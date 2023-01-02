ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

“Sometimes a lot of things he does go unnoticed” - Ja Morant says it's time for everyone to give Steven Adams credit

By Karan Tyagi
BasketballNetwork.net
BasketballNetwork.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lCq9z_0k0pJH7300

Ja Morant is the Grizzlies' leader, but right next to him is Steven Adams, who brings his defensive might into the fray.

Ja Morant, Steven Adams

© Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Memphis Grizzlies ended 2022 with a bang and carried that momentum into 2023 by defeating the Sacramento Kings 118-108 at home in a back-to-back affair. The Grizzlies shot 46% from the field and outrebounded the Kings 57-47 on their way to a tenacious victory. They now sit in second place in the Western Conference standings.

Morant wants people to give Adams credit

Despite Ja Morant being the leading scorer in both games, Steven Adams ' two emphatic double-doubles were the highlights of Memphis' back-to-back wins. During the post-game interview, Ja was all hype about Steven's defensive performance.

“It is good to have him and trip back there to protect that rim for us," Morant said after a 35-point outing in a win against the Kings. “ Sometimes a lot of things he does go unnoticed, and it’s time for everyone to see that.

Adams grabbed a whopping total of 44 rebounds over two games and managed to score in double digits in both games—he had ten points against Sacramento and 11 points in a win against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The 6’11" center from New Zealand has been showcasing his skills on all levels this season. Adams is averaging 11.2 rebounds per game, has registered 39 blocks and 28 steals, and has an overall defensive rating of 109.1 this season. Steve has been proving his defensive might since joining the league with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2013 and playing alongside top-tier players like Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, and James Harden.

It is not just the tall center’s defensive skills that are on display, but he can command authority on either end of the court. Adams drives the ball to the rim and can make the opponent's guard look like a screensaver with his monster dunks. In the final third of the game, Adams can effectively read the game and make an extra pass or provide a screen to a driving teammate.

The Grizzlies will hope to the distance

Last season, the Grizzlies fell short of making it to the Western Conference Finals after losing to the Warriors in six grueling games. Ja and Co. were in a rebuilding phase, but last year's playoff run showed that the organization is on the right track.

Now that the Grizzlies are dominating the conference and their revamped unit has both depth and skill, they will be hoping that some big names on the roster can propel the team to the NBA Finals.

And yes, the Grizzlies will go as far as Morant takes them. But Adams will sure help along the way.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL makes major move to hide disgraced quarterback

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for three touchdowns in a 24-10 win over Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders on New Year’s Day. Though Watson only completed 9 of his 18 pass attempts for 169 yards, he was not an active detriment to the Browns as he had been in his previous games since Read more... The post NFL makes major move to hide disgraced quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BasketballNetwork.net

BasketballNetwork.net

New York, NY
8K+
Followers
986
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Basketball Network covers the NBA past, present, and future. From Xs and Os to untold off-court stories, insights and breaking news.

 https://www.basketballnetwork.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy