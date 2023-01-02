Read full article on original website
Partly cloudy and still mild today
Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool, but still well above normal, with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. Some patchy low clouds and fog will develop overnight.
Spring-like warmth continues into mid-week despite more clouds, few showers
ROANOKE, Va. – Sunday and Monday afternoons felt more typical of early January around Daytona Beach, Florida rather than southwest Virginia. A strengthening storm system east of the Rockies will continue to pump in warmer air the next few days, while producing severe weather in parts of the Deep South, Tennessee River Valley and Southeast.
Pinpoint Weather: Mild trend continues, midweek rain
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The mild weather pattern will continue through the next few days. However, a midweek storm system will bring rain and cooler conditions by the latter half of the week. Areas of fog will impact the Monday morning commute. When driving through foggy conditions, remember to...
Strong Storms Through 6:30 PM
Strong storms will impact portions of southwestern Alleghany County in west central Virginia, Pulaski, Giles, Craig, east central Wythe, Montgomery Counties in southwestern Virginia and Monroe Counties in southeastern West Virginia and the City of Radford through 630 PM EST…. At 558 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong storms...
Did you see the fog bow in Virginia?
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Have you ever seen a fog bow?. The rare phenomenon was spotted to start the new year! This one was seen at Bethel Beach in Mathews county to start 2023!. Fog bows are similar to rainbows, appearing as a bow in fog rather than rain. Water droplets in fog are much smaller than raindrops so the bow is devoid of color. Thanks for sharing this picture, Larry Lynch!
Now is the time to target the “Fish of a Lifetime” in Virginia
CAPE CHARLES, Va. (WFXR) — The fish of a lifetime. We all dream about it. Very few of us ever get the chance to experience it. If you ever wanted to catch the striped bass of a lifetime, now is the time to do it, and Virginia’s portion of the lower Chesapeake Bay is the […]
West Virginia and Ohio under a flood warning
Some West Virginia and Ohio counties are under a flood advisory. Currently Marshall County, Monroe County and Ohio and Wetzel County are under a flood advisory.
A Special Place to Retire
Whether you are single or part of a couple, Virginia’s Blue Ridge offers a wide variety of choices for the retired. It’s a place where ‘everyone is a neighbor.’. People entering retirement want certain elements to be prominent—when they have a choice. They want a reasonable...
Blue headlights could soon become a thing of the past in Virginia
One Virginia lawmaker wants to ban blue headlights, a controversial car modification some people believe to be dangerous.
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formation
Roanoke, VA.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Virginia witness at Roanoke reported watching and videotaping a hovering object with four orange lights at about 6:01 p.m. on January 2, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Experts warn of ‘after holiday spike’ of COVID-19 and RSV in the new year
New data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has revealed localities in central Virginia are seeing more new cases of COVID-19, but a decrease in RSV cases, following any expected "holiday spike."
Scenic Virginia Announces Winners of 2022 Virginia Vistas Photo Contest
Scenic Virginia has announced the 2022 winners of their Virginia Vistas Photo Contest. “This is Scenic Virginia’s 15th year of showcasing our Commonwealth’s scenic beauty with our annual Photo Contest,” noted executive director Leighton Powell. “We know that these incredible scenic resources nourish mind, body, and spirit; and we could not be more excited to […]
Virginia ABC launches campaign to encourage Dry January decisions
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The annual no-alcohol challenge, also referred to as ‘Dry January’, is meant to be a chance to reflect on the influence of alcohol. The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority is taking the driest time in sales to encourage good decisions with alcohol throughout the year.
Girls on the Run registration coming soon
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Girls on the Run is soon opening registration for the Spring season. This research-based program teaches girls of all ages critical life skills, builds confidence, and helps girls learn to adapt to whatever comes their way. Callie Hammer, Program Director for Girls on the Run Central...
Egg prices skyrocket, largely attributed to avian flu outbreaks across the country
If it feels like the price of your morning omelet has gradually increased since last year, you're not imagining things. The prices of eggs in Central Virginia — as well as the rest of the country — have been on the incline.
CDC Map: Parts of Metro Richmond remain high; masks urged for 33 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for 33 localities in Virginia, including 10 spots in Central Virginia, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Neglected Pregnant Dog Saved From Freezing Temperatures Gives Birth to Nine Puppies on Christmas
A neglected pregnant dog was rescued from the freezing weather in Virginia just days before she gave birth to nine adorable puppies. Manolo gave birth to her puppies on Christmas, just a few days after she was rescued from the freezing weather in Virginia. The Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) seized the soon-to-be mother pup from a residence just a few days before Christmas. Manolo was stuck outside in a wet, wooden dog house without access to safe temperatures, according to WRIC.
Mount Hope man facing extradition to Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Mount Hope man is facing extradition to Virginia after receiving additional charges in Fayette Co. While conducting a traffic stop early Wednesday morning for a minor traffic violation, a vehicle exited Rt. 19 and fled from deputies onto Legends Highway reaching speeds over 70mph traveling back toward Mount Hope.
Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia State Police
Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia …. Dome site developers close on equity, construction …. Health officials seeking animal that bit person in …. 4 local cities named best places for keeping 2023 …. U-Haul names Virginia 5th fastest growing state. NC aquariums help care for cols-stunned sea turtles.
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Virginia using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
