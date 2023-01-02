Read full article on original website
Dollar General Location Indefinitely Closes For Second TimeJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Football: Trayaum ‘grateful’ to don Buckeye uniform after transfer, readies for role in CFPThe LanternColumbus, OH
Why Don't Parents Want Critical Race Theory?Elizabeth FequiereColumbus, OH
Football: Hicks says he’s ‘100 percent,’ reflects on Peach Bowl experienceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers Betting Odds: Can LA To Survive A Heat Wave Without LeBron James?
Following a successful revenge game Monday against the Charlotte Hornets, your Los Angeles Lakers will try their luck against the Miami Heat tonight at Crypto.com Arena. They may will be missing a few soldiers, including their three top scorers, when the contest tips off at 7 p.m. PT, and if so you can view the probable carnage (sorry Lakers) on ESPN and Spectrum SportsNet.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: NBA Writer Proposes Deal To Trade Anthony Davis To Western Conference Rival
Joseph Casciaro of theScore pitches a deal that would ship out Davis in exchange for ascendant Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, the Suns' first-rounders in 2025 and 2027, and the right to swap picks in 2026. Casciaro writes that, even with Davis healthy and playing like an MVP, the Lakers...
Tri-City Herald
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 4: Jalen Brunson Has Career-Best 38 Points in Win Against San Antonio Spurs
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson has a career game with 38 points, seven rebounds and six assists. The Knicks are on a three-game win streak after previously dropping five in a row. OTHERS:. -Orlando Magic rookie forward Paolo Banchero continued his consistent scoring season with a 25-point performance...
Tri-City Herald
Report: Commanders’ Heinicke Told Coaches to Start Howell Over Him
View the original article to see embedded media. Ahead of Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Cowboys, the Commanders have already been eliminated from postseason contention. They’ll have a new starter at quarterback for the game against Dallas—though it appears it wasn’t the coaching staff’s first choice.
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Tri-City Herald
How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Loss Against the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday Night
The Miami Heat had the chance to go three games above .500 for the first time this season. The Los Angeles Lakers were without LeBron James and Lonnie Walker IV Wednesday night, leaving Miami with an opportunity to capitalize and build on their winning record. Instead they suffered a 112-109...
Tri-City Herald
Christian Wood EXCLUSIVE: Mavs Film Review - ‘I’m Amping Up!’
Since the Dallas Mavericks parted with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft to acquire Christian Wood in a trade with the Houston Rockets, a significant focus has been placed on his defensive impact. He's embraced the process of improving on that end throughout the rest of his summer and continuing that effort in the regular season.
Tri-City Herald
Grizzlies Hammer Hornets, 131-107
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - It wasn't the return Cody Martin envisioned as the Charlotte Hornets closed out their four-game homestand with a 131-107 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Martin finished the game with four points in 21 minutes of action. LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier combined to score the first 17...
Tri-City Herald
How Sites Are Handling League Championships and the Bills-Bengals Postponement
Thoughts and prayers for Bills safety Damar Hamlin have been the primary focus in the football world and well beyond ever since the 24-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals. Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He has shown signs of improvement, according to an update from the Bills on Wednesday, though he remains in the intensive care unit and is being monitored closely by his medical team.
Tri-City Herald
Indiana Pacers fall in overtime to Philadelphia 76ers — three takeaways
The Indiana Pacers have been great in the clutch in recent games. They held on late to beat Boston a few weeks ago. They found a way to topple Miami in the final seconds two days later. Recently, they held off the Cavaliers and Clippers down the stretch of games to pick up impressive victories. In the span of about two weeks, clutch play guided the Pacers to a five-wins-in-six-games stretch.
Tri-City Herald
Report: If Jim Irsay Offers, Jim Harbaugh Could Come to Colts
The Indianapolis Colts have one game left in the 2022 season. After that, things will get quite interesting for the Horseshoe. Colts’ owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard will begin their search for the organization’s next head coach. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday will be considered for the role full-time. However, after going 1-6 so far in his tenure, with the Colts looking worse by the week, there are sure to be better candidates.
Tri-City Herald
NFL Betting Odds: Falcons Favored Over Tom Brady’s Buccaneers?
The Atlanta Falcons are playing host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the final week of the season. According to SI Sportsbook, the Falcons are a 6.5-point favorite over the Buccaneers. How can that be, are the Buccaneers resting players ahead of their Wildcard game? "No," Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told the media on Wednesday.
Tri-City Herald
A powerful Seahawks Wednesday: Damar Hamlin on minds, ‘but we know what we signed up for’
Players joked, shouting each other’s full names to tease. Guys lounged on the leather reclining chairs before practice. They scrolled through their phones. They got taped and headed out to yet another workout. Another Wednesday practice day after a players’ Tuesday off for the Seahawks, the 17th this season....
Tri-City Herald
Kenny Pickett Names Calvin Austin Second-Year Player to Watch
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie class has created somewhat of a foundation for the team that should carry into next season. But not everyone is making their impact yet. Kenny Pickett sees even more out of this class moving forward. Pickett, wide receiver George Pickens, tight end Connor Heyward,...
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys vs. Commanders Week 18 Time Revealed
JAN 2 COMMANDERS PLAY COWBOYS LATE The Washington Commanders will play the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. EST on Sunday, the NFL announced today. The NFC East games are the only games not on the west coast slated for the later time slot. Sunday Night Football will be between the...
Tri-City Herald
Lions Game Flexed to Sunday Night Football
The Detroit Lions will have an opportunity to play in front of a nationally televised audience in Week 18. With the Green Bay Packers also having the opportunity to clinch a playoff berth at Lambeau Field, the decision was made to put the Lions in primetime. “But, that’s not up...
