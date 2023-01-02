Read full article on original website
Where to Find Guardian Shields in Fortnite All Locations and How to Use It
There’s one new item that drops in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1 where they are to find the Guardian Shield!. Once again, The Fortnite Chapter 4 season 1 takes place on an island pulled together from several different realities, but with more medieval themes than anything else. We have...
Payday 3 drops the first teaser trailer for the New Year after the silent 2022 silent version
Payday 3 – you can ring in the New Year’s Time. 2023 awoke with the first teaser trailer for Payday 3, which is still being announced for this year, and is now confirmed for Steam. Since there were no updates on Payday 3s development throughout 2022, you would...
When is the book 4 of Dragons Blood coming out on Dota 2 Netflix?
The Dragons Blood Dota 2 Netflix series is one of the many anime adaptations that the streaming platform funded. The Dragon Blood series was rated seven and eight respectively on IMDb and IGN. Let’s go back to the lore, and when we forecast the next season to drop. The...
Silent Hill has At least 3 Unannounced Projects in Development Rumors
Asked in a thread on ResetEra, they revealed that the projects are separate from The Short Message. There are at least three Silent Hill projects which haven’t yet been announced, including The Short Message. Yes, really! But one of them has already died. Konami has announced the remake of...
Riot created a new maps of the Valorant
It wasn’t a mystery that a new VALORANT map was launched in the city and Riot released some visuals to tease its release. Even though it is hard to understand what’s happening in this regard, a new and brief tease will come out on January 5, 2023. In...
Arcane Season 2 Lore, Updates, Release date, and all that we know about it
After the beginning of the great season in November 2021, Arcane League of Legends must finally meet new expectations this time. Riot Games has become a fan-favorite, winning various awards, including The Game Award for Best Adaptation in the 2022 edition. Now that 2022 has finally arrived, the Arcane season...
Geralt and Ciri fight in this The Witcher 3 cosplay
With the recent next-gen update of The Witcher 3 users went back to diving without water in an exciting Geralt of Rivia adventure. To those who don’t choose to follow, the Strigo is still not on his own. At his side is a younger Cirilla whose name has remained known.
There were many pre-orders for the console versions of Hogwarts Legacy that had not been confirmed to players. This is why this is why we’ve been canceled
Hogwarts Legacy is one of the biggest games of 2023. There are not many people making pre-orders, so it is not surprising. Unfortunately, some of them quickly discovered that their pre-order was cancelled. Everything that is supposed to be done on the console version of an old generation game is to blame for this.
The two first two games are being added for free
In the second season of The Wizard of Dawn of Death, two games will be delisted from digital storefronts in the same manner (pic: IO Interactive). On the basis of the January Freelancer update, IO Interactive is going to stream the Hitman trilogy so you can buy all three for a price of one.
2022 didn’t look good for crypto games tokens
Among those who are active in Cryptospace and even those who are generally onlookers, 2022 was certainly an interesting year, too. The markets reach large price points thus leaving a lot of people devastated. The more people compare the prices, the higher the global lockdown, The Bull Run has been...
Sony wants to make gaming easier with the project’s Leonardo controller
Sony has revealed an entirely new controller that’s all about accessibility. Project Leonardo is a very customizable gaming controller that works on the PlayStation 5 but can be converted into interactive gaming. Sonys are always giving players access to what they think is essential for the past few years....
Hitman 3 becomes a hitman world of Assassination
Hitman World of Assassination is named after Marath. You regret the mistake, Hitman 3. And Singly, 2. And the beatman. Confused? We don’t blame him. But IO Interactives move wants to prevent any confusion that surrounds thestealth murder games. The developer is rolling all the levels of Hitman and Hitman 2 into Hitman 3 and renaming Hitman 3 as The World of Assassination.
Pokemon GO streamer FleeceKing will reach massive milestones
FleeceKing made a monumental goal on his favorite game earlier today, reaching two million XP points on his account, which was created almost six years ago. Since its launch, Pokemon GO has been having an extremely long grind. The Instinct player got over 2 million Pokemon and ran 22,500 miles to achieve that goal, which ties in far the number required to go around the world (around 24,000).
Super Nintendo World is Ready To Start At Universal Studios Hollywood: It’s Really For us a Revolution
In 2016, Universal Studios Hollywood was the largest park in the world. That year, the number of parks in attendance increased from 13,9 to 8 086,000 visits, according to the EA/AECOM Theme Index and Museum Index. What happens? Wizards’ World of Harry Potter is what is. This year Universal...
Gran Turismo 7 is coming to PlayStation VR2!
Polyphony Digitals Gran Turismo 7 on PS5 is receiving PlayStation VR2 support on the 22nd February. Current owners receive free upgrades adding VR support, but the way it will play and other details will not be revealed. The titles for PlayStation VR2 include No Mans Sky and Resident Evil Village....
Powerful laptops have huge dimensions, they’re rechargeable at the CES 2023
Do you have a bad back? Now, I’ve heard the tough news. The future of tech won’t be the thinest, the smallest, PCs of all time. And I am sure, since the laptop makers came to CES 2023, with a huge roster of laptops with 14-inch, 16-inch and even 18-inch versions.
The day Before: lo sparatutto survival tra The Last of Us e The Division combatte in video
The Day before is going to be released in March on PC, PS5 and Xbox X/S, so the guys from Fntastic will have the opportunity to show unpublished gameplay scenes during NVIDIA keynote. The remnants of the game that the american developers showed to us reflect upon the post-apocalyptic dimension...
The GPU RTX 4070 Ti GeForce is officially presented
Nvidia introduced the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card. This model, which was canceled during the mid-October, was developed by GeForce and comes on sale this Thursday, 5. January. The minimum price for new items is $799. Recall that the GeForce RTX 4080 12GB was priced at $899. GeForce RTX...
The indie video game “Block of Light” looks like a sea of heaven and a new Crabs treasure
Blizzards Cyberfunk is one of many promising indie games this year. GameCentral looks outwards towards a few of the upcoming indie stars, including Gunbrella and Moving Out 2. You’ve been missing out on some of the best video games around lately but weren’t paying attention to the indie scene. To be seen by the average supermarket, Elden Ring has a way of defining the conflicts of 2022, but the conversation should always be broader than that especially with Immortality, Citizen Sleeper, Rogue Legacy 2 and others offering equally memorable experiences.
Twitch: Here are the ten most watched games in 2022, but without surprises
Let’s explore how they are most seen games are Twitch in 2022. The ranking doesn’t surprise many people, given the relic of those long-established names already appearing in the rankings of the past few years. You can read that no one of the top 10 games was released...
