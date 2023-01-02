ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Doctors in Ohio prep for rapid spread of new COVID-19 strain

CLEVELAND — It’s a new year, and with it comes a new COVID-19 strain, a contagious strain expected to soon spread rapidly throughout Ohio. The new omicron subvariant is known as XBB.1.5. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention it accounts, right now, for almost 41% of confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

New data supports ‘back-to-the-future’ project to rezone Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, for transit-oriented development

CLEVELAND, Ohio — New research by the Cuyahoga County Planning Commission offers fresh evidence that Cleveland and surrounding suburbs would be smart to rezone transit corridors to encourage dense, walkable, transit-oriented development, or TOD. The research shows that market demand is rising for transit-oriented-development in and around Cleveland. At...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Things Remembered retailer of personalized gifts is closing its corporate office in Richmond Heights

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Things Remembered, a national retailer that traces its roots to Cleveland, is closing its corporate offices in Richmond Heights. The company was known for small stores usually found in malls that sold personalized gifts, like an engraved-key chain or photo frame. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2019 and was bought by Enesco, an Illinois-based company that specialized in the giftware, home decor and accessory markets.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

23 in 2023! Cool things to do in Northeast Ohio in the new year

CLEVELAND — New Year, new you, new adventures, right? It's 2023 and it's time to look forward to some of the coolest things happening in Northeast Ohio in the new year. "The Ohio RV Supershow makes its return to the I-X Center in Cleveland for the first time since 2020. The show will have hundreds of RVs all under one roof including tent campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels and motor homes and will span the entire renovated show floor of the I-X Center as well as the South Hall,” organizers said in a press release.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Things Remembered to close corporate office in Richmond Heights, distribution center in Mahoning County

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Things Remembered, the retailer known for its personalized gifts and merchandise, is set to close its corporate headquarters in Richmond Heights. In a filing with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, the company says it will shut down its headquarters on Curtiss Wright Parkway as well as its North Jackson distribution center in Mahoning County "on or about January 13, 2023."
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Federal building evacuated in Akron; bomb threat not credible

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The John F. Seiberling Federal Building and United States Courthouse was evacuated Wednesday morning after an employee found white powder inside an envelope in the mailroom. Akron firefighters and the hazmat team responded to the building on S. Main Street around 9:30 a.m. Just before noon,...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Federal prosecutor’s office in Cleveland without a confirmed leader for longest stretch in some 70 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Nearly two years have passed without a confirmed federal prosecutor in northern Ohio, the longest the district has gone without one in some 70 years. Since Justin Herdman left on Jan. 8, 2021, the office has been led by interim U.S. attorneys. Michelle Baeppler, the first assistant, has been in charge for the past several months. She is the only first assistant to lead any of the 93 offices in the country. President Biden, based on the recommendation of the state’s two U.S. senators, makes the appointment.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio

If the answer is yes and you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local businesses (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant, which has been serving great seafood since 1973. Customers love their fresh walleye, which can be ordered fried, broiled, or sautéed. Patrons also enjoy their deep-fried oysters (the restaurant also offers oysters Rockefeller with spinach sauce, bacon, and swiss cheese and oysters Remick with Remick sauce and swiss cheese), Alaskan king crab legs, Alaskan snow crab legs, and fried yellow lake perch. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy