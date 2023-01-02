Charlotte Douglas expecting busy Monday as holiday travel season nears its end

CHARLOTTE — A busy travel day is in store on Monday as travelers across the country are heading back home.

According to officials at Charlotte Douglas International, the airport will welcome 70,000 passengers on peak days, with Monday being one of those.

A dense fog advisory is in effect for the Charlotte area until 10 a.m. that could impact flights.

Channel 9′s Almiya White is spending the morning at the airport keeping up with arrivals and departures. As of 5:45 a.m., most flights were running on time.

For busy travel days, there is extra staff in departures and ticketing.

So far on Monday, there have been fewer canceled flights compared to previous busy days. There are have only been seven flight cancellations out of Charlotte and five delays.

(WATCH BELOW: Departure drop-off area at airport temporarily closed for new canopy construction)

©2022 Cox Media Group