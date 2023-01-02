Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia welcomed the 15th bus with migrants from TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
‘Expressway to Your Heart’ and the Birth of the Sound of PhiladelphiaFrank MastropoloPhiladelphia, NY
Did Ellen Greenberg Stab Herself More Than 20 Times? Court Hears the Legal Battle Over Teacher’s DeathNikPhiladelphia, NY
CNY Man Charged with Tying-Up, Raping Acquaintance
A Central New York man is accused of tying-up, duct taping and sexually assaulting a woman whom police she he knew. State Troopers have arrested Todd Estes of Blossvale, charging him with rape in the first degree and unlawful imprisonment. According to a release announcing Estes' arrest, a woman who considered herself an acquaintance says the he wrapped duct tape around her head, zip tied her hands, and tied her in rope before rapping her.
Watertown man arrested on robbery, weapon possession charges
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown man was arrested on New Year’s Day following a robbery investigation, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police said that 23-year-old Miguel A. Harvey, of Watertown, is accused of threatening a person with a box cutter and demanding money. Police said the person gave Harvey money and he left the residence.
New York State Man Accused of Living Inside School, Stealing Plow to Commit Burglary
We round out 2022 with one of the more bizarre stories of the year. *** This is NOT to be confused with a somewhat similar story out of Cheektowaga, where a man saved 24 people by breaking into Pine Hill Primary Center, and setting up shelter during the storm. ***
Drugged driver gets 2 to 4 in prison for death of CNY businessman on busy thoroughfare
Syracuse, NY — A Solvay man, driving high on drugs, who crossed into oncoming traffic and killed a Jamesville businessman, will spend 2 to 4 years in prison, a judge ruled Tuesday. It’s unclear what drugs Zachary Grant, 35, had taken before the April 1, 2022 crash on Henry...
Troopers: Woman possessed cocaine with intent to sell
MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State police say a Rochester woman possessed baggies of cocaine when she was pulled over in the town of Morristown on Thursday. Troopers say 35-year-old Shameika West was pulled over on County Route 6 shortly after noon. Police say she also had drug paraphernalia that...
Ogdensburg figuring out how police will be dispatched to emergencies
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - With the new year, Ogdensburg is figuring out how police will be dispatched to emergencies. Wednesday morning, Ogdensburg’s interim city manager Andrea Smith and police chief Mark Kearns met to talk about the city’s dispatching operations after city council cut 2 dispatchers in the 2023 budget.
Pete Barnett takes on the sheriff’s department’s highest honor - swears in as Jefferson County sheriff
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “Morale and Team work.” Two themes Jefferson County’s newest Sheriff, Pete Barnett, plans to bring to his new position. It’s been a decade since he retired from serving as Deputy Sheriff for 26 years in the county, now he is taking on the department’s highest honor.
T. Urling Walker, former Watertown mayor, dies at 97
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Former Watertown Mayor T. Urling “Tom” Walker has died. Walker passed away Tuesday morning at home under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County, which he and his late wife helped create. He was 97. Walker was mayor for two four-year terms, serving...
Almond W. Daniels, 59, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Almond W. Daniels, 59, of Canton will be private. Mr. Daniels died on Saturday, January 1st, 2023 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg. Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Almond W. Daniels was born on October...
Dorothy F. McLear, 86, of Hammond
HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy F. McLear, age 86 of Hammond, passed away Sunday (January 1, 2023) at her home with her husband by her side. Entombment will be private at the Oswegatchie Memorial Park. Surviving is her husband of 66 years, Marvin McLear; two sons Jeffrey (Elaine) McLear...
Florence A. Sheltray, 82, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Florence A. Sheltray, 82, of 222 State St., Carthage, died Monday evening, January 2,2023 at University Hospital, SUNY Health and Science Center in Syracuse after being stricken at her residence on December 14th. Florence was born July 24,1940 in the Town of Orange near Bath,...
Titus E Witmer, 78, formerly of Lowville
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Titus E Witmer, 78, formerly of Lowville, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at the Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown, NY with his family by his side. Titus was born on November 22, 1944 in Myerstown, PA. the son of Paul and...
‘It’s a lot of anxiety,’ says homeless man about shelter’s closing
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter is set to close at the end of this week. Jefferson County officials say part of the reason is that the shelter’s residents aren’t doing enough to help themselves. Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter has gone from being open...
Officials explain Jefferson County temporary homeless shelter changes
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — What was intended to be a temporary homeless shelter in Jefferson County has kept its doors open through the new year. The emergency shelter, located at 137 Main Street in the City of Watertown, was first opened following a severe lake-effect snowstorm in mid-November. This provided shelter and resources to upwards of 30 individuals at times after over a dozen were relocated inside the facility from the Butler Pavilion in the downtown area.
Terri L. Abar, 39, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Terri L. Abar, 39, of Ogdensburg passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 26, 2022. Arrangements are entrusted with Fox & Murray Funeral Home. She is survived by her father Jeffrey Abar of Ogdensburg, mother Susan Gauthier of Heuvelton, sisters Hollie (Brian Francia) Abar of Heuvelton...
VIDEO: Remarkable Predator Freed from NY Trap
With teeth that sharp, the only choice was to call a professional. Video was recently released by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) showing a special rescue mission with a very happy ending. The Wrong Animal was Caught. The NYDEC shared that they were contacted by a hunter...
Joan M. Randall, 75, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joan M. Randall, 75, of East Avenue, Watertown, passed away December 31, 2022, at her son’s home where he and his family have been caring for Joan for the last few years. Joan was born June 10, 1947 in Watertown, a daughter of Ross...
Frances M. (Brabaw) Sheridan, 89, of Pyrites
PYRITES, New York (WWNY) - Frances M. (Brabaw) Sheridan, 89, of Pyrites, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital Emergency Room after being stricken ill at home. She was surrounded by her family. Frances was born July 30, 1933 in her family home in Pyrites, a daughter of...
Interview: Sheriff Carpinelli and Sheriff Maciol join North Country News to warn the dangers and consequences of DWI, impaired driving
Image via the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. We are about to ring-in 2023 and local law enforcement agencies are hopeful that you will do so safely and responsibly. With increased patrols ready to nail impaired and intoxicated drivers over the holiday weekend, Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli and Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol joined North Country News Saturday for the last on-air interview of 2022.
Oswego County Today Alumna Gives Birth To First Baby Of 2023 – Evelyn Frances Bradshaw
OSWEGO – Oswego County Today is pleased to announce the birth of Evelyn Frances Bradshaw; the first baby born into the 2023 new year at Oswego Health by our very own former Editor-in Chief Kassadee (Paulo) Bradshaw and her husband Paul. Little Evelyn made her big appearance at 9:10...
