Read full article on original website
Related
kjrh.com
Beautiful Thursday with lots of sunshine
TULSA, Okla — Grab the sunglasses today! We'll enjoy abundant sunshine with highs in the low/mid 50s. A beautiful day, but we expect a gusty northwest breeze at 10-20 mph as well. Lows tonight will fall into the low/mid 30s with light winds. Lots of high level cirrus clouds...
kjrh.com
Mild Conditions Thursday
TULSA, Okla — If you have any plans the next couple of days, the weather will cooperate! We'll fall back to near or just below freezing tonight. Lots of sunshine stays with us on Thursday with highs in the mid 50s. An approaching frontal system may give us a...
Comments / 0