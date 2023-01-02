ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

PSU G Myles Dread Reaches Career Milestone in 1st Half at Michigan

Myles Dread notched yet another peg in his legacy at Penn State after eclipsing the 1,000 point plateau in the first half against Michigan Monday night. Dread drained this shot to hit the milestone which comes in his home state of Michigan:. Myles Dread notched yet another peg in his...
Shades of Saquon: PSU RB Nick Singleton Follows PSU History Big TD Runs in Big Games

LOS ANGELES, C.A. — The first college TD run PSU RB Nick Singleton had was long. Against Ohio in Week 2 of this season, Singleton made his Beaver Stadium debut. On the first play of Penn State’s second drive, Singleton broke a 70-yard run for a score, which reminded people that he was the No. 1 rated running back in the country coming out of high school and the 2021 Gatorade National High School Player of the Year.
Smeltzer: For the Penn State Football Future That We Wait

PASADENA, C.A.— Penn State football players, fans and coaches triumphantly sang the school’s alma mater, “For the Glory of Old State,” after it beat Utah 35-21 in the 109th Rose Bowl Game. One of the lines of that song is “For the future that we wait.”...
Penn State Extends Offer to 2023 3-Star WR Deric English

Penn State made out nicely on National Signing Day last month, but that doesn’t mean that James Franklin and the coaching staff are done recruiting the class of 2023. Deric English, a three-star wide receiver from Saguaro High in Glendale, Arizona, picked up an offer from PSU assistant Rashad Rich Sunday afternoon.
Prugar’s 3-and-out: PSU QB Sean Clifford Goes out on Top

The last time Penn State played in the Rose Bowl, it suffered an agonizing loss. This year was much different with Penn State taking down Utah 35-21 Monday. QB Sean Clifford lead the way in his last college game, throwing for 249 yards and two touchdowns. Beyond Clifford, Monday’s performance...
Class of 2024 Four-Star RB Stacy Gage has Penn State in Top 8

Stacy Gage, a Class of 2024 four-star running back out of Wharton High School in Tampa, Florida, has narrowed his school choice down to eight, and Penn State made his list. Penn State is in the running along with Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and USC. Gage (5-foot-11, 200 pounds) is the No. 22 player in Florida, the No. 12. running back, and the No. 140 player nationally according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.
Watch: PSU Postgame Player Reaction From Rose Bowl Win

PASADENA, C.A.— Penn State has won the Rose Bowl, beating Utah 35-21 Monday in Pasadena. For center Juice Scruggs and defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, their last game as Penn State players was just about perfect. It might be Curtis Jacobs’s last game, too. The linebacker hasn’t declared for...
WATCH: James Franklin Takes The Rose Bowl Trophy on Parade

There’s nobody happier than those who are in the Penn State program right now. Of those, James Franklin seems to be loving every single minute of being a Rose Bowl Champion. Case in point, Franklin – donning his Franco Harris jersey – took the trophy out on the town for the Nittany Lion faithful to see and celebrate in Los Angeles.
