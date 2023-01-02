Effective: 2023-01-05 03:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations 4 to 8 inches at 5000 feet with 1 to 2 feet above 6500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada including Interstate 80 over Donner Pass, Highway 50 over Echo Summit and Highway 88 over Carson Pass. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels lower to around 5000 feet today, then to around 4000 to 4500 feet tonight.

