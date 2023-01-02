ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Where to Find Guardian Shields in Fortnite All Locations and How to Use It

There’s one new item that drops in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1 where they are to find the Guardian Shield!. Once again, The Fortnite Chapter 4 season 1 takes place on an island pulled together from several different realities, but with more medieval themes than anything else. We have...
When is the book 4 of Dragons Blood coming out on Dota 2 Netflix?

The Dragons Blood Dota 2 Netflix series is one of the many anime adaptations that the streaming platform funded. The Dragon Blood series was rated seven and eight respectively on IMDb and IGN. Let’s go back to the lore, and when we forecast the next season to drop. The...
Silent Hill has At least 3 Unannounced Projects in Development Rumors

Asked in a thread on ResetEra, they revealed that the projects are separate from The Short Message. There are at least three Silent Hill projects which haven’t yet been announced, including The Short Message. Yes, really! But one of them has already died. Konami has announced the remake of...
Riot created a new maps of the Valorant

It wasn’t a mystery that a new VALORANT map was launched in the city and Riot released some visuals to tease its release. Even though it is hard to understand what’s happening in this regard, a new and brief tease will come out on January 5, 2023. In...
Arcane Season 2 Lore, Updates, Release date, and all that we know about it

After the beginning of the great season in November 2021, Arcane League of Legends must finally meet new expectations this time. Riot Games has become a fan-favorite, winning various awards, including The Game Award for Best Adaptation in the 2022 edition. Now that 2022 has finally arrived, the Arcane season...
Geralt and Ciri fight in this The Witcher 3 cosplay

With the recent next-gen update of The Witcher 3 users went back to diving without water in an exciting Geralt of Rivia adventure. To those who don’t choose to follow, the Strigo is still not on his own. At his side is a younger Cirilla whose name has remained known.
There were many pre-orders for the console versions of Hogwarts Legacy that had not been confirmed to players. This is why this is why we’ve been canceled

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the biggest games of 2023. There are not many people making pre-orders, so it is not surprising. Unfortunately, some of them quickly discovered that their pre-order was cancelled. Everything that is supposed to be done on the console version of an old generation game is to blame for this.
The two first two games are being added for free

In the second season of The Wizard of Dawn of Death, two games will be delisted from digital storefronts in the same manner (pic: IO Interactive). On the basis of the January Freelancer update, IO Interactive is going to stream the Hitman trilogy so you can buy all three for a price of one.
2022 didn’t look good for crypto games tokens

Among those who are active in Cryptospace and even those who are generally onlookers, 2022 was certainly an interesting year, too. The markets reach large price points thus leaving a lot of people devastated. The more people compare the prices, the higher the global lockdown, The Bull Run has been...
Sony wants to make gaming easier with the project’s Leonardo controller

Sony has revealed an entirely new controller that’s all about accessibility. Project Leonardo is a very customizable gaming controller that works on the PlayStation 5 but can be converted into interactive gaming. Sonys are always giving players access to what they think is essential for the past few years....
Hitman 3 becomes a hitman world of Assassination

Hitman World of Assassination is named after Marath. You regret the mistake, Hitman 3. And Singly, 2. And the beatman. Confused? We don’t blame him. But IO Interactives move wants to prevent any confusion that surrounds thestealth murder games. The developer is rolling all the levels of Hitman and Hitman 2 into Hitman 3 and renaming Hitman 3 as The World of Assassination.
Pokemon GO streamer FleeceKing will reach massive milestones

FleeceKing made a monumental goal on his favorite game earlier today, reaching two million XP points on his account, which was created almost six years ago. Since its launch, Pokemon GO has been having an extremely long grind. The Instinct player got over 2 million Pokemon and ran 22,500 miles to achieve that goal, which ties in far the number required to go around the world (around 24,000).
Gran Turismo 7 is coming to PlayStation VR2!

Polyphony Digitals Gran Turismo 7 on PS5 is receiving PlayStation VR2 support on the 22nd February. Current owners receive free upgrades adding VR support, but the way it will play and other details will not be revealed. The titles for PlayStation VR2 include No Mans Sky and Resident Evil Village....
The GPU RTX 4070 Ti GeForce is officially presented

Nvidia introduced the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card. This model, which was canceled during the mid-October, was developed by GeForce and comes on sale this Thursday, 5. January. The minimum price for new items is $799. Recall that the GeForce RTX 4080 12GB was priced at $899. GeForce RTX...
The indie video game “Block of Light” looks like a sea of heaven and a new Crabs treasure

Blizzards Cyberfunk is one of many promising indie games this year. GameCentral looks outwards towards a few of the upcoming indie stars, including Gunbrella and Moving Out 2. You’ve been missing out on some of the best video games around lately but weren’t paying attention to the indie scene. To be seen by the average supermarket, Elden Ring has a way of defining the conflicts of 2022, but the conversation should always be broader than that especially with Immortality, Citizen Sleeper, Rogue Legacy 2 and others offering equally memorable experiences.
Twitch: Here are the ten most watched games in 2022, but without surprises

Let’s explore how they are most seen games are Twitch in 2022. The ranking doesn’t surprise many people, given the relic of those long-established names already appearing in the rankings of the past few years. You can read that no one of the top 10 games was released...

