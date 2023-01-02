Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Kelly Osbourne Secretly Welcomes First Child With Sid Wilson -- Sharon Osbourne Reveals Baby Boy's Name
Kelly Osbourne's mom, Sharon Osbourne, has revealed that her daughter gave birth to her first child with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson. Sharon spilled the beans during an appearance on the British chat show, The Talk, on Tuesday, revealing the little boy's name is Sidney, seemingly named after his father. "So...
Couple Discover They’re Brother and Sister After 10 Years of Marriage
none of their family members told them, despite them knowingPhoto byReddit. After ten years of marriage and the birth of two children, an American couple claimed that they had found they were siblings. They made their announcement on the social network for video sharing Tik Tok. The husband is heard explaining that he and his wife have been together for 14 years and that they now have two children together before revealing that they recently learned that the children are siblings.
Olivia Newton-John’s Missing Boyfriend Patrick McDermott Didn’t Fake His Own Death: Report
Nearly 20 years after Olivia Newton-John’s missing boyfriend Patrick McDermott went missing at sea, a podcast series suggests that the theories of he faked his death to escape debts are false. According to the DailyMail, Olivia Newton-John’s on-and-off boyfriend went missing in June 2005 after he took an overnight...
parentingisnteasy.co
Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog
For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
Prince Harry accuses dad King Charles of branding him a ‘spare’ the day he was born
Prince Harry has accused his dad King Charles III of immediately branding him a “spare” on the day he was born — and joking that his “work” was done with then-wife Princess Diana. According to leaked extracts of “Spare” in The Guardian, the then-Prince of Wales made the hurtful dig to the since-deceased Lady Diana on Sept. 15, 1984, the day Harry was born. “Wonderful! Now you’ve given me an heir and a spare – my work is done,” Charles said, according to Harry’s book. That alleged quip from when he was just hours old became an unshakable pain for the prince for...
Man Who Accused Todd Chrisley Of Secret Affair Going After Reality Star’s Wife Julie For $167k As Stars Prepare For Prison
Todd Chrisley’s male ex-business partner, who accused the reality star of having an affair with him, has gone to court to collect $167k owed by Julie Chrisley, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Mark Braddock filed a court case against Julie in Nashville court. In his petition, Mark said he was awarded $112k in 2014 as part of a legal battle involving Julie. However, he said the amount has increased with interest to $167k In 2012, Julie and Chrisley Asset Management filed for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against Mark for alleged terroristic threats,...
KULR8
Miley Cyrus reveals release date for new single
Miley Cyrus will release her new single on January 13. The 30-year-old pop star has been teasing fans on social media in recent weeks that new music is on the way and revealed on Sunday (01.01.23) that new track 'Flowers' will drop in just under a fortnight. Alongside a clip...
KULR8
Hugh Grant confirms Glass Onion marriage
Hugh Grant has confirmed that his and Daniel Craig's characters are married in 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'. The 62-year-old actor has a brief cameo as Philip, detective Benoit Blanc’s partner who answers the door to their apartment, but Hugh has revealed that the pair are actually married in the film.
Prince Harry reportedly claims in new book that William attacked him
London — In his forthcoming autobiography, Spare, Prince Harry says that his brother, heir to the throne Prince William, physically attacked him in 2019, according to a report in Britain's Guardian newspaper. The Guardian says it viewed a copy of Harry's book, which is due out next Tuesday. CBS News has not seen a copy of Spare and is not able to independently verify the report.According to the Guardian, William went to meet Harry at his then residence on the grounds of Kensington Palace, Nottingham Cottage, wishing to discuss "the whole rolling catastrophe" of their struggles with the media and their...
KULR8
Gwyneth Paltrow has 'nothing left to quit'
Gwyneth Paltrow has "nothing left to quit". The 'Iron Man' actress does't like the idea of making New Year's resolutions because she thinks they "set us up to fail" so would rather set "broader goals" for the year ahead, though she admitted she's also run out of vices to give up.
KULR8
Emily Ratajkowski slams men who 'don't know how to handle' strong women
Emily Ratajkowski is sick of dating men who "don't know how to handle" strong women. The 'Gone Girl' actress - who has been romantically linked to Brad Pitt, Pete Davidson, DJ Orazio Rispo and Jack Greer since filing for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard in September - believes some guys "truly think they want" an independent partner but ultimately don't enjoy feeling "emasculated" and the relationship then goes down hill.
