Virginia State

WSLS

Spring-like warmth continues into mid-week despite more clouds, few showers

ROANOKE, Va. – Sunday and Monday afternoons felt more typical of early January around Daytona Beach, Florida rather than southwest Virginia. A strengthening storm system east of the Rockies will continue to pump in warmer air the next few days, while producing severe weather in parts of the Deep South, Tennessee River Valley and Southeast.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Mild trend continues, midweek rain

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The mild weather pattern will continue through the next few days. However, a midweek storm system will bring rain and cooler conditions by the latter half of the week. Areas of fog will impact the Monday morning commute. When driving through foggy conditions, remember to...
VIRGINIA STATE
NRVNews

Strong Storms Through 6:30 PM

Strong storms will impact portions of southwestern Alleghany County in west central Virginia, Pulaski, Giles, Craig, east central Wythe, Montgomery Counties in southwestern Virginia and Monroe Counties in southeastern West Virginia and the City of Radford through 630 PM EST…. At 558 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong storms...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Did you see the fog bow in Virginia?

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Have you ever seen a fog bow?. The rare phenomenon was spotted to start the new year! This one was seen at Bethel Beach in Mathews county to start 2023!. Fog bows are similar to rainbows, appearing as a bow in fog rather than rain. Water droplets in fog are much smaller than raindrops so the bow is devoid of color. Thanks for sharing this picture, Larry Lynch!
MATHEWS COUNTY, VA
theroanoker.com

A Special Place to Retire

Whether you are single or part of a couple, Virginia’s Blue Ridge offers a wide variety of choices for the retired. It’s a place where ‘everyone is a neighbor.’. People entering retirement want certain elements to be prominent—when they have a choice. They want a reasonable...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Roanoke Star

Scenic Virginia Announces Winners of 2022 Virginia Vistas Photo Contest

Scenic Virginia has announced the 2022 winners of their Virginia Vistas Photo Contest. “This is Scenic Virginia’s 15th year of showcasing our Commonwealth’s scenic beauty with our annual Photo Contest,” noted executive director Leighton Powell. “We know that these incredible scenic resources nourish mind, body, and spirit; and we could not be more excited to […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Virginia ABC launches campaign to encourage Dry January decisions

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The annual no-alcohol challenge, also referred to as ‘Dry January’, is meant to be a chance to reflect on the influence of alcohol. The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority is taking the driest time in sales to encourage good decisions with alcohol throughout the year.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Girls on the Run registration coming soon

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Girls on the Run is soon opening registration for the Spring season. This research-based program teaches girls of all ages critical life skills, builds confidence, and helps girls learn to adapt to whatever comes their way. Callie Hammer, Program Director for Girls on the Run Central...
VIRGINIA STATE
One Green Planet

Neglected Pregnant Dog Saved From Freezing Temperatures Gives Birth to Nine Puppies on Christmas

A neglected pregnant dog was rescued from the freezing weather in Virginia just days before she gave birth to nine adorable puppies. Manolo gave birth to her puppies on Christmas, just a few days after she was rescued from the freezing weather in Virginia. The Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) seized the soon-to-be mother pup from a residence just a few days before Christmas. Manolo was stuck outside in a wet, wooden dog house without access to safe temperatures, according to WRIC.
RICHMOND, VA
WDBJ7.com

Mount Hope man facing extradition to Virginia

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Mount Hope man is facing extradition to Virginia after receiving additional charges in Fayette Co. While conducting a traffic stop early Wednesday morning for a minor traffic violation, a vehicle exited Rt. 19 and fled from deputies onto Legends Highway reaching speeds over 70mph traveling back toward Mount Hope.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WAVY News 10

Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia State Police

Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia …. Dome site developers close on equity, construction …. Health officials seeking animal that bit person in …. 4 local cities named best places for keeping 2023 …. U-Haul names Virginia 5th fastest growing state. NC aquariums help care for cols-stunned sea turtles.
SALUDA, VA

