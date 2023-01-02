Read full article on original website
Race against time to save boy, eight, stuck down a 400ft well for 16 hours: Diggers are brought in in desperate bid to save child in India
A desperate bid is underway to save an eight-year-old boy who has been trapped inside a well for more than 16 hours. Tanmay Sahu plunged down the disused 400ft well while he was playing in the Betul district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday night. The state's disaster response force has...
Teen impaled by javelin in freak accident at school
It looks like he got the point. A teen in India miraculously survived after a javelin was thrown through his neck during a freak track and field accident, as seen in a video of his impromptu piercing. The freak accident occurred on Dec. 17 while Sadanand Meher, 14, was playing sports at the Agalpur High School in Odisha, India, Jam Press reported. Disaster struck after a student threw the sporting spear that ended up piercing the boy’s neck, going in one end and out the other. Accompanying footage shows the boy being escorted out of the back of an ambulance by...
Boy falls into 115-foot hole on Vietnam construction site
Rescuers in Vietnam were working to save a 10-year-old boy who fell into a deep hole at a construction site on Sunday, local media reported. Surveillance video showed the boy walking inside the construction area before falling into a concrete pit reported to be 115 feet deep and only 10 inches wide.Jan. 2, 2023.
BBC
'Limited hope' Vietnamese boy trapped in pillar will survive
There is "limited" hope over rescuing a 10-year-old Vietnamese boy who has been trapped in a concrete pillar for three days, rescuers say. Thai Ly Hao Nam fell into the 25cm (12-inch) wide shaft of the pillar while looking for scrap metal in southern Vietnam on New Year's Eve. Soldiers...
BBC
RSPCA rescuers in Wales find stranded sheep by bleating
Ewe cannot believe the trouble Wales' roaming sheep can land themselves in. RSPCA Cymru inspectors have been called out repeatedly over the past year, with sheep common among the rescues. The animal charity has highlighted some of its more memorial callouts from 2022 which had a happy ending. In one,...
Wife heard hiker’s chilling final yell as he plunged 300ft to his death while taking pictures on mountain summit
A HIKER has died after his wife heard his heartbreaking final cry while he plummeted hundreds of feet down an icy mountainside, authorities said. The unnamed man lost his life on Saturday morning following the tragic plunge at Mt Willard in Crawford Notch while taking pictures of the scenic views.
Giant ‘Freak’ Wave Kills 3 and Injures Over a Dozen on Beach
On the sunny Saturday afternoon of December 17, the beach in the coastal city of Durban, South Africa, was packed. Countless locals and tourists alike flocked to the soft sand and cool waters for a day of fun and relaxation. As the day came to an end, however, a day of leisure turned into a harrowing ordeal when a giant “freak” wave came crashing into the shore.
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Man survives almost 24 hours in waters full of sharks and crocodiles by clinging to piece of wood
A man whose boat capsized in stormy seas off Australia's north coast was rescued on Wednesday after he survived for almost 24 hours in shark- and crocodile-infested waters by clinging to a piece of wood. The Queensland man was found floating in the Torres Strait 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from...
Hunters Found a 6 Yr Old Boy Who Was Raised by Wolves in the Wilderness
Mowgli is a kid raised by wolves after being abandoned by his parents in The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling. Although Mowgli was well-versed in animal behavior, he was socially inept when it came to his fellow humans. Disney’s cinematic adaptations of Kipling’s classic tale all have a positive takeaway about finding one’s own identity and living in peace with the natural world. However, the fact that a sad real-life event inspired it is not well known.
Sailors Trapped Deep in Sunken USS West Virginia Tapped on the Ship's Hull to Alert Rescuers Who Stood By Helpless
The USS West Virginia was berthed at Pearl Harbor when it came under attack by the Japanese on December 7, 1941. It suffered catastrophic damage when it was hit by two bombs and seven torpedoes. Over a hundred members of the USS Virginia's crew would lose their lives as a result of the surprise attack.
At least four dead after bus skids off road and plunges over bridge into raging river during heavy rain
FOUR people have died and others are missing after a bus plunged into a river while crossing a bridge. The accident happened in Spain's northwestern Galicia region near Vigo and the border with Portugal. The bus skidded off the road on the bridge for reasons that remain unclear and plunged...
Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action
A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
Horror moment climber, 22, plunged 200ft to his death in front of onlookers after tragic note from pal found in his car
A TIGHT-KNIT rock climbing community is in shock after witnessing a 22-year-old free climber plummet 200ft to his death in Yosemite National Park. The group watched in horror as the unnamed male climber's lifeless body lay for 12 hours before California officials were able to recover his remains from the dangerous El Cajon Mountain terrain on Monday.
Pups From Wolf That Mated With Dog to Be Hunted Down and Shot
German law requires that the hybrids must be shot in order to protect the local wolf population.
Dogs that mauled meter reader, 42, to death have been 'swiftly euthanised'
Kane Minion, 42, was killed when a bandog bullmastiff cross and a Rhodesian ridgeback cross attacked him at a home on Ison Road at Greenbank, Queensland , at 10.45am on Saturday.
Hippo swallows 2-year-old boy, spits him out
A 2-year-old boy in Uganda was swallowed by a hippo and then spit back out after a witness pelted the animal with stones, according to police.
Mystery as US tourist plunges three storeys to his death in front of screaming families at Thai airport
AN American tourist plunged three storeys to his death today in front of horrified families at an airport in Thailand. The 35-year-old, from Utah, fell from the third floor of the Phuket International Airport shortly after 3pm local time. Shocked tourists screamed as he slammed into the ground and lay...
Girl, 9, Dragged into River by Crocodile Survives by Hitting It in Face
The girl was taken to hospital with leg injuries. Crocodiles are thought to kill around 1,000 people each year, with the Nile crocodile being the most deadly.
Teen spends Christmas in the hospital after swallowing a bluebottle
A teenage boy spent Christmas Day in hospital after swallowing a bluebottle while swimming at Bondi Beach in Australia. The 18-year-old managed to make his way back to shore after the stinger crawled into his mouth, where he was treated by lifeguards, who called an ambulance at about 1:20 pm. A spokeswoman for NSW Ambulance told NCA NewsWire that paramedics attended the scene and took the boy by road to St Vincent’s Hospital. He was later discharged, the hospital confirmed on Monday. It is not known how the bluebottle made its way into the boy’s mouth, or if it was dead or alive...
