HollywoodLife

Sharon Osbourne Reveals The Name Of Kelly Osbourne’s Baby After Confirming Her Daughter Secretly Gave Birth

Sharon Osbourne, 70, confirmed that her daughter Kelly Osbourne, 38, gave birth to a baby boy! The British TV host shared the news when she appeared on UK’s The Talk on Jan. 3, almost two months after Kelly had the baby. Sharon, who has recovered from her recent hospitalization, revealed the name of her new grandson is Sidney, named after Kelly’s boyfriend, Sid Wilson, according to Entertainment Tonight.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Kelly Osbourne Welcomes First Child, Sharon Osbourne Reveals Baby's Name

Kelly Osbourne has welcomed her first child, and her mother Sharon Osbourne revealed the new baby boy's name. On Wednesday morning's version of The Talk, Sharon told viewers the exciting news, announcing that the infant's name is Sidney, after his father, Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson. Sharon then added that Kelly is doing "so great" and that she is "so proud of" her daughter.
OK! Magazine

Kelly Osbourne Shades Mom Sharon For Revealing Details About Newborn Son: 'It’s No One’s Place But Mine'

It looks like Sharon Osbourne was a little too eager about welcoming her newest grandchild! On the Tuesday, January 3, episode of the U.K.'s The Talk, the TV icon shared some details about daughter Kelly Osbourne secretly giving birth to a baby boy — but it turns out the Fashion Police alum didn't want her under-the-radar milestone to go public just yet."I am not ready to share him with the world," the new mom, 38, wrote in a Wednesday, January 4, Instagram Story. "It’s no one’s place but mine to share any information on my baby."Sharon, 70, declared she was...
OK! Magazine

Simon Cowell Makes Rare Appearance After Shocking Fans With Unrecognizable Look

Simon Cowell has shown his face in public again. On Wednesday, December 21, the former American Idol judge, 63, made a rare appearance on an episode of Loose Women after sparking concern from fans over his unrecognizable facial features during a Royal Variety Performance only weeks before. Although Cowell covered his face with a pair of oversized shades, the music executive appeared relaxed as he chatted about son Eric, 8, whom he shares with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman. I 'COULD HAVE SMASHED MY SPINE TO PIECES': SIMON COWELL RELIVES DEBILITATING BIKE ACCIDENT, CALLING THE HORRIFYING INCIDENT 'SURREAL'When asked if his...
Andrei Tapalaga

Couple Discover They’re Brother and Sister After 10 Years of Marriage

none of their family members told them, despite them knowingPhoto byReddit. After ten years of marriage and the birth of two children, an American couple claimed that they had found they were siblings. They made their announcement on the social network for video sharing Tik Tok. The husband is heard explaining that he and his wife have been together for 14 years and that they now have two children together before revealing that they recently learned that the children are siblings.
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch

Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
talentrecap.com

Simon Cowell Says He Wants a ‘Spontaneous’ Wedding to Lauren Silverman

It’s been over a year since America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell proposed to his fiancée Lauren Silverman, and the couple has yet to tie the knot. Cowell recently shared that he wants the wedding to be “spontaneous.”. Simon Cowell Opens Up About Wedding to Lauren...
parentingisnteasy.co

Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog

For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
OK! Magazine

Kelly Osbourne Secretly Welcomes First Child With Sid Wilson — Find Out The Baby Boy's Name

Kelly Osbourne is officially a mother-of-one! The famous offspring's mom, Sharon Osbourne, broke the news that her daughter welcomed her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson during her appearance on the British chat show The Talk on Tuesday, January 4. Gushing over Kelly's experience as a new mom, Sharon shared that it's been "so great," adding that the 38-year-old is keeping her newborn out of the public eye. "She won't let a picture go out of him, and I'm so proud of her."Despite keeping the baby's identity hidden, his grandmother did reveal that his name is Sidney, seemingly named after...
Popculture

Kelly Osbourne Isn't Happy With Mom Sharon for Sharing Baby News

Kelly Osbourne kept her pregnancy out of the public eye, so she was unsurprisingly not happy when her mother, Sharon Osbourne, shared the news that she gave birth to a baby boy. Sharon let the news slip during Tuesday's episode of the U.K. talk show The Talk, even going so far as to reveal the baby boy's name. This is Osbourne's first child with her boyfriend, Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson.
AMY KAPLAN

‘RHOM’ Star Reacts to Cancer Diagnosis

Breast cancer awareness ribbonPhoto byAngiola HarryonUnsplash. "Real Housewives of Miami" star Julia Lemigova has taken to Instagram after the news of her wife Martina Navratilova’s cancer diagnosis.
The Guardian

ITV’s Stonehouse drama is a work of fiction, not fact. I should know – I’m his daughter

When it comes to the life of the late Labour minister John Stonehouse, everyone seems to have their own truth. We know that on 20 November 1974, he faked his own death. But biographers, dramatists and interested members of the public can and do disagree about much else – was he a “communist agent” or even a “spy”? Was he involved in a “honeytrap” and blackmailed? Did he fake his death in order to run away to Australia with his secretary, Sheila Buckley? For me, these questions are not abstract, nor are they the stuff of entertainment. John Stonehouse was my father.
The Independent

Ellie Goulding shuts down rumour she cheated on Ed Sheeran with Niall Horan

Ellie Goulding has shut down the infamous rumour that she cheated on Ed Sheeran with Niall Horan.The 36-year-old singer addressed her reported romance with Sheeran in the comments of a recent TikTok video. Fans first speculated that Goulding had cheated on her rumoured boyfriend with Horan following the release of Sheeran’s hit song “Don’t” in 2014.The topic was raised again last week, after Goulding shared a TikTok video of herself dancing to Prep’s cover of Harry Styles’ song, “As It Was,” with a caption that read: “Quick boob check then we’re birthday groovin.”The video prompted one viewer to address...
Page Six

Simon Cowell reveals why he backed out of his own talk show

It’s a “no” from him. Simon Cowell revealed that the world very nearly saw him present his own talk show — but walked away from the gig at the eleventh hour. Despite being one of the most notable on-screen talent show judges on the globe, the British music mogul said that when it came to presenting, he just “couldn’t do it.” “I got to the point where they built the set and I started to get anxious and then really stressed out, and I just walked out the meeting,” Cowell, 63, told E! News. “I just said I literally couldn’t do this. I just couldn’t...

