Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals agreed among players and coaches to cancel the Monday Night Football game after the NFL delayed for over an hour in the decision after the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a routine hit on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the second quarter Read more... The post Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
There Are 4 Major Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule
College football's 2022-23 bowl season continues on Monday. There are four major bowl games on Monday, Jan. 2. With New Year's Day falling on a Sunday, the typical Jan. 1 games have been pushed back a day. Here are the four major bowl games set to take place on Monday...
Tailgating not allowed at SoFi Stadium for Georgia-TCU national championship game
Tailgating won't be allowed at SoFi Stadium on Monday leading into the national championship game between the TCU Horned Frogs and Georgia Bulldogs.
TCU vs. Georgia preview, Bobby Petrino hired at Texas A&M & fans won't be able to tailgate at the National Championship game
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger have their full breakdown of the biggest game of the year as the TCU Horned Frogs face off against the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Before...
Mississippi State honors Mike Leach with special pirate flag helmets for bowl game
We’ve seen several teams around college football using their uniforms to pay tribute to the late Mike Leach this bowl season, from UCLA to Alabama. Everyone expected Mississippi State to honor their departed head coach, who passed away unexpectedly in December, during their appearance in the ReliaQuest Bowl and on the morning of the game, we finally got our first glimpse at what that will look like.
WATCH: Trojan football pregame for USC vs. Tulane in the Cotton Bowl
ARLINGTON — Watch the pregame video here (starting around 11:15 p.m. CT, 9:15 a.m. PT):. At approximately 11:15 p.m. CT, 9:15 a.m. PT we will be streaming live from the AT&T Stadium press box showing the USC Trojans warming up to take on the Tulane Green Wave for the 2023 Cotton Bowl Championship. The game will be broadcast on ESPN at noon CT, 10 a.m. PT, and we keep the stream going up until just prior to kickoff.
Pick Your Poison: Brady or Rodgers vs. Cowboys in Playoffs?
The Dallas Cowboys are a win and a Philadelphia Eagles' loss away from capturing their second straight NFC East title. However, if some other dominoes were to fall the Cowboys' way, they could climb up the rankings and capture the No. 1 seed in the NFC. A bye? A home...
Utah, Penn State coach both seeking first Rose Bowl victories
Utah and Penn State’s football coaches will both get second chances to win their first Rose Bowls today in the 109th edition of college football’s oldest bowl game.
Eagles React to Damar Hamlin Injury
PHILADELPHIA - Nick Sirianni has spent the past day-and-a-half talking to his players, whether on the phone or in person, about the horrible scene that played out on Monday night involving Bills cornerback Damar Hamlin and the need to restart his heart on the playing field after he went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle.
NFL has provided a Week 18 scheduling update. Here’s one thing it means for the Chiefs
The health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains top of mind for NFL fans a day after he collapsed on the field with a cardiac event before medical personnel administered CPR to him on the field. Monday night’s Cincinnati-Buffalo game was postponed after that, and the NFL clarified what...
Previewing Week 18 of Fantasy Football For the Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham joined the rest of the club's offensive threats as a top contributor in fantasy football for Week 17. Here's what he and the rest of those assets are expected to do in the team's season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs:. Jarrett Stidham. Jarrett...
Tampa Bay regarded as ‘logical’ destination for Sean Payton in 2023
Bruce Arians passed off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Todd Bowles over the offseason with the hope that the franchise would be Super Bowl contenders for the foreseeable future. Instead, the ship has been rocky throughout the 2022 season but the team was able to secure an NFC South title and a playoff berth with a win over Carolina last weekend.
Penn State’s Rose Bowl win most watched non-playoff bowl game
The numbers are in for the New Years Six, and Penn State’s victory in the Rose Bowl led the way outside of the College Football Playoff games. ESPN released the viewing numbers for its New Years Six broadcasts, and the Rose Bowl was the most-watched non-playoff game with over 10 million viewers. According to a press release from ESPN, the Rose Bowl broadcast on Jan. 2 drew 10,187,000 viewers. It was the only bowl game outside of the College Football Playoff semifinal matchups to draw at least 10 million viewers. ESPN’s New Years Eve broadcasts of the Peach Bowl between Georgia and...
Xavier Johnson’s Timetable to Return Unclear, But Mike Woodson Not Counting Him Out
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — When Indiana resumes play on Thursday at Iowa after an extended break, the Hoosiers will be without fifth-year point guard Xavier Johnson. Johnson recently underwent foot surgery for an injury he suffered at Kansas on Dec. 17. Only time will tell when Johnson returns, but Indiana coach Mike Woodson is not counting him out, saying he's a tough competitor. Woodson said Johnson's return relies on how his foot responds to therapy and rehab.
Team Effort Leads to Historic Night in Oklahoma City
After back to back heartbreaking losses, Oklahoma City recorded its most puzzling win of the season. The Thunder were without superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has been the team’s heartbeat all season long averaging 30.8 points per game. Boston is also one of the best teams in the NBA, and both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were in the lineup. The Thunder won in historic fashion, 150-117.
‘Chills through my body’: Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes shook by injury to Damar Hamlin
Patrick Mahomes stayed up late Monday, and during time typically reserved either for sleep or preparation for the Raiders this weekend, he instead scrolled through the Twitter app on his phone. Over and over again. The Chiefs quarterback’s thumb moved through the latest tweets section, hoping to find an update...
ESPN Computer Predicts Winners Of Today's 4 Bowl Games
There are four bowl games on tap for Monday, Jan 2. With Jan. 1 falling on a Sunday, the NFL's schedule pushed college football's bowl games back a day. ReliaQuest Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Illinois, 12 p.m E.T., ESPN2. Cotton Bowl Classic: USC vs. Tulane, 1 p.m. E.T., ESPN. Citrus...
