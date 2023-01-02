ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Big Frog 104

CNY Man Charged with Tying-Up, Raping Acquaintance

A Central New York man is accused of tying-up, duct taping and sexually assaulting a woman whom police she he knew. State Troopers have arrested Todd Estes of Blossvale, charging him with rape in the first degree and unlawful imprisonment. According to a release announcing Estes' arrest, a woman who considered herself an acquaintance says the he wrapped duct tape around her head, zip tied her hands, and tied her in rope before rapping her.
BLOSSVALE, NY
informnny.com

Watertown man arrested on robbery, weapon possession charges

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown man was arrested on New Year’s Day following a robbery investigation, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police said that 23-year-old Miguel A. Harvey, of Watertown, is accused of threatening a person with a box cutter and demanding money. Police said the person gave Harvey money and he left the residence.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Troopers: Woman possessed cocaine with intent to sell

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State police say a Rochester woman possessed baggies of cocaine when she was pulled over in the town of Morristown on Thursday. Troopers say 35-year-old Shameika West was pulled over on County Route 6 shortly after noon. Police say she also had drug paraphernalia that...
MORRISTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Ogdensburg figuring out how police will be dispatched to emergencies

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - With the new year, Ogdensburg is figuring out how police will be dispatched to emergencies. Wednesday morning, Ogdensburg’s interim city manager Andrea Smith and police chief Mark Kearns met to talk about the city’s dispatching operations after city council cut 2 dispatchers in the 2023 budget.
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

T. Urling Walker, former Watertown mayor, dies at 97

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Former Watertown Mayor T. Urling “Tom” Walker has died. Walker passed away Tuesday morning at home under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County, which he and his late wife helped create. He was 97. Walker was mayor for two four-year terms, serving...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Almond W. Daniels, 59, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Almond W. Daniels, 59, of Canton will be private. Mr. Daniels died on Saturday, January 1st, 2023 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg. Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Almond W. Daniels was born on October...
CANTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Dorothy F. McLear, 86, of Hammond

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy F. McLear, age 86 of Hammond, passed away Sunday (January 1, 2023) at her home with her husband by her side. Entombment will be private at the Oswegatchie Memorial Park. Surviving is her husband of 66 years, Marvin McLear; two sons Jeffrey (Elaine) McLear...
HAMMOND, NY
wwnytv.com

Florence A. Sheltray, 82, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Florence A. Sheltray, 82, of 222 State St., Carthage, died Monday evening, January 2,2023 at University Hospital, SUNY Health and Science Center in Syracuse after being stricken at her residence on December 14th. Florence was born July 24,1940 in the Town of Orange near Bath,...
CARTHAGE, NY
wwnytv.com

Titus E Witmer, 78, formerly of Lowville

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Titus E Witmer, 78, formerly of Lowville, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at the Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown, NY with his family by his side. Titus was born on November 22, 1944 in Myerstown, PA. the son of Paul and...
LOWVILLE, NY
informnny.com

Officials explain Jefferson County temporary homeless shelter changes

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — What was intended to be a temporary homeless shelter in Jefferson County has kept its doors open through the new year. The emergency shelter, located at 137 Main Street in the City of Watertown, was first opened following a severe lake-effect snowstorm in mid-November. This provided shelter and resources to upwards of 30 individuals at times after over a dozen were relocated inside the facility from the Butler Pavilion in the downtown area.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Terri L. Abar, 39, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Terri L. Abar, 39, of Ogdensburg passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 26, 2022. Arrangements are entrusted with Fox & Murray Funeral Home. She is survived by her father Jeffrey Abar of Ogdensburg, mother Susan Gauthier of Heuvelton, sisters Hollie (Brian Francia) Abar of Heuvelton...
OGDENSBURG, NY
101.5 WPDH

VIDEO: Remarkable Predator Freed from NY Trap

With teeth that sharp, the only choice was to call a professional. Video was recently released by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) showing a special rescue mission with a very happy ending. The Wrong Animal was Caught. The NYDEC shared that they were contacted by a hunter...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Joan M. Randall, 75, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joan M. Randall, 75, of East Avenue, Watertown, passed away December 31, 2022, at her son’s home where he and his family have been caring for Joan for the last few years. Joan was born June 10, 1947 in Watertown, a daughter of Ross...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Frances M. (Brabaw) Sheridan, 89, of Pyrites

PYRITES, New York (WWNY) - Frances M. (Brabaw) Sheridan, 89, of Pyrites, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital Emergency Room after being stricken ill at home. She was surrounded by her family. Frances was born July 30, 1933 in her family home in Pyrites, a daughter of...
PYRITES, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Interview: Sheriff Carpinelli and Sheriff Maciol join North Country News to warn the dangers and consequences of DWI, impaired driving

Image via the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. We are about to ring-in 2023 and local law enforcement agencies are hopeful that you will do so safely and responsibly. With increased patrols ready to nail impaired and intoxicated drivers over the holiday weekend, Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli and Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol joined North Country News Saturday for the last on-air interview of 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy