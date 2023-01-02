WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — What was intended to be a temporary homeless shelter in Jefferson County has kept its doors open through the new year. The emergency shelter, located at 137 Main Street in the City of Watertown, was first opened following a severe lake-effect snowstorm in mid-November. This provided shelter and resources to upwards of 30 individuals at times after over a dozen were relocated inside the facility from the Butler Pavilion in the downtown area.

