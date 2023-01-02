The developer of the version of Resident Evil 4 did not cut the final part of the island and there are still some more new things to come

Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Resident Evil-Like Horror Game Free for Limited Time
Resident Evil fans and horror game fanatics in general have a free game waiting for them to download now. It's not a Resident Evil game by name, but it's close – close enough to the point that the game even started out as a remake of Resident Evil 2 before it matured into its own standalone title that it is now. The game in question is called Daymare: 1998, and while it's free to download and keep now, that offer will only last for a limited time.
game-news24.com
Atomic Heart Developers Promise on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Mind-Blowing Optimization
Some issues about game which are releasing as cross-gen titles often go on, but as some unfortunate examples show in the past, as many of the games have become quite inferior to older hardware. The Mundfish, the long-awaited Atomic Heartis launching next month, and the shooter will not join the list of those above examples.
ComicBook
Resident Evil 4 Remake Confirms Return of Divisive Part of Game
Capcom has confirmed that the upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4 on PC and both generations of PlayStation and Xbox consoles, simply titled Resident Evil 4, is complete with a fairly divisive part of the game. While Resident Evil is widely considered one of the best games of all time, it's not perfect, and not every square inch of it lives up to this legacy. According to many fans, the final section of the game, the island section, isn't as good as the rest of the game.
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Has a Free Surprise for Marvel Fans
Amazon Prime has a new and free surprise for Marvel fans, courtesy of Marvel's Avengers, Crystal Dynamics 2020 Avengers game available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you're both an Amazon Prime subscriber and a Marvel's Avengers fan, you can -- via Prime Gaming and until January 12 -- claim a set of free Iron Man-themed items to use in the gaming. If you're not a Prime Gaming subscriber or if you're reading this after January 12, then everything below is no longer applicable.
game-news24.com
Payday 3 drops the first teaser trailer for the New Year after the silent 2022 silent version
Payday 3 – you can ring in the New Year’s Time. 2023 awoke with the first teaser trailer for Payday 3, which is still being announced for this year, and is now confirmed for Steam. Since there were no updates on Payday 3s development throughout 2022, you would...
wegotthiscovered.com
An upcoming horror remake nobody asked for manages to drum up excitement for one reason only
We’ve wearily become accustomed to any hit horror movie being rebooted, remade, or repurposed in one way or another, so it was with inevitable resignation gorehounds everywhere embraced the news Korean classic Train to Busan would be getting the Hollywood treatment. Unless a minor miracle happens, the Stateside do-over...
Digital Trends
Our most anticipated Xbox Series X games of 2023
Next year is shaping up to be the most important for Xbox ever. A number of significant titles that could finally give Microsoft a foothold during this console generation are scheduled to release in 2023. We’ll also likely learn whether or not Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard will go through. As such, there’s a lot for Xbox fans to look forward to in 2023.
game-news24.com
Leaks suggest a Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s OLED switch may be coming
A user named Kysen posted the images on the forum page. They didn’t mention whether the images came from them or they have actualized the console in question. However, in VGCs report, the front and back images of the standard-of-class OLED switch shown clearly showing the front and back a picture of what could be the special-edition changeable, built to the aesthetic of the “Warrers of the Kingdom” and its box-cover artwork.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Gain 22 New Games From PS5, PS4, PS3, and PS1
PlayStation Plus subscribers have this week gained nearly two dozen new games that stem from PS5, PS4, PS4, PS1, and PSP. While PS Plus already pushed live its new round of free games at the start of December for members to snag, those who are subscribed to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium have patiently been waiting for the monthly influx of new titles to the ever-growing PS Plus library. Now, those new additions have finally rolled out and have given PlayStation fans a ton of new options to spend their time with.
game-news24.com
Larvitar shakes things up for the 2023s first Pokemon Go Community Day Classic
Community Day Classic is going to have its first appearance as of 2023, and players will go on to play Pokemon Go on Jan. 21. With a performance from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Larvitar will be the feature Pokemon for the Community Day Classic which kicks off this year. This means that the Rock-type will be roaming the wilds and appearing more frequently in that period with increased Shiny odds.
ComicBook
First Xbox Game Pass Game 2023 Is a Big Surprise
The first Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate game is here and it's a big surprise for subscribers who were not anticipating a new game today. And they weren't participating a new game today because Xbox didn't announce that there was a new addition coming today, but that's exactly what has happened. In other words, today there was an Xbox Game Pass stealth release.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold's First Free Game of 2023 Is Now Available
The first free Xbox One game of 2023 is now available to Xbox Live Gold subscribers, courtesy of Games With Gold. Every month, Xbox Live Gold subscribers are given two free Xbox One games, both of which are always playable on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility. Subscribers used to be awarded four games each month, with the other two being some combination of Xbox 360 and original Xbox games. Xbox 360 games and original Xbox games are no longer included though, and the offering has yet to be bolstered with Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X games. Whether this will ever change, we don't know, but for now, it's only two Xbox One games, one of which goes live on the first of every month while the other goes live in the middle of the month.
game-news24.com
Besides the top laners, in KSante, the leagues’ first wave of balance changes in 2023 would be nerfed if teams were to join the league in some form or more in the first wave
Riot Games is ringing in the new year with a ten-day playoff coming to the League of Legends roster of champions. The first major update, patch 131, of the games and the first of the new season, will also be the first of its kind. Riot released details of the balancing in a patch preview earlier today.
game-news24.com
Halo Infinite: Whiterun City recreated from The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
The city of Whiterun, on the date of the Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was recreated by Halo Infinite. The Forge in Halo Infinite has already produced some highlights. The bloody DOOM Forge map appeared just spectacular, if you don’t forget that these maps were created by normal Halo players.
tryhardguides.com
Bethesda reaffirms to release Starfield exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC in the first half of 2023
A new support page for Starfield has reiterated that the upcoming science-fiction role-playing game will be released in the first half of 2023. Starfield’s release was originally scheduled for November 2022. However, back in May 2022, Bethesda shared its decision to delay Starfield and Redfall’s release to the first half of 2023. The delay is intended to allow developers sufficient time to polish the game.
System Shock remake has its sights set on a March release
Nightdive is taking "the last major steps towards releasing a game we're all incredibly proud of"
game-news24.com
Silent Hill has At least 3 Unannounced Projects in Development Rumors
Asked in a thread on ResetEra, they revealed that the projects are separate from The Short Message. There are at least three Silent Hill projects which haven’t yet been announced, including The Short Message. Yes, really! But one of them has already died. Konami has announced the remake of...
Sony's Gran Turismo Movie Teaser Reveals It's Based On A True Story, Apparently
Sony has offered "Gran Turismo" fans a sneak peek at the live-action movie that'll hit theaters in August, teasing that it's based on a real-life story.
ComicBook
Silent Hill 2 Remake Team Reveals Ways the Original Game Will Change
Silent Hill 2 is the latest of many horror games to get the remake treatment, and like others, this redone version of the original game will differ in more than just graphics and performance. In Silent Hill 2's case, Bloober Team, the developer handling the remake for Konami, shared recently some of the ways they plan to change the game compared to the original that released over 20 years ago.
