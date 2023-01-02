Read full article on original website
How Sites Are Handling League Championships and the Bills-Bengals Postponement
Thoughts and prayers for Bills safety Damar Hamlin have been the primary focus in the football world and well beyond ever since the 24-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals. Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He has shown signs of improvement, according to an update from the Bills on Wednesday, though he remains in the intensive care unit and is being monitored closely by his medical team.
BREAKING: Georgia Loses 2023 Commit Days After Punching Title Ticket
Just two days after the University of Georgia punched its ticket to its second National Title in as many years, long-time wide receiver commit Raymond Cottrell has announced his de-commitment and flip to Texas A&M. The wide receiver de-commitment leaves Georgia with just three signees in the class. There was...
Lions Game Flexed to Sunday Night Football
The Detroit Lions will have an opportunity to play in front of a nationally televised audience in Week 18. With the Green Bay Packers also having the opportunity to clinch a playoff berth at Lambeau Field, the decision was made to put the Lions in primetime. “But, that’s not up...
Arkansas Nearly Avoided the Nightmare, but A&M Still Hires Former Razorback Coach
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – When former Arkansas offensive coordinator Barry Odom snatched Bobby Petrino up to be his offensive coordinator at UNLV, it was his parting gift to Sam Pittman and the state of Arkansas. When it happened, Razorback fans across the country let out a collective deep breath of...
Report: Commanders’ Heinicke Told Coaches to Start Howell Over Him
View the original article to see embedded media. Ahead of Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Cowboys, the Commanders have already been eliminated from postseason contention. They’ll have a new starter at quarterback for the game against Dallas—though it appears it wasn’t the coaching staff’s first choice.
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
Kenny Pickett Names Calvin Austin Second-Year Player to Watch
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie class has created somewhat of a foundation for the team that should carry into next season. But not everyone is making their impact yet. Kenny Pickett sees even more out of this class moving forward. Pickett, wide receiver George Pickens, tight end Connor Heyward,...
Frequent LeBron James Critic Skip Bayless Gives Tasteless Take on Bills Safety Damar Hamlin
View the original article to see embedded media. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was transported to the hospital Monday night after suffering a serious injury against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin grabbed his chest and fainted on the field after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. He was given CPR but had to be put on oxygen in the ambulance.
