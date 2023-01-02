New Edition is in the house — or should I say, in the center of the universe! The iconic R&B band of the 80’s was among the super talents to ring in 2023 during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest. Performing from Times Square, the band rocked out their biggest hits in celebration of not only their 40th anniversary as a group, but also as a kick off to their Legacy Tour starting in the new year.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO