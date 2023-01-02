Thoughts and prayers for Bills safety Damar Hamlin have been the primary focus in the football world and well beyond ever since the 24-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals. Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He has shown signs of improvement, according to an update from the Bills on Wednesday, though he remains in the intensive care unit and is being monitored closely by his medical team.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO