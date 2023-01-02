DidyouKnowGamings new strategy game The Legend of Zeldas video documentary has returned to YouTube after being removed from the platform upon request of Nintendo. This is one of the few cases in which a YouTuber can win a copyright infringement dispute and see a third of his videos resurfacing in the internet. Everything becomes even more special when it comes to the fact that Nintendo didn’t have the ability to play similar games this time around.

1 DAY AGO