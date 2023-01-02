ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals agreed among players and coaches to cancel the Monday Night Football game after the NFL delayed for over an hour in the decision after the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a routine hit on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the second quarter Read more... The post Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
AllPennState

'He's a Penn State Legend'

PASADENA, Calif. | On Monday night, as Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford toured the Rose Bowl Stadium with a rose between his teeth, Liam Clifford reflected on the two years he spent playing football with his big brother. Sitting at his locker, marveling at Sean's Rose Bowl MVP performance. Liam Clifford summed their relationship and his brother's legacy.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Penn State's Rose Bowl Win

Penn State beat Utah 35-21 on Monday to capture the Rose Bowl for the second time in program history. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit was on the call for the game, and on Wednesday, the longtime analyst congratulated the Nittany Lions on their big win. "Congratulations @PennStateFball and especially-the Sr’s for going...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts Winners Of Today's 4 Bowl Games

There are four bowl games on tap for Monday, Jan 2. With Jan. 1 falling on a Sunday, the NFL's schedule pushed college football's bowl games back a day. ReliaQuest Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Illinois, 12 p.m E.T., ESPN2. Cotton Bowl Classic: USC vs. Tulane, 1 p.m. E.T., ESPN. Citrus...
Tri-City Herald

Indiana Pacers fall in overtime to Philadelphia 76ers — three takeaways

The Indiana Pacers have been great in the clutch in recent games. They held on late to beat Boston a few weeks ago. They found a way to topple Miami in the final seconds two days later. Recently, they held off the Cavaliers and Clippers down the stretch of games to pick up impressive victories. In the span of about two weeks, clutch play guided the Pacers to a five-wins-in-six-games stretch.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
chatsports.com

NFL Week 18 schedule finalized: Playoff picture implications with key games

The NFL has announced the finalized Week 18 schedule. While the matchups for all 16 games have been known all season long, the kickoff day and time have not been scheduled. The league waits until Week 17 is complete - or nearly complete with the Monday Night Football game still the be played this week - to put together the specific start times for Week 18 in an effort to maximize the playoff drama.
NFL Analysis Network

1 Brutal Statistic For The Vikings After Loss To Packers

When the Minnesota Vikings have lost games this season, it has been in embarrassing fashion. Week 17 against the Green Bay Packers was yet another example of that as they were blown out at Lambeau Field 41-17. That final score doesn’t even do justice to how dominating of a performance...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

