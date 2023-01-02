Read full article on original website
game-news24.com
Forget the Nintendo Switch Pro. Click the switch 2
In some recent years, we have been hearing about a supposed console Switch Proin a mid-cycle refresh for Nintendo, in a way very similar to what Sony and Microsoft have done with their consoles. With a better performance, better resolution and a much bigger battery, the mountain that promised something,...
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold's First Free Game of 2023 Is Now Available
The first free Xbox One game of 2023 is now available to Xbox Live Gold subscribers, courtesy of Games With Gold. Every month, Xbox Live Gold subscribers are given two free Xbox One games, both of which are always playable on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility. Subscribers used to be awarded four games each month, with the other two being some combination of Xbox 360 and original Xbox games. Xbox 360 games and original Xbox games are no longer included though, and the offering has yet to be bolstered with Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X games. Whether this will ever change, we don't know, but for now, it's only two Xbox One games, one of which goes live on the first of every month while the other goes live in the middle of the month.
sneakernews.com
Nike’s Kiss My Airs Pack Expands With An Air Max 95
Coining the widely-regarded “Kiss My Airs” term as a part of their 2017 Air Max Day campaign and subsequent 30th anniversary of the cushioning technology, Nike’s celebratory Air Max pack has been harkened in full force for the new year, including this Nike Air Max 95. Connected...
game-news24.com
Sony wants to make gaming easier with the project’s Leonardo controller
Sony has revealed an entirely new controller that’s all about accessibility. Project Leonardo is a very customizable gaming controller that works on the PlayStation 5 but can be converted into interactive gaming. Sonys are always giving players access to what they think is essential for the past few years....
ComicBook
First Xbox Game Pass Game 2023 Is a Big Surprise
The first Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate game is here and it's a big surprise for subscribers who were not anticipating a new game today. And they weren't participating a new game today because Xbox didn't announce that there was a new addition coming today, but that's exactly what has happened. In other words, today there was an Xbox Game Pass stealth release.
game-news24.com
Project Leonardo: Sony introduces the touch screen for the PS5
Accessibility is an area that attracts more attention to the gaming industry. Sony has introduced a controller with Project Leonardo which can be adjusted in a variety of ways. The Adaptive Controller is an in-house device for those with limited mobility. Since it was highly customizable, many people could easily...
game-news24.com
Cheap wireless headphones with noise reduction? What do you need at Samsung?
This offer gives you a very inexpensive portable Samsung Galaxy B2A-sonic headphones today. They are actually available only for 59 Euro on Amazon, while they were marketed at 149 Euro upon their release. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 is the latest wireless headphones which Samsung has launched. This is a...
game-news24.com
Halo Infinite: Whiterun City recreated from The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
The city of Whiterun, on the date of the Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was recreated by Halo Infinite. The Forge in Halo Infinite has already produced some highlights. The bloody DOOM Forge map appeared just spectacular, if you don’t forget that these maps were created by normal Halo players.
game-news24.com
When is the book 4 of Dragons Blood coming out on Dota 2 Netflix?
The Dragons Blood Dota 2 Netflix series is one of the many anime adaptations that the streaming platform funded. The Dragon Blood series was rated seven and eight respectively on IMDb and IGN. Let’s go back to the lore, and when we forecast the next season to drop. The...
game-news24.com
Payday 3 drops the first teaser trailer for the New Year after the silent 2022 silent version
Payday 3 – you can ring in the New Year’s Time. 2023 awoke with the first teaser trailer for Payday 3, which is still being announced for this year, and is now confirmed for Steam. Since there were no updates on Payday 3s development throughout 2022, you would...
game-news24.com
PSVR2 getting Gran Turismo 7 and Beat Saber full list of PSVR2 launches games
The PlayStation VR2 has just got two new games (pic: Sony). Sony announced a new title for the PSVR2 and its going to become a free upgrade for the PS5 version of Gran Turismo 7. The CES (Consumer Electronics Show) hasn’t been a huge deal for video game companies in...
game-news24.com
ASUS can display a 49inch ROG Strix XG49WCR monitor with 51201440 resolution
At the CES 2023, ASUS unveiled the full XG49WCR gaming monitor for true fans. This is a large curved panel with an equator diameter of 49 inches with a 5120 1440 pixels ultra-high resolution. Monitor and observe. The sensor supports higher color fidelity with a minimum of 125% sRGB and...
game-news24.com
Atomic Heart Developers Promise on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Mind-Blowing Optimization
Some issues about game which are releasing as cross-gen titles often go on, but as some unfortunate examples show in the past, as many of the games have become quite inferior to older hardware. The Mundfish, the long-awaited Atomic Heartis launching next month, and the shooter will not join the list of those above examples.
game-news24.com
Riot created a new maps of the Valorant
It wasn’t a mystery that a new VALORANT map was launched in the city and Riot released some visuals to tease its release. Even though it is hard to understand what’s happening in this regard, a new and brief tease will come out on January 5, 2023. In...
game-news24.com
Destiny 2 Xur Inventory, The lens of Galanor, The Ahamkara, The Wankin and More,..
In spite of the new year, Xur follows the same routine in Destiny: Bungies. He is currently on the Tower Hangar until tomorrow, but his weekly reset has a lot of familiar Exotics. Prometheus Lens is an electrically modified pylon rifle. It costs 29 legendary strids. New rolls are available...
The Super Mario Bros. 3 Detail That Will Change How You See The Game
The "Super Mario Bros." franchise has grown exponentially since the early days of the NES. And with that growth has come a number of fan theories and myths. Some of these are totally untrue, like the theory that Luigi is dead the whole time in "Luigi's Mansion." But believe it or not, some of these theories hit the nail right on the head.
game-news24.com
The two first two games are being added for free
In the second season of The Wizard of Dawn of Death, two games will be delisted from digital storefronts in the same manner (pic: IO Interactive). On the basis of the January Freelancer update, IO Interactive is going to stream the Hitman trilogy so you can buy all three for a price of one.
game-news24.com
Geralt and Ciri fight in this The Witcher 3 cosplay
With the recent next-gen update of The Witcher 3 users went back to diving without water in an exciting Geralt of Rivia adventure. To those who don’t choose to follow, the Strigo is still not on his own. At his side is a younger Cirilla whose name has remained known.
Complex
Nike’s Air Footscape Woven Returns This Year
It turns out that the retro of the Air Alpha Force Low is just the tip of the iceberg of what’s to come from Nike this year in terms of old models returning. Also making its way back to retail in 2023 is the Air Footscape Woven, per a Nike document that was viewed by Complex. News of its return was initially reported by Sole Retriever last week.
game-news24.com
2022 didn’t look good for crypto games tokens
Among those who are active in Cryptospace and even those who are generally onlookers, 2022 was certainly an interesting year, too. The markets reach large price points thus leaving a lot of people devastated. The more people compare the prices, the higher the global lockdown, The Bull Run has been...
