Prince Harry has accused his dad King Charles III of immediately branding him a “spare” on the day he was born — and joking that his “work” was done with then-wife Princess Diana. According to leaked extracts of “Spare” in The Guardian, the then-Prince of Wales made the hurtful dig to the since-deceased Lady Diana on Sept. 15, 1984, the day Harry was born. “Wonderful! Now you’ve given me an heir and a spare – my work is done,” Charles said, according to Harry’s book. That alleged quip from when he was just hours old became an unshakable pain for the prince for...

28 MINUTES AGO