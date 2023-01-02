Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
With I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Whitney Houston's bisexuality becomes canon
For years, Whitney Houston's sexuality was whispered about and brandished on the covers of tabloids, but while she was alive, Houston denied that her friendship with Robyn Crawford was anything but that — friendship. After she died, a pair of documentaries — 2017's Whitney: Can I Be Me? and...
Alicia Keys Says She’s Scared to Work with JAY Z Again
Alicia Keys has a confession to make. After her mega-topping hit, Empire State of Mind, featuring JAY Z, the Fallin’ star said she fears working with him again because there’s “no topping it.”. “I wonder if it kind of hinders us in some ways,” the 41-year-old singer...
Whoopi Goldberg Said Mariah Carey Is Not the ‘Queen of Christmas’ — Another Singer Is
Whoopi Goldberg said a singer besides Mariah Carey is the Queen of Christmas. The singer discussed her feelings about Carey.
suggest.com
Janet Jackson’s Second Ex-Husband, Rene Elizondo, Is Still Working In The Entertainment Industry
Janet Jackson became a bona fide star with smash-hit albums such as Control (1986) and Rhythm Nation 1814 (1989). Her sizzling dance moves added to her mystique and huge fan following. Only Mariah Carey surpassed Jackson’s success during the 1990s, according to Billboard. Jackson’s divorce from her second husband...
LaKeith Stanfield’s ex calls him out for keeping their child a secret
Acclaimed actor LaKeith Stanfield, who is best known for his starring roles in the blockbuster films Get Out and Judas and the Black Messiah, is being put on full blast by his child’s mother. Artist Tylor Hurd accused Stanfield of not acknowledging their child, something that Stanfield adamantly denies.
musictimes.com
Bobby Brown Reacts to Whitney Houston Movie: 'I'm Probably Gonna Watch It'
Countless Whitney Houston movies have been released since the singer's untimely demise 10 years ago, it must all be a blur at this point to her ex-husband, Bobby Brown. During an interview with E News, Brown did not say much about the upcoming biopic, "I'm probably gonna watch it," he said.
The Promise Clive Davis Made and Broke to Whitney Houston
Clive Davis signed Whitney Houston and helped to craft her into the icon she became. He was instrumental in both her professional and personal life.
Janet Jackson Explains Why She Chose Ludacris To Join Her Upcoming Tour
The wait for Janet Jackson and her fans to be reunited will not be long as the Control singer is heading on tour with Ludacris in 2023. Although many questioned why the Together Again Tour will feature the acclaimed rapper as her opening act, the answer is quite simple. During the mother of one’s recent appearance on TODAY, she explained, “I’ve never done it with him before, so he’s a great fit. [I] thought it would be a lot of fun.” When speaking on the tour overall, she shared, “I feel great. We’re so excited.” More from VIBE.comJanet Jackson To...
L.A. Weekly
Presale Codes for Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle and “Ego Death” Tour
It’s happening. Two of our greatest living comedians, Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock, are coming together for a comedy tour across the American South and Midwest, sure to be hot tickets that will leave audiences in tears. Presale codes for Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle. Presales for the tour...
10 ways the new Whitney Houston biopic 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' differs from the singer's real life
The Whitney Houston biopic strives to be the most authentic retelling of the singer's life. But the film still strays from the truth at times.
thebrag.com
Janet Jackson to implement ‘Me Too’ checks on new tour
Janet Jackson will reportedly implement a set of ‘Me Too’ checks on her 2023 Together Again tour. ‘Me Too’ checks involve employees of Jackson’s conducting extensive background checks on everyone who works on the tour, to ensure they don’t have a history of abuse. Beyonce implemented the same initiative on her upcoming Renaissance World Tour.
Adam Lambert Shares Cover of Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out for a Hero”
Current Queen frontman Adam Lambert is poised to drop his next solo album, a project of covers that will see the pop star re-imagine hits old and new. Titled High Drama, the album will feature renditions of Billie Eilish’s “Getting Older,” Duran Duran’s “Ordinary World,” Ann Peebles’ “I Can’t Stand the Rain,” Lana Del Rey’s “West Coast,” P!nk’s “My Attic,” and more. Lambert recently shared his latest offering from the forthcoming project in the form of Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out For a Hero.”
Taylor Swift Makes Global Music History with ‘Midnights’
Just eight weeks after the release of her 10th album Midnights, Taylor Swift makes global music history as the only artist to have five albums with more than one million units sold during release week. Midnights has sold six million units total, including three million in the U.S. alone, within eight weeks of its release.
Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2023: See Which Stars Are Expecting Babies
Oh, baby! Hollywood stars including Brody Jenner, Logic and more are expanding their families by welcoming new babies in 2023. The former The Hills star announced on January 1 that girlfriend Tia Blanco pregnant with their first child. “To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, […]
Showbiz411
SZA Sold Only 778 Albums This Week But She’s Number 1 to Taylor Swift’s 61K Number 2
The number 1 album of the week is “SOS” by SZA. It sold only 778 albums (that’s CDs and paid downloads). Nearly all of the 123,000 album sales SZA cooked up came from streaming. Her fans were happy just playing her music on their phones over and over again. (That’s too bad, I really like her voice and her songs.)
Janelle Monáe Had To Own Up To Her Thoughts On This Multitalented Actor
Kate Hudson, who stars in "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" with Monáe, also asked the actor whether she likes to share the spotlight.
Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron caught getting cozy at New Year’s Eve party
It appears Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron are getting to know each other much better. The “Hills” star and the “Bachelorette” alum were caught getting cozy while attending a New Year’s Eve party with his fellow Bachelor Nation members Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick. The former “Bachelorette,” 37, and her fiancé, 34, posted several photos and videos along with their friends Justin Anderson and Austin Rhodes on Saturday that showed Cavallari, 35, and Cameron, 29, getting quite close. In one video, the model pulled the former MTV personality closer to him while they were dancing. They then embraced each other. Tartick also shared a...
Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’ Hits Certified Platinum Status
It’s official. Queen Beyoncé has done it again with her magnum opus, RENAISSANCE, featuring a single that has sold more than one million units. The news of her debut track on the album, Break My Soul, makes the hit single certified platinum. The feel-good, summertime anthem was released...
Ciara Shares Excitement for the New Year in Upbeat 2022 Recap Video
Ciara is welcoming 2023 with open arms. The pop sensation, 37, shared a highlight reel recounting all of the special moments that occurred in 2022 a few days after celebrating the New Year–and she can't wait to see what this year has in store for her. The commemorative video...
Kristin Cavallari & Tyler Cameron Spotted Packing On Flirty PDA In NYE Video: Watch
Kristin Cavallari, 35, and Tyler Cameron, 29, caused further romance speculation in a New Year’s Eve video. The former Laguna Beach star and Bachelorette star were spotted showing off flirty PDA on the dance floor of what appeared to be a party, in a TikTok video that’s made its way across the internet over the past day. In the clip, Tyler seemed to pull a laughing Kristin in for a hug as pals Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe danced around them.
Comments / 0