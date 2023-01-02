Blizzards Cyberfunk is one of many promising indie games this year. GameCentral looks outwards towards a few of the upcoming indie stars, including Gunbrella and Moving Out 2. You’ve been missing out on some of the best video games around lately but weren’t paying attention to the indie scene. To be seen by the average supermarket, Elden Ring has a way of defining the conflicts of 2022, but the conversation should always be broader than that especially with Immortality, Citizen Sleeper, Rogue Legacy 2 and others offering equally memorable experiences.

1 DAY AGO