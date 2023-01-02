ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Crumbl cookies set to open new location in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Good news for Charlotte residents with a sweet tooth, Crumbl Cookies is set to open its doors this Friday, Jan. 6 at 9821 Northlake Centre Parkway in Charlotte. Store owners, Cole Hergerhorst and Phil Smith, said they can’t wait to serve their delicious treats to cookie-crazed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Yoga 101: Breaking the intimidation!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Yoga can be a daunting endeavor to attempt. Visiting a studio or gym and not knowing the basics of yoga can be intimidating. On Wednesday we were joined by yoga instructor, Kara McConaghy, from Yoga-4-Elite-Athletes to get us started. There are certain things we need to know before you start. First of all, there are some modifications tools you can use to help you performs some of the poses in yoga. “Tools such as blocks, pillows and straps are wonderful to help you get started” says McConaghy. Next make sure you are hydrated before attempting any exercise. And it is important to do your research before you join any yoga class. Today we are going to focus on some poses that will help with flexibility.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in December 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Why you may see more people masking up in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Realistically speaking, masks never faded after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Even as pandemic worries and restrictions eased, mask use waned but not totally vanished. But as COVID case numbers are rising and other respiratory illnesses are still quite common, this common face wear...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 dies in north Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Wednesday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to W 24th Street near N Graham Street on Wednesday around 4:22 p.m. in response to an injured person. At the scene, officers located a man with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

How the school bus driver shortage is affecting students

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The bus driver shortage isn't letting up, and it's hurting students. School districts nationwide are cutting bus services to account for a shortage of drivers. A recent report found a majority of districts are seeing a link between driver staffing challenges and absences among students. You...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Plaza Midwood retailer closing, attributes high rent

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The cost to do business in Charlotte is getting more expensive. It's forcing some small businesses to call it quits or set up shop elsewhere. The latest casualty is the Charlotte Collective on Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood. In an Instagram post the owners of Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

When flying a budget airline doesn't pay off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When the nation's biggest domestic carrier Southwest Airlines had a massive travel meltdown right before Christmas, canceling more than 15,000 flights during the holiday week, thousands of passengers were stranded. After the debacle, Southwest's CEO Bob Jordan sent a message to employees promising that the company...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

How to dispose of a Christmas tree in the Charlotte area

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The holiday season is officially over, and it's now time for people with natural Christmas trees to recycle those trees responsibly. The city of Charlotte is making it easy to do just that. Natural Christmas tree collection kicked off this week in Charlotte. Charlotte residents...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Transformative changes in Charlotte's historic Brookhill Village

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some might call it a dream deferred, while others call it a bunch of broken promises, but one thing is clear: Transformative changes are underway in Charlotte's Brookhill Village. “It's about opportunities for families who deserved affordable housing,” said Antoine Dennard with Quore Real Estate Advisors,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina

SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

What are the best shopping deals in January?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the season of giving in the rearview mirror, it’s time to get selfish and go shopping for yourself!. Here are some of the best things to buy during the month of January, according to AARP. Holiday décor. With potential savings of 75% or...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Here's where you can learn CPR in the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As sports fans still process the sudden hospitalization of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, medical professionals stressed the need for people to learn life-saving measures, from how to use an AED to learning CPR. CPR is short for "cardiopulmonary resuscitation", and it involves using chest compressions...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Beauty on a Budget

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Beauty on a budget is always a win. Stanley Owings from iMpact Color Cosmetics joined Charlotte Today with some great budget-friendly beauty that you’ll definitely want to add to your beauty bag — especially this winter season!. 1 — Ever tried putting on hand...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Dine out on a deal during Charlotte Restaurant Week winter edition

CHARLOTTE — If you’re ready to kick off the new year by trying new flavors and feasting with friends, the winter edition of Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week is set to take place Jan. 20-29. The promotion will feature 87 restaurants throughout the Charlotte metro area offering three-course, prix fixe dining deals ranging from $30 to $45 per person.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy