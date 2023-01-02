Read full article on original website
BBC
British man Sean Patterson shot dead in Jamaica, police say
A British man has died after being shot in Jamaica, police on the Caribbean island have said. Sean Patterson, a personal trainer from west London, was found on Monday with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head in St James, officers said. Jamaica Constabulary Force told PA news agency...
BBC
Australia helicopter collision: Couple killed in crash named
The British victims of a mid-air collision between two helicopters on Australia's Gold Coast have been named. Diane Hughes, 57, and her 65-year-old husband Ron were from Neston, Cheshire. They got married last year and were on holiday, Queensland Police said. Their pilot and another passenger also died in Monday's...
BBC
Operation to drain Harlow pond after body find begins
Work to drain a pond where human remains were found on New Year's Eve has begun following the launch of a murder investigation. Officers were called to Oakwood Pond, off Fourth Avenue in Harlow, Essex, shortly before 14:00 GMT on Saturday. Det Supt Rob Kirby said: "Draining the pond has...
BBC
Gang members jailed after chaining up men in Sheffield ransom plan
A pair of gang members who chained two men to radiators as part of a plan to extract ransom money have been jailed. Andi Alushi, 27, from Albania, and Valdemaras Kasinskas, 39, from Lithuania, falsely imprisoned the men at a house in Sheffield in May 2022. The victims, who were...
BBC
Aled Glynne Davies: Body found in search for ex-BBC editor
A body has been found in the search for a 65-year-old former BBC editor who went missing on New Year's Eve. Aled Glynne Davies, the former editor of BBC Radio Cymru, was last seen in Pontcanna, Cardiff, on 31 December. In an Instagram post, his family said his body was...
BBC
Dorset Police sergeant who tried seducing trainees leaves force
A police sergeant who pursued improper relationships with student officers has been told he would have been sacked if he had not already resigned. A disciplinary panel heard the sergeant, who worked for Dorset Police, made sexual phone calls to one trainee and sent flirtatious messages to another between April and May 2022.
BBC
Birmingham doctor saves man's life on London to India flight
A doctor has described battling for five hours as he saved the life of a passenger on a long-haul flight. Dr Vishwaraj Vemala, 48, a liver specialist at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, was on his way to India with his mother when a fellow passenger went into cardiac arrest. Aided...
BBC
Elland: Police stop van carrying load twice as long as vehicle
A van driver has been stopped by police after transporting a "dangerous load" twice as long as the vehicle. The van was seen carrying the long metal frame in Elland, near Halifax. West Yorkshire Police said officers "thought their eyes were deceiving them" after stopping it on Wednesday. The Calderdale...
BBC
Man charged after elderly woman assaulted in her care home
A 21-year-old man has been charged after an elderly woman was reportedly sexually assaulted at a care home. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the woman was taken to hospital after being attacked in Oldham after 02:00 GMT on New Year's Day. The man is due to appear before Tameside Magistrates'...
Interactive map shows Thames Water’s raw sewage discharges in English rivers
The scale of raw sewage discharges into rivers by England’s biggest privatised water firm is revealed in a new interactive map showing real time discharges. After growing pressure from campaigners and the public, Thames Water has created a real-time interactive map which starkly reveals the use of sewage dumping via storm overflows.
BBC
New year mission to rehome rescued shih-tzus
A new year appeal has been launched to rehome neglected shih-tzus that were among 96 to be rescued from a Devon breeding house. The dogs were sent to RSPCA hubs across the country after they were rescued in 2022. Cornwall's branch of the charity, which took 13 dogs, said it...
BBC
Cheryl Hooper murder: Newport farmer 'thought he had a right to kill'
The daughter of a woman shot dead by her estranged husband has spoken of his coercive control over her mum. Cheryl Hooper, 51, was killed in front of her daughter outside her home in Newport, Shropshire, in January 2018. Andrew "Jack" Hooper fled the scene before turning the gun on...
BBC
Bristol teacher killed in Ben Nevis avalanche
A climber killed in an avalanche on Ben Nevis has been named as Mark Bessell, a 48-year-old teacher from Bristol. Mr Bessell died climbing the north face of the mountain 30 December, while a second man suffered serious injuries. Richard Uffendell, headteacher of Ashton Park School, paid tribute to Mr...
BBC
Woman, 18, dies after Bradford police chase crash
An 18-year-old woman has died after the car she was travelling in overturned during a police chase. The silver Vauxhall Vectra crashed after it failed to stop for officers on Baildon Road, near Pasture Road, in Bradford at about 23:45 GMT on Tuesday. Five other people - four men and...
BBC
Bromley Council: Shaun Slator's rape comment sparks investigation
A councillor who said on Twitter that it was "more likely" a rape victim was a prostitute whose "punter... didn't pay" is under investigation. Shaun Slator's remark was made under a post about a news report on a rape inquiry in Plumstead in the south-east London borough of Greenwich. Mr...
BBC
Crawley awarded £12.6m government grant to help economy
The government has approved a series of grants worth £12.6m to improve a West Sussex town. Seven projects in Crawley have been given the go-ahead, including improvements to the bus station and environmental projects. Crawley Borough Council said the money would help the town "embrace its full potential." The...
BBC
Telford girl with rare cancer sees good results in trial
A six-year-old girl has been the first in the UK to trial a new treatment in her continuing battle against a rare form of cancer. Dulcie, from Lawley, in Telford, was diagnosed with a stage four neuroblastoma in December last year. The trial at Leeds Children's Hospital has shown "good"...
BBC
Londoner solves 20,000-year Ice Age drawings mystery
A London furniture conservator has been credited with a crucial discovery that has helped understand why Ice Age hunter-gatherers drew cave paintings. Ben Bacon analysed 20,000-year-old markings on the drawings, concluding they could refer to a lunar calendar. It led to a specialist team proving early Europeans made notes about...
BBC
Cyclist dies after his wheel got stuck in a road crack throwing him off
A cyclist has died after his wheel got stuck in a crack in a rural road and threw him off his bike, police said. Lancashire Police said the man, in his 80s, "suffered serious injuries" and died later in hospital after the crash on Island Road in Winmarleigh. He crashed...
BBC
Billy Moore was gentle giant, say family
The family of a man who died after being found injured said he was a "gentle giant with a kind soul". Billy Moore died following an incident at an address in Yardley Avenue in Bewsey and Whitecross, Warrington, Cheshire, on 22 December. James Ireland, 41 of Lodge Lane, Bewsey and...
