No. 22 Auburn's first SEC road game provided a somber reality check for coach Bruce Pearl, who said it's time to get back to work on his backcourt. Terry Roberts overcame early foul trouble to match his career high with 26 points and Georgia made first-year coach Mike White’s Southeastern Conference debut with the Bulldogs memorable by beating Auburn 76-64 on Wednesday night.

ATHENS, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO