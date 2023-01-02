Read full article on original website
Related
cwbradio.com
DNR Asking for Help in Locating Bear Dens
(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) Finding a bear den is like finding a needle in a haystack for Jennifer Price Tack with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, according to Danielle Kaeding with Wisconsin Public Radio. "It's very difficult. I have 90 acres out near Monico in Oneida County,...
Yahoo Sports
Wisconsin winter bucket list: 12 things you have to do
Yes, a Wisconsin winter means months of cold and snow. But also, a Wisconsin winter means months of cold and snow — months to do things in that cold and snow that you can’t do any other time of year. When else can you cross-country ski on a...
wxpr.org
Salt to clear roads and sidewalks can cause environmental consequences
Officials are sounding the alarm on salt runoff. Road salt runoff can wind up in rivers and lakes, not just in Wisconsin but nationwide. That salt elevates chloride levels in the water, leading to saltier water everywhere. "We are starting to be a little more like our oceans." said Shannon...
Researchers link PFAS in Lake Michigan to Wisconsin manufacturer
MARINETTE, WI — University of Wisconsin researchers say they’ve linked a plume of toxic PFAS chemicals entering Lake Michigan to a firefighting foam manufacturer. In a new study, researchers used chemical fingerprinting to link contaminants entering Green Bay to Tyco Fire Products, a manufacturer along the Menominee River in Marinette, Wis., which is owned by Johnson Controls Inc.
WSAW
DNR invites public to join in 36th annual bald eagle watching days
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR invites the public to participate in the 36th anniversary of Bald Eagle Watching Days on Jan. 14 and 15 to celebrate the species and its remarkable comeback in Wisconsin. Wisconsin’s longest-running eagle-watching event features in-person and virtual activities. Participants can catch a glimpse...
It Is Illegal To Throw These 7 Things Away In Wisconsin
It goes without saying, but there are a lot of things you shouldn't throw away like glass bottles, glass, nails, tacks, wire, cans, and other recyclables. It is important to try and follow guidelines about things that are safe to throw away for each state. Some things, however, can get...
milwaukeeindependent.com
An ugly enforcement: Wisconsin’s fetal protection law allows detention of pregnant women for alcohol use
Officials investigate about 400 pregnant people a year for alleged ‘unborn child abuse’ under Act 292. Critics say that can do more harm than good. Tamara Loertscher arrived at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Aug. 1, 2014 despondent. The 29-year-old had suffered depression all her life, but in recent months, her mental health grew especially desperate. She struggled to eat and get out of bed, thinking of harming herself.
I Didn’t Know I Needed Two Fishing Licenses To Fish Minnesota & Wisconsin Border Waters
Here's something I didn't know for a long time. It turns out I was violating fishing regulations for years because of an incorrect assumption I had made. I told some fishing friends about it, and they didn't know it either. I live in Superior, Wisconsin. Between Duluth, Minnesota & Superior,...
Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Wisconsin
In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Illinois. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets. Because circumstances have changed since 1990 some of the targets in many of the maps should be removed and possibly there are others that should be added.
spectrumnews1.com
Snowfall so far: Wisconsin sees a wide range in amounts this season
It's been feast or famine when it comes to snowfall so far this season across Wisconsin. Northern and western Wisconsin received the most snow so far this season. Snowfall across eastern Wisconsin is several inches below normal in spots. The state will likely see more accumulations over the next several...
Wisconsin OWI Convictions Rise, Reversing Decades Of Progress
The numbers are sobering - with no pun intended. After making forward progress in reversing the number of intoxicated driver convictions in Wisconsin, the trend has reversed course. What followers have dubbed "a troubling trend" is playing out in a big way. Although final numbers aren't in yet, the preliminary...
WBAY Green Bay
Statewide alert sent on snowmobiles stolen from northern Wisconsin cabin
FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators are asking people to be on the lookout for two snowmobiles stolen from a cabin in northern Wisconsin. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office believes the snowmobiles were stolen from a seasonal cabin in the Town of Homestead on Dec. 23, 2022. They were reported stolen on Dec. 28.
travelawaits.com
11 Best Wisconsin Restaurants With Cozy Fireplaces
People are naturally drawn to logs on a fire, whether for warmth or romance. Something mesmerizing about fluttering flames and crackling logs grabs our attention and slows us down a little. We enjoy finding a slight whiff of smoke in the hope of reliving memories of roasting golden brown marshmallows, their gooey centers clinging to the stick as they slid off. So naturally, restaurant tables closest to fireplaces are the most requested because fires conjure up and create memories.
fox47.com
Wisconsin Grilled Cheese Championship 2023
Fox 47 is proud to partner with the Dodgeville Chamber of Commerce to support the 10th Anniversary of the Wisconsin Grilled Cheese Championship. Come out and enjoy family activities, music, vendors and of course all the cheesy Wisconsin food and beer you can have. You can even sample some of the competitors grilled cheese creations by purchasing VIP tickets online a head of time or day of the event. Don't miss all the excitement in Dodgeville at Ley Memorial Pavilion on Saturday, April 29th!
WSAW
Stevens Point manufacturer earns Wisconsin excellence award
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) – The Wisconsin Forward Award, the state’s premier organization for recognition of high-performance management practices, has awarded Stevens Point-based Ortho Molecular Products, Inc. with the Forward Award of Excellence. OMPI develops, manufactures, and distributes dietary supplement products for the licensed healthcare practitioner channel. The organization...
wisfarmer.com
Gov. Evers champions state's cranberry, cherry producers
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers penned a letter to Robert Califf, Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding his agency's proposed update to the definition of the term "healthy" and the impact this could have on Wisconsin's cranberry and tart cherry producers. Evers wrote that the proposed definition...
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota
Itasca County, MN- The Minnesota DNR has begun winter contingency pumping Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County. The pumping will cause water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface. The DNR said that would result in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit. “We would like to make sure that people stay off the Canisteo and those other bodies of water during the winter just to make sure that everyone stays safe,” Michael Liljegren with the DNR said. Winter pumping at the Canisteo Pit will ensure infrastructure in Bovey will continue to divert groundwater away from residential structures.
eastcoasttraveller.com
8 Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
Who Has the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Wisconsin?. If you want to get away from the fast-paced hustle and bustle of the big city and enjoy great food at a reasonable price, head to North Country Steak Buffet. This steak buffet is a family-owned independent restaurant that offers a full buffet with over 60 items changing daily. It also has great people running the place. The best part is they have a lovely porch overlooking the Black River. Plus, they have a lot of room for bike racks, too. In addition to a surprisingly large steak buffet, the restaurant also has a salad bar, a lovely patio, and a coin-operated binocular machine. They also accept major credit cards, which is a nice touch.
seehafernews.com
Farm Wisconsin Looks Back on Successful 2022
2022 was a successful year for the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center. The local agriculture information center welcomed more than 3,000 students from around the area for field trips and had more than 15,000 visitors overall. In a news release, Farm Wisconsin noted that the “largest crowds formed from collaborations with...
“Affordable Weekend Getaways In Wisconsin”- 3 Amazing Places To Look Out For
Wisconsin is a beautiful state located in the Midwest region of the United States. It is known for its natural beauty, rich history, and cultural attractions. If you are looking for an affordable weekend getaway, Wisconsin has plenty of options to choose from. Here are three budget-friendly weekend gateways in Wisconsin.
Comments / 5