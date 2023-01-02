ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Tri-City Herald

How Sites Are Handling League Championships and the Bills-Bengals Postponement

Thoughts and prayers for Bills safety Damar Hamlin have been the primary focus in the football world and well beyond ever since the 24-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals. Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He has shown signs of improvement, according to an update from the Bills on Wednesday, though he remains in the intensive care unit and is being monitored closely by his medical team.
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

BREAKING: Georgia Loses 2023 Commit Days After Punching Title Ticket

Just two days after the University of Georgia punched its ticket to its second National Title in as many years, long-time wide receiver commit Raymond Cottrell has announced his de-commitment and flip to Texas A&M. The wide receiver de-commitment leaves Georgia with just three signees in the class. There was...
ATHENS, GA
Tri-City Herald

Lions Game Flexed to Sunday Night Football

The Detroit Lions will have an opportunity to play in front of a nationally televised audience in Week 18. With the Green Bay Packers also having the opportunity to clinch a playoff berth at Lambeau Field, the decision was made to put the Lions in primetime. “But, that’s not up...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Report: Commanders’ Heinicke Told Coaches to Start Howell Over Him

View the original article to see embedded media. Ahead of Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Cowboys, the Commanders have already been eliminated from postseason contention. They’ll have a new starter at quarterback for the game against Dallas—though it appears it wasn’t the coaching staff’s first choice.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Tri-City Herald

Kenny Pickett Names Calvin Austin Second-Year Player to Watch

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie class has created somewhat of a foundation for the team that should carry into next season. But not everyone is making their impact yet. Kenny Pickett sees even more out of this class moving forward. Pickett, wide receiver George Pickens, tight end Connor Heyward,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Frequent LeBron James Critic Skip Bayless Gives Tasteless Take on Bills Safety Damar Hamlin

View the original article to see embedded media. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was transported to the hospital Monday night after suffering a serious injury against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin grabbed his chest and fainted on the field after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. He was given CPR but had to be put on oxygen in the ambulance.

