Sharon Osbourne’s medical emergency last month was triggered when she fainted on the set of a TV show and remained unconscious for 20 minutes. The 70-year-old TV star was filming ‘Night of Terror’ with son Jack in Santa Paula, California when she passed out and was rushed to hospital, but Sharon has now revealed that doctors still don’t know what caused the episode despite undergoing a number of tests.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO