The numbers are in for the New Years Six, and Penn State’s victory in the Rose Bowl led the way outside of the College Football Playoff games. ESPN released the viewing numbers for its New Years Six broadcasts, and the Rose Bowl was the most-watched non-playoff game with over 10 million viewers. According to a press release from ESPN, the Rose Bowl broadcast on Jan. 2 drew 10,187,000 viewers. It was the only bowl game outside of the College Football Playoff semifinal matchups to draw at least 10 million viewers. ESPN’s New Years Eve broadcasts of the Peach Bowl between Georgia and...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO