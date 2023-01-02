ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
247Sports

Five keys to the game for Utah against Penn State in the Rose Bowl game

The No. 8 University of Utah football team looks to cap off their 2022 season on a high note as they take on No. 11 Penn State in the 109th annual Rose Bowl Game. This is the first time that these two stories programs will meet. Utah won its second consecutive Pac-12 Championship with a 47-24 victory over USC on Friday. The Utes finished with a 7-2 record in conference play and is 10-3 overall. Utah played in its first Rose Bowl Game last season against Ohio State and is 2-1 in New Year's Six Bowls. Utah is 17-7 in all bowl games.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Penn State's Rose Bowl Win

Penn State beat Utah 35-21 on Monday to capture the Rose Bowl for the second time in program history. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit was on the call for the game, and on Wednesday, the longtime analyst congratulated the Nittany Lions on their big win. "Congratulations @PennStateFball and especially-the Sr’s for going...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Wichita Eagle

Florida QB Anthony Richardson Debuts Top 10 in ESPN NFL Mock Draft

18 teams will begin looking toward free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft come Monday morning while analysts have already begun to do at least the latter. ESPN's Jordan Reid released his first mock for the upcoming selection ceremony on Wednesday, using the outlet's Football Power Index projected draft order to simulate the first round.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

Colts Target Jim Harbaugh back to Michigan?

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh is one of the hottest names on the NFL coaching carousel this year. Prying him away from his alma mater might be the biggest hurdle the Indianapolis Colts face in trying to hire him. A recent report out of Charlotte, N.C., home of the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Philly

Penn State faces Utah as the sun sets on a Rose Bowl era

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The sun usually sets behind Arroyo Seco late in the third quarter of the Rose Bowl. The moment is often spectacular, with clouds turning pink and orange while the San Gabriel Mountains light up in dazzling reds and yellows amid the dying rays.The sun is also setting on an era of Rose Bowl history Monday when No. 7 Utah (10-3, No. 8 CFP) faces No. 9 Penn State (10-2, No. 11 CFP)."We're playing in the last, I guess, traditional Rose Bowl," Penn State defensive tackle Nick Tarburton said.The 109th edition of the Granddaddy of Them All...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Wichita Eagle

Xavier Johnson’s Timetable to Return Unclear, But Mike Woodson Not Counting Him Out

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — When Indiana resumes play on Thursday at Iowa after an extended break, the Hoosiers will be without fifth-year point guard Xavier Johnson. Johnson recently underwent foot surgery for an injury he suffered at Kansas on Dec. 17. Only time will tell when Johnson returns, but Indiana coach Mike Woodson is not counting him out, saying he's a tough competitor. Woodson said Johnson's return relies on how his foot responds to therapy and rehab.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Wichita Eagle

Team Effort Leads to Historic Night in Oklahoma City

After back to back heartbreaking losses, Oklahoma City recorded its most puzzling win of the season. The Thunder were without superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has been the team’s heartbeat all season long averaging 30.8 points per game. Boston is also one of the best teams in the NBA, and both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were in the lineup. The Thunder won in historic fashion, 150-117.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

