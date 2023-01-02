Read full article on original website
Couple Discover They’re Brother and Sister After 10 Years of Marriage
none of their family members told them, despite them knowingPhoto byReddit. After ten years of marriage and the birth of two children, an American couple claimed that they had found they were siblings. They made their announcement on the social network for video sharing Tik Tok. The husband is heard explaining that he and his wife have been together for 14 years and that they now have two children together before revealing that they recently learned that the children are siblings.
Kelly Osbourne Secretly Welcomes First Child With Sid Wilson -- Sharon Osbourne Reveals Baby Boy's Name
Kelly Osbourne's mom, Sharon Osbourne, has revealed that her daughter gave birth to her first child with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson. Sharon spilled the beans during an appearance on the British chat show, The Talk, on Tuesday, revealing the little boy's name is Sidney, seemingly named after his father. "So...
Man Who Accused Todd Chrisley Of Secret Affair Going After Reality Star’s Wife Julie For $167k As Stars Prepare For Prison
Todd Chrisley’s male ex-business partner, who accused the reality star of having an affair with him, has gone to court to collect $167k owed by Julie Chrisley, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Mark Braddock filed a court case against Julie in Nashville court. In his petition, Mark said he was awarded $112k in 2014 as part of a legal battle involving Julie. However, he said the amount has increased with interest to $167k In 2012, Julie and Chrisley Asset Management filed for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against Mark for alleged terroristic threats,...
