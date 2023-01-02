When it comes to the life of the late Labour minister John Stonehouse, everyone seems to have their own truth. We know that on 20 November 1974, he faked his own death. But biographers, dramatists and interested members of the public can and do disagree about much else – was he a “communist agent” or even a “spy”? Was he involved in a “honeytrap” and blackmailed? Did he fake his death in order to run away to Australia with his secretary, Sheila Buckley? For me, these questions are not abstract, nor are they the stuff of entertainment. John Stonehouse was my father.

