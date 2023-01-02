Read full article on original website
Boil water advisories continue in Russell Springs
The boil water advisories issued last week by the city of Russell Springs due to issues caused by the extreme cold temperatures in late December remain in effect as of Wednesday. One advisory was issued for Highway 76 in Eli starting at Parksridge Road, including all of Highway 1611 and...
Details released about fatal collision Monday evening
Kentucky State Police Post 15 released details Wednesday afternoon about a fatal collision that occurred on North Highway 127 Monday evening. According to state police, troopers responded to the collision at around 5:47 p.m. Preliminary investigations revealed that Alex Fabian Lopez Entzin, 23 of Russell Springs, was traveling south on Highway 127 in a 2013 Ford Escape when he met a 2022 GMC Terrain traveling north on Highway 127, operated by 75-year-old Wanda Wethington of Russell Springs.
Christmas weekend death in Eli community ruled accidental
Russell County Coroner Mark Coots told WJRS News that an investigation into a man’s death in the Eli community over the Christmas weekend has been ruled accidental. Bryan J. Brummett, age 40, died from injuries sustained in the late hours of Dec. 25, according to the coroner’s office, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death resulted in a preliminary ruling of an accidental death.
Casey County man dies in weekend fire
A Casey County man died in a residence fire at a house just outside Liberty late last week. Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest Drive. According to the Casey County Coroner’s office, 78-year-old DeWayne Whited was pronounced deceased at...
Boyle County Schools crossing guard hit by car while directing traffic
DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Boyle County Schools crossing guard was hit by a car Wednesday morning while directing traffic. According to a Facebook post from the Danville Police Department, Donald Sawyer was directing traffic in front of Boyle County High School around 7:30 a.m., wearing his reflective vest and holding a traffic-directing wand when he tried to stop a car but wasn’t able. The driver, Justin Clements, hit Sawyer with his car, causing Sawyer to go onto the hood before falling into the road, police said.
Chuck Johnson named chief of the London Police Department, Bobby Day named assistant chief
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A 28-year law enforcement veteran was introduced as chief of the London Police Department on Monday. Chuck Johnson began his full-time career at the London Police Department in 1998. Johnson is a Laurel County native who comes from a law enforcement family. “Chuck has a long...
Laurel County Man Arrested and Charged with Wanton Endangerment After Allegedly Firing Gun At Car On Hal Roger Parkway Intersection
A Laurel County man was recently arrested by The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly firing a gun three times at a vehicle on Highway 30. The man, 42 year old Buster Willaim Grubb of East Bernstadt, was arrested in London by Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Wes Brown and K-9/shift Sergeant Gary Mehler.
KSP to have checkpoints as new year begins
With the new year underway, Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park...
Ceola Kathleen Hill, age 82, of Jamestown
Ceola Kathleen Hill, of Jamestown, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at her home. She was 82 years of age. Ceola was born April 20, 1940, in Adair County, daughter of the late Elza and Ina Stotts Murphy. She married Albert Earl Hill on October 13, 1956. Ceola was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed babysitting and gardening.
Wanda Mae Wethington, age 75, of Russell Springs
Wanda Mae Wethington, of Russell Springs, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023. She was 75 years of age. Wanda was born August 1, 1947, in Jamestown, daughter of the late Oves Cardell and Elizabeth Ballenger Chapman. Her family was her number one thing. Wanda loved her husband, her children and grandchildren dearly. She was a faithful Christian woman who would go out of her way for anyone. Wanda was an avid reader.
Break-In At Lee’s Linked To Stanford Burglaries
The Harrodsburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the burglars who broke into Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken. Two men pried open the drive-thru window around 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, according to HPD Patrolman Joshua Butcher, the investigating officer. Surveillance footage shows the men, who were wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks, pried open the cash registers and cabinets looking for money. Instead they found the keys to the catering van. Butcher said one man drove the van off the parking lot, followed by a white car that had been parked on Chiles Street.
COVID cases rise slightly this week
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 13 new COVID cases in Russell County this week, a slight increase from last week’s total of 11. The numbers were delayed this week due to the New Year’s holiday. Looking at other counties in the Lake Cumberland District, neighboring Pulaski...
Louisville man arrested in Jamestown
A Louisville man was arrested by Jamestown Police on Monday. According to jail records, 56-year-old Jeff Hornback was arrested and charged with burglary second degree and failure to appear. Hornback was arrested by Officer Lee Smith with the Jamestown Police Department. He was lodged in the Russell County Detention Center.
Commodities to be distributed Thursday
Thursday is the monthly commodity distribution, according to the Russell County Judge-Executive’s office. Judge-Executive Randy Marcum and the Russell County Fiscal Court in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be giving out commodities at the First Baptist Church in Russell Springs beginning at 11 a.m. tomorrow until all commodities are given away.
Laurel County Man Arrested For Drug Trafficking
Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting deputies with the 75/80 Interdiction Team responded to an unnamed business south of London this week. When they arrived, they found the suspect, 38-year-old Marty Allen Hart of Lily, had a large amount of meth, methadone, hydrocodone and marijuana along with a bunch of cash in his possession. Police also discovered once they ran his name through their system he was wanted on several outstanding warrants, including one in another county. Hart was charged with several counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of prescription drugs that were not in a proper container. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. He is being held there on a more than $10,000 cash bond.
Marcum appoints new emergency management director in first meeting
At the first fiscal court meeting of the new year, new Russell County Judge Executive Randy Marcum made a change to the county’s emergency management director position. Michael “Toe Joe” Bray will take over as the county’s new emergency management director. Bray is a former commander...
Missing Laurel County 15-year-old found safe
A 15-year-old who had been reported missing about two miles north of London has been found safe
New Year’s Eve Fun Gone Wrong: Remember Kentucky Limo Driver That Ended Up In A Creek
Who doesn't love reminiscing right? I know were told to leave the past in the past but some things are too good not to remember like this story from a year ago. Angel here and in my 40-plus years of life I like to say I have about heard it all when it comes to bad driving. Anyone who knows me knows my driving record isn't exactly A+. Not that I like to admit it but I have had several wrecks and not like regular wrecks like go big or go home wrecks. A few speeding tickets and I may or may not have forgotten to get my tags and registration a time or too (these stories are for another time). But one guy from Pulaski County, Kentucky, makes me look like a driving pro.
