Centre Daily
Suspended LB Heimuli Latest Husky to Enter Transfer Portal
Daniel Heimuli never seemed long for the University of Washington football program, even before the coaching change to Kalen DeBoer. On Monday, the sophomore linebacker from East Palo Alto, California — who was serving an indefinite team suspension at the time — entered the transfer portal, becoming the sixth Husky to do so since the regular season ended, according to multiple reports.
Centre Daily
Former Browns LT Joe Thomas a Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023
Cleveland Browns could shortly have their next member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Left tackle Joe Thomas was announced as a finalist for the Class of 2023. Thomas joins 15 other finalists, that number will go to five before the NFL Honors on Feb. 9. in Phoenix. There's a very good chance that Thomas will be a first ballot as one of the best-left tackles to ever play the game. To join the Pro Football Hall of Fame you must receive an 80% vote from the selection committee.
Centre Daily
IB Nation Sports Talk: Notre Dame Midweek Mailbag
It might be the offseason, but there are still plenty of Notre Dame football questions, and we discussed many of those topics in our latest IB Nation Sports Talk Mailbag. This is our regular Wednesday night show that you can listen to every week at 6:00 PM ET. You won't...
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Centre Daily
Rams’ Coach Sean McVay Has ‘Loved Working With’ QB Baker Mayfield
To say it has been a tumultuous year for Los Angeles Rams' quarterback Baker Mayfield would be an understatement. The former No. 1 overall pick saw the Cleveland Browns trade for Deshaun Watson, which led to him being traded to the Carolina Panthers. His time in Carolina would be short-lived, though, and he ultimately signed with the Rams upon his release.
Centre Daily
Jim Harbaugh On NFL Rumors: “I Think I Will Be Coaching Michigan Next Year”
Contrary to reports earlier this week suggesting he would jump to the NFL if offered the opportunity, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh told Queen City News' Will Kunkel he believes he will still be leading the Wolverines next season. “Although no one knows the future, I think I will be coaching...
Centre Daily
Ole Miss OL Nick Broeker to Declare for NFL Draft
OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss Rebels offensive lineman Nick Broeker announced his plans to declare for the NFL Draft on Wednesday afternoon. Broeker voiced his intentions on Twitter, thanking Ole Miss and foregoing his final year of NCAA eligibility. “These past four years have been the best of my...
Centre Daily
Joe Burrow On Consoling Bills QB Josh Allen: ‘We Tried To Do All We Could’
CINCINNATI — Leaders on offense and defense stepped to the podium on Wednesday evening—as quarterback Joe Burrow and defensive tackle DJ Reader discussed the Damar Hamlin medical situation. On top of his support for Hamlin and the family—Burrow described why he went up to hug Josh Allen in...
Centre Daily
Jim Harbaugh makes statement about Michigan, NFL future
Ever since Michigan lost to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal, the rumor mill went back to work connecting coach Jim Harbaugh to the NFL. Reports emerged that Harbaugh would take a job from an NFL franchise that was offered to him and then it was revealed that he met with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper about that team's head coaching vacancy.
Centre Daily
Cleveland Browns T Chris Hubbard Plans to Play in 2023
Cleveland Browns will likely have a veteran offensive tackle hitting the free agency market soon. Chris Hubbard is going to give it a go in 2023, citing that he isn't quite ready to hang it up. "Still got a lot of juice in the tank," Hubbard said about his future.
Centre Daily
President Biden Visits Bills’ Damar Hamlin Family, Cites ‘Dangerous’ NFL
President Joe Biden on Wednesday visited with the family of fallen Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, checking in after the player suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during "Monday Night Football." Biden said he spoke "at length" with Hamlin's parents while in Cincinnati, where Hamlin remains hospitalized and in...
Centre Daily
Former Blue Jay Anthony Banda Signs With Nationals
Anthony Banda has signed a minor-league deal with the Nationals, the club announced Wednesday. The deal also includes an invite to spring training. View the original article to see embedded media. Banda, 29, made seven appearances with the Blue Jays in 2022, working a 4.26 ERA over 6.1 innings. The...
