Read full article on original website
Related
The Jewish Press
Another Blood Libel, Another Intifada… – Political Hitman [audio]
History is repeating itself and nobody is learning the lesson. In this high octane show, Howie implores the Jewish Communities and the Government of Israel of the world to learn the lesson from the past…
The Jewish Press
What The Wind Blows In From The West – The Walter Bingham File [audio]
Hear: Walter’s report and interview to show that there is no necessity for a diploma in history, to know, that despite their protestations, anti-Semitism is engrained in the nature and lifestyle of Poles, as reflected in their government’s policy today. Plus: How Jewish children were saved from the...
Comments / 0