Chicago police: Man attacked with wooden board with nail in it in Lakeview

A man was critically injured after being attacked with a wooden board with a nail sticking out of it in the Lakeview neighborhood Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The victim, a 40-year-old man, was walking on the sidewalk in the 700-block of West Buckingham Place at about 12:01 a.m. when police said three male suspects approached.

The suspects were armed with a wooden board with a nail on it and began striking the victim with it before fleeing, police said.

The victim suffered several puncture wounds and lacerations to his head and neck and transported in critical condition to Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital, police said.

Police are looking at surveillance video in the area.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.