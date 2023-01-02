Read full article on original website
Report: Louisville Defensive Coach Joining Scott Satterfield At UC
The Bearcats' coaching brigade is starting to take full shape.
CBB world laughs at hilariously stupid Louisville-Syracuse finish
On Tuesday night, the 9-5 Syracuse Orange and 2-12 Louisville Cardinals met in Louisville for an ACC clash. Obviously, these are not your… uh, they’re not the Louisville or Syracuse you might remember from the Big East or even just a few years ago. So, it’s not surprising then that the teams combined for a Read more... The post CBB world laughs at hilariously stupid Louisville-Syracuse finish appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 70-69 Loss vs. Syracuse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Despite leading for most of the second half, the Louisville men's basketball eventually fell behind to Syracuse, surrendering a 70-69 decision to remain winless in ACC play. Here's what head coach Kenny Payne, guard El Ellis and forward Mike James had to say following the loss:. Head...
Report: Louisville Hires Georgia Southern's Richard Owens as Next OL Coach
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Jeff Brohm is one step closer to finalizing his first assistant coaching staff as the head coach of the Louisville football program, and another former Cardinal is coming home in the process. Louisville has hired Georgia Southern offensive line coach Richard Owens to the same position with...
footballscoop.com
Report: Jeff Brohm set to bring fellow former Cardinal back to Louisville as O-line coach
Former Cardinal Jeff Brohm is set to bring another former Cardinal back home. Georgia Southern offensive line coach Richard Owens is set to take the same job at Louisville, according to multiple reports on Tuesday. Owens recently completed his first season on Clay Helton's new Statesboro staff. Prior to that,...
Duke basketball recruiting target commits to UNC
Without giving the public advance notice of a decision date, St. Rita (Ill.) center James Brown is officially on board as a future Tar Heel after revealing his UNC basketball commitment on Monday night. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound junior had held a Duke basketball offer since late July. And the Blue...
uoflcardgame.com
Kenny Payne milking University of Louisville?
Recent comments and actions from University of Louisville Men’s Basketball Coach Kenny Payne have begrudgingly forced me to come face-to-face with questions that I had lingering in the back of my mind when he was hired, but never thought could be possible, much less actually come to fruition. Is...
Duke loses two players to transfer portal
Duke Football hadn't lost an undergraduate player to the transfer portal this season after Mike Elko took over the program and instituted a dramatic culture change, and that streak is still alive despite two roster members looking elsewhere for the rest of their playing years. Tight End Matt Smith and Linebacker Sayyid Stevens entered their names in the portal yesterday, with both having more than one year of eligibility remaining.
Snider grad Williams to begin pro career in Poland
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider High School graduate and former University of Louisville big man Malik Williams has a new opportunity in the new year as Williams announced on social media that he has signed to play professional basketball for Anwil Wloclawek in the Polish Basketball League. The six-foot-11 Williams averaged 9.5 points and […]
stateoflouisville.com
Louisville football: An expert breaks down QB signee Jack Plummer
Jeff Brohm brings in a familiar face at QB by way of Purdue and California transfer Jack Plummer. Breaking down his film and what signing Plummer means for Louisville football. It would seem that Louisville football fans finally have their answer of who will start at quarterback in 2023. 6th-year...
BREAKING: Chicago Big Man James Brown Commits to UNC
A new year. A new Tar Heel. James Brown, a 2024 forward at Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita, announced his verbal commitment to North Carolina on Monday. Brown is ranked the No. 27 overall prospect in the junior class, and joins Elliot Cadeau and Drake Powell on UNC's 2024 commitment list.
prepbaseballreport.com
Louisville The Best Option For Van Engelenhoven
Interested in attending a PBR Ohio event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. To view the commitment tracker, click here. To view the uncommitted spotlights, click here. Rankings StateRank: 2 / POS: 2 OverallRank: 59 / POS: 13. Player Information. Graduating Class: 2026. Primary Position: RHP. Secondary Position: SS.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Downtown Louisville Restaurants
I was heading out to the Chilled100 Elevate Conference in Louisville Kentucky, where I knew I would indeed be having great cocktails. However, I wasn’t expecting to find food that reminded me so much of my childhood in Wisconsin. No question, most entrees were heavier than I am used to eating in Palm Springs, but hey, we don’t have cold weather as they do, so it makes sense that hearty meals are plentiful.
earnthenecklace.com
Julie Dolan Leaving WLKY: Where Is the Louisville Anchor Going?
The people of Louisville enjoyed watching Julie Dolan every morning. But now their mornings won’t be the same without her, as Julie Dolan is leaving WLKY. The anchor is set to leave the station for a very special reason. People had many questions once she announced her departure. They especially want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. Find out what Julie Dolan said about her departure from WLKY.
Wave 3
Sherman Minton Bridge ramp lane closure scheduled
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Commuters who use the Sherman Minton Bridge should be aware of a lane closure this week. A guardrail on the ramp from I-64 eastbound to I-265 eastbound is being repaired. This means alternating ramp lane closures will begin on or after 9 p.m. Wednesday and remain until 5 a.m. Thursday.
Fine-dining restaurant to open in St. Matthews
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A brand-new restaurant will be opening its doors in St. Matthews next month. The Capital Grille, a fine dining restaurant known for dry-aged steaks, will open inside one of Louisville's most popular shopping malls. Located in the Oxmoor Center, the new restaurant will reportedly feature a...
wdrb.com
2 southern Indiana fire departments could soon be merging
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two southern Indiana fire departments could soon become one. Two special meetings were held last week about the merger of The Lafayette Township Fire Department and the Greenville Township Fire Department. The new name for the departments would be Highlander Fire District. Another meeting will be...
wdrb.com
Restaurant, bar on Bardstown Road moving to Meriwether neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A restaurant and bar on Bardstown Road is moving into Louisville's Meriwether neighborhood. The Bard's Town posted on social media on Tuesday its intentions to move into a new space at the corner of Burnett and Meriwether avenues. Bard's Town's space on Bardstown Road is closed,...
Potential for severe weather overnight in Kentuckiana; Here's what to know
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heads up if you are out and about throughout the day Tuesday!. A low pressure system is organizing to the west of Kentuckiana at the moment and there remains sufficient moisture across our atmosphere. As a result, the incoming fronts and low pressure center will make...
wdrb.com
LMPD investigating Louisville's third murder of 2023 after Shelby Park shooting victim dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As of the early morning hours of Jan. 2, there have been three homicides in Louisville in the new year, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD says the first homicide of 2023 happened on Jan. 1 around 9:15 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Gaulbert Avenue. That's in the Algonquin neighborhood. Police say a man was shot and killed.
