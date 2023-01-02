Read full article on original website
Related
Couple Discover They’re Brother and Sister After 10 Years of Marriage
none of their family members told them, despite them knowingPhoto byReddit. After ten years of marriage and the birth of two children, an American couple claimed that they had found they were siblings. They made their announcement on the social network for video sharing Tik Tok. The husband is heard explaining that he and his wife have been together for 14 years and that they now have two children together before revealing that they recently learned that the children are siblings.
KULR8
Miley Cyrus reveals release date for new single
Miley Cyrus will release her new single on January 13. The 30-year-old pop star has been teasing fans on social media in recent weeks that new music is on the way and revealed on Sunday (01.01.23) that new track 'Flowers' will drop in just under a fortnight. Alongside a clip...
KULR8
Fall Out Boy continue to tease new music with cryptic letter
Fall Out Boy are continuing to tease new music in a cryptic letter to fans. The 'Sugar We're Going Down' hitmakers - whose most recent album was 2018's 'M A N I A' - have promised fans "more than a gold watch" is coming "next year". In an email sent...
KULR8
Gwyneth Paltrow has 'nothing left to quit'
Gwyneth Paltrow has "nothing left to quit". The 'Iron Man' actress does't like the idea of making New Year's resolutions because she thinks they "set us up to fail" so would rather set "broader goals" for the year ahead, though she admitted she's also run out of vices to give up.
KULR8
Emily Ratajkowski slams men who 'don't know how to handle' strong women
Emily Ratajkowski is sick of dating men who "don't know how to handle" strong women. The 'Gone Girl' actress - who has been romantically linked to Brad Pitt, Pete Davidson, DJ Orazio Rispo and Jack Greer since filing for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard in September - believes some guys "truly think they want" an independent partner but ultimately don't enjoy feeling "emasculated" and the relationship then goes down hill.
KULR8
Harry Melling 'doesn't know what the Coen brothers see in him'
Harry Melling has "no idea" what the Coen brothers see in him as an actor. The 33-year-old star - who appears in the Joel Coen-directed 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' - admits that he's not entirely sure why the acclaimed filmmakers are keen to work with him. He joked: "I think...
Comments / 0