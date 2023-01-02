Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals agreed among players and coaches to cancel the Monday Night Football game after the NFL delayed for over an hour in the decision after the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a routine hit on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the second quarter Read more... The post Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
'He's a Penn State Legend'
PASADENA, Calif. | On Monday night, as Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford toured the Rose Bowl Stadium with a rose between his teeth, Liam Clifford reflected on the two years he spent playing football with his big brother. Sitting at his locker, marveling at Sean's Rose Bowl MVP performance. Liam Clifford summed their relationship and his brother's legacy.
Tailgating not allowed at SoFi Stadium for Georgia-TCU national championship game
Tailgating won't be allowed at SoFi Stadium on Monday leading into the national championship game between the TCU Horned Frogs and Georgia Bulldogs.
Distressed by Kentucky football’s ugly Music City Bowl loss to Iowa? Don’t be.
Kentucky football’s 21-0 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Music Bowl should have no effect on the Wildcats’ 2023 season.
Mississippi State Honors Mike Leach on Opening Play in ReliaQuest Bowl: VIDEO
Mississippi State is honoring late head coach Mike Leach in a number of ways during the ReliaQuest Bowl. When the offense took the field for the first time on Monday, it had something special in mind. The Bulldogs took an intentional delay of game penalty on the first play of...
Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Penn State's Rose Bowl Win
Penn State beat Utah 35-21 on Monday to capture the Rose Bowl for the second time in program history. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit was on the call for the game, and on Wednesday, the longtime analyst congratulated the Nittany Lions on their big win. "Congratulations @PennStateFball and especially-the Sr’s for going...
ESPN Computer Predicts Winners Of Today's 4 Bowl Games
There are four bowl games on tap for Monday, Jan 2. With Jan. 1 falling on a Sunday, the NFL's schedule pushed college football's bowl games back a day. ReliaQuest Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Illinois, 12 p.m E.T., ESPN2. Cotton Bowl Classic: USC vs. Tulane, 1 p.m. E.T., ESPN. Citrus...
Indiana Pacers fall in overtime to Philadelphia 76ers — three takeaways
The Indiana Pacers have been great in the clutch in recent games. They held on late to beat Boston a few weeks ago. They found a way to topple Miami in the final seconds two days later. Recently, they held off the Cavaliers and Clippers down the stretch of games to pick up impressive victories. In the span of about two weeks, clutch play guided the Pacers to a five-wins-in-six-games stretch.
Georgia vs. TCU: Odds, updates for College Football Playoff national title
It all comes down to this as Georgia and TCU are set to square off in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday. Georgia is college football's defending national champion and the consensus No. 1 team in the rankings, coming off an SEC championship and a dramatic one-point ...
NFL Week 18 schedule finalized: Playoff picture implications with key games
The NFL has announced the finalized Week 18 schedule. While the matchups for all 16 games have been known all season long, the kickoff day and time have not been scheduled. The league waits until Week 17 is complete - or nearly complete with the Monday Night Football game still the be played this week - to put together the specific start times for Week 18 in an effort to maximize the playoff drama.
2022-23 college football bowl records by conference: MAC, AAC reign as Big 12 disappoints (except for TCU)
This is the first season since 2019 that all the bowl games scheduled at the beginning of the season got played at the end. In that respect, it is nice to have that bit of normalcy back. There were a lot of exciting games, too, not the least of which were the two College Football Playoff semifinals.
Everything James Franklin, Rose Bowl MVPs said after Penn State win
PASADENA, Calif. — Penn State surged past Pac-12 champion Utah, 35-21, Monday night in the Rose Bowl. A commanding performance from the No. 11 Nittany Lions resulted in an 11-2 finish and punctuated a rebound season with a marquee win. Penn State scored 21 unanswered points after reaching halftime...
1 Brutal Statistic For The Vikings After Loss To Packers
When the Minnesota Vikings have lost games this season, it has been in embarrassing fashion. Week 17 against the Green Bay Packers was yet another example of that as they were blown out at Lambeau Field 41-17. That final score doesn’t even do justice to how dominating of a performance...
