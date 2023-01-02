Read full article on original website
Effective: 2023-01-05 03:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations 4 to 8 inches at 5000 feet with 1 to 2 feet above 6500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada including Interstate 80 over Donner Pass, Highway 50 over Echo Summit and Highway 88 over Carson Pass. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels lower to around 5000 feet today, then to around 4000 to 4500 feet tonight.
Effective: 2023-01-05 04:09:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Amador; El Dorado FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and northern California, including the following counties, in central California, Placer County. In northern California, Amador, El Dorado, Sacramento and Yolo Counties. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas, roadways, and other urban other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 404 AM PST, Local law enforcement reported roadway, urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sacramento, Elk Grove, Roseville, Citrus Heights, Folsom, Rocklin, Auburn, Placerville, El Dorado Hills, Fair Oaks, Cameron Park, Carmichael, Rancho Cordova, West Sacramento, Loomis, Rancho Murieta, Natomas, Orangevale, Gold River and Granite Bay. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
