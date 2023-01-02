CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Yoga can be a daunting endeavor to attempt. Visiting a studio or gym and not knowing the basics of yoga can be intimidating. On Wednesday we were joined by yoga instructor, Kara McConaghy, from Yoga-4-Elite-Athletes to get us started. There are certain things we need to know before you start. First of all, there are some modifications tools you can use to help you performs some of the poses in yoga. “Tools such as blocks, pillows and straps are wonderful to help you get started” says McConaghy. Next make sure you are hydrated before attempting any exercise. And it is important to do your research before you join any yoga class. Today we are going to focus on some poses that will help with flexibility.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO