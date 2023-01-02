Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
3 dead and 2 hurt after scaffolding collapse in CharlotteMint MessageCharlotte, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ConcordTed RiversConcord, NC
Related
Rock Hill 10-year-old spends winter break cleaning up his school
ROCK HILL, S.C. — If you ask most kids how they spent their winter break, they might tell you they went to the mall or played video games or went skating with some friends. If you ask 10-year-old Kolton Dunn, he'll tell you he spent his winter break cleaning up his school campus.
WCNC
More people are showing interest in learning CPR. Here's how you can get involved in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Watching medical professionals tend to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on live television reminds us how fragile life is. Knowing CPR, or cardiopulmonary resuscitation, in these types of situations can be the difference between life and death. Atrium Health doctors addressed the importance of accurate and...
Crumbl cookies set to open new location in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Good news for Charlotte residents with a sweet tooth, Crumbl Cookies is set to open its doors this Friday, Jan. 6 at 9821 Northlake Centre Parkway in Charlotte. Store owners, Cole Hergerhorst and Phil Smith, said they can’t wait to serve their delicious treats to cookie-crazed...
Side hustle city: Charlotte among best US metros for starting a side gig
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If one of your new year's resolutions is to start a side gig for extra money, you're in luck. A recent study found Charlotte is among the top U.S. cities to start a side hustle. LLC.org analyzed key factors across 170 cities before ranking its top...
WCNC
Yoga 101: Breaking the intimidation!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Yoga can be a daunting endeavor to attempt. Visiting a studio or gym and not knowing the basics of yoga can be intimidating. On Wednesday we were joined by yoga instructor, Kara McConaghy, from Yoga-4-Elite-Athletes to get us started. There are certain things we need to know before you start. First of all, there are some modifications tools you can use to help you performs some of the poses in yoga. “Tools such as blocks, pillows and straps are wonderful to help you get started” says McConaghy. Next make sure you are hydrated before attempting any exercise. And it is important to do your research before you join any yoga class. Today we are going to focus on some poses that will help with flexibility.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in December 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
qcnews.com
Why you may see more people masking up in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Realistically speaking, masks never faded after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Even as pandemic worries and restrictions eased, mask use waned but not totally vanished. But as COVID case numbers are rising and other respiratory illnesses are still quite common, this common face wear...
1 dies in north Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Wednesday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to W 24th Street near N Graham Street on Wednesday around 4:22 p.m. in response to an injured person. At the scene, officers located a man with...
Some companies are not requiring employers to have a college degree
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More employers are no longer requiring applicants for high-paying jobs to have a college diploma. It used to be that in order to get a comfy job in the big corner office you had to have a college diploma. But now some big-name companies are changing that.
WCNC
How the school bus driver shortage is affecting students
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The bus driver shortage isn't letting up, and it's hurting students. School districts nationwide are cutting bus services to account for a shortage of drivers. A recent report found a majority of districts are seeing a link between driver staffing challenges and absences among students. You...
Plaza Midwood retailer closing, attributes high rent
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The cost to do business in Charlotte is getting more expensive. It's forcing some small businesses to call it quits or set up shop elsewhere. The latest casualty is the Charlotte Collective on Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood. In an Instagram post the owners of Charlotte...
WCNC
When flying a budget airline doesn't pay off
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When the nation's biggest domestic carrier Southwest Airlines had a massive travel meltdown right before Christmas, canceling more than 15,000 flights during the holiday week, thousands of passengers were stranded. After the debacle, Southwest's CEO Bob Jordan sent a message to employees promising that the company...
How to dispose of a Christmas tree in the Charlotte area
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The holiday season is officially over, and it's now time for people with natural Christmas trees to recycle those trees responsibly. The city of Charlotte is making it easy to do just that. Natural Christmas tree collection kicked off this week in Charlotte. Charlotte residents...
Transformative changes in Charlotte's historic Brookhill Village
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some might call it a dream deferred, while others call it a bunch of broken promises, but one thing is clear: Transformative changes are underway in Charlotte's Brookhill Village. “It's about opportunities for families who deserved affordable housing,” said Antoine Dennard with Quore Real Estate Advisors,...
kiss951.com
This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina
SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
WCNC
What are the best shopping deals in January?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the season of giving in the rearview mirror, it’s time to get selfish and go shopping for yourself!. Here are some of the best things to buy during the month of January, according to AARP. Holiday décor. With potential savings of 75% or...
Here's where you can learn CPR in the Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As sports fans still process the sudden hospitalization of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, medical professionals stressed the need for people to learn life-saving measures, from how to use an AED to learning CPR. CPR is short for "cardiopulmonary resuscitation", and it involves using chest compressions...
WCNC
Beauty on a Budget
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Beauty on a budget is always a win. Stanley Owings from iMpact Color Cosmetics joined Charlotte Today with some great budget-friendly beauty that you’ll definitely want to add to your beauty bag — especially this winter season!. 1 — Ever tried putting on hand...
Dine out on a deal during Charlotte Restaurant Week winter edition
CHARLOTTE — If you’re ready to kick off the new year by trying new flavors and feasting with friends, the winter edition of Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week is set to take place Jan. 20-29. The promotion will feature 87 restaurants throughout the Charlotte metro area offering three-course, prix fixe dining deals ranging from $30 to $45 per person.
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0