The winners are announced, and the Elden Ring is back!
The annual Steam Awards began in line with the Winter Sale and all the winners were announced. Elden Ring is also here again!. From the last month of the year, the Steam Winter Sale took place again this time, thanks to huge discounts. As a result, Valve always lets the fans choose the best games of the year in different categories. Which titles are the best among computer gamers? The results are now gone.
Lobbies for everyone: Apex Legends will finally answer one of the biggest demands of the competitive community
The Apex Legends players got some extra magic with the first major event of 2023. Yes, Spellbound will have the right cosmetics, the return of control, and a Seer Heirloom, which players must pursue. Apex players have lobbied Respawn for a long time now, so they can be formed and...
Larvitar shakes things up for the 2023s first Pokemon Go Community Day Classic
Community Day Classic is going to have its first appearance as of 2023, and players will go on to play Pokemon Go on Jan. 21. With a performance from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Larvitar will be the feature Pokemon for the Community Day Classic which kicks off this year. This means that the Rock-type will be roaming the wilds and appearing more frequently in that period with increased Shiny odds.
Project Leonardo: Sony introduces the touch screen for the PS5
Accessibility is an area that attracts more attention to the gaming industry. Sony has introduced a controller with Project Leonardo which can be adjusted in a variety of ways. The Adaptive Controller is an in-house device for those with limited mobility. Since it was highly customizable, many people could easily...
Halo Infinite: Whiterun City recreated from The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
The city of Whiterun, on the date of the Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was recreated by Halo Infinite. The Forge in Halo Infinite has already produced some highlights. The bloody DOOM Forge map appeared just spectacular, if you don’t forget that these maps were created by normal Halo players.
Payday 3 drops the first teaser trailer for the New Year after the silent 2022 silent version
Payday 3 – you can ring in the New Year’s Time. 2023 awoke with the first teaser trailer for Payday 3, which is still being announced for this year, and is now confirmed for Steam. Since there were no updates on Payday 3s development throughout 2022, you would...
Besides the top laners, in KSante, the leagues’ first wave of balance changes in 2023 would be nerfed if teams were to join the league in some form or more in the first wave
Riot Games is ringing in the new year with a ten-day playoff coming to the League of Legends roster of champions. The first major update, patch 131, of the games and the first of the new season, will also be the first of its kind. Riot released details of the balancing in a patch preview earlier today.
PSVR2 getting Gran Turismo 7 and Beat Saber full list of PSVR2 launches games
The PlayStation VR2 has just got two new games (pic: Sony). Sony announced a new title for the PSVR2 and its going to become a free upgrade for the PS5 version of Gran Turismo 7. The CES (Consumer Electronics Show) hasn’t been a huge deal for video game companies in...
Atomic Heart Developers Promise on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Mind-Blowing Optimization
Some issues about game which are releasing as cross-gen titles often go on, but as some unfortunate examples show in the past, as many of the games have become quite inferior to older hardware. The Mundfish, the long-awaited Atomic Heartis launching next month, and the shooter will not join the list of those above examples.
Sony wants to make gaming easier with the project’s Leonardo controller
Sony has revealed an entirely new controller that’s all about accessibility. Project Leonardo is a very customizable gaming controller that works on the PlayStation 5 but can be converted into interactive gaming. Sonys are always giving players access to what they think is essential for the past few years....
Silent Hill has At least 3 Unannounced Projects in Development Rumors
Asked in a thread on ResetEra, they revealed that the projects are separate from The Short Message. There are at least three Silent Hill projects which haven’t yet been announced, including The Short Message. Yes, really! But one of them has already died. Konami has announced the remake of...
The two first two games are being added for free
In the second season of The Wizard of Dawn of Death, two games will be delisted from digital storefronts in the same manner (pic: IO Interactive). On the basis of the January Freelancer update, IO Interactive is going to stream the Hitman trilogy so you can buy all three for a price of one.
Geralt and Ciri fight in this The Witcher 3 cosplay
With the recent next-gen update of The Witcher 3 users went back to diving without water in an exciting Geralt of Rivia adventure. To those who don’t choose to follow, the Strigo is still not on his own. At his side is a younger Cirilla whose name has remained known.
Apex Legends Spellbound Collection Event Features Seer Heirloom and Control Mode, Beggins January 11th
Apex Legends has already started collecting items for its first collection event of 2023 with Spellbound, an event which combines fantasy-esque skins with event items for grabs. The event runs from 11 – 25 Jan. As for every other event, Respawn Entertainment released a trailer which showcases what has...
The day Before: lo sparatutto survival tra The Last of Us e The Division combatte in video
The Day before is going to be released in March on PC, PS5 and Xbox X/S, so the guys from Fntastic will have the opportunity to show unpublished gameplay scenes during NVIDIA keynote. The remnants of the game that the american developers showed to us reflect upon the post-apocalyptic dimension...
Hitman 3 becomes a hitman world of Assassination
Hitman World of Assassination is named after Marath. You regret the mistake, Hitman 3. And Singly, 2. And the beatman. Confused? We don’t blame him. But IO Interactives move wants to prevent any confusion that surrounds thestealth murder games. The developer is rolling all the levels of Hitman and Hitman 2 into Hitman 3 and renaming Hitman 3 as The World of Assassination.
Eversoul Reroll How to Guide Eversouls!
Would you like to see that cool early game boost? Look no further! We got the guide from Eversoul, which will instruct you how to perform the reroll, and to give you some basic tricks. Rerolling is a well-known practice in the gacha world. With the exception of all those wishing to go along the same route, you can continue a game.
Some points from Warzone 2 players going out and shadowbanned after 10 kills. Warzone 1 reportedly hit too much damage
COD: Warzone II landed in November 2022 as a direct sequel to the hit battle royale set in the Call of Duty franchise. However, it seems that currently, multiple players are dealing with a dangerous issue where they are being disconnected and shadowed from a match getting 10 kills, and even the Battle Zone one would be affected.
Square Enix is putting assets together in order to acquire Sony
We still haven’t reached a final conclusion to the saga of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. We may be getting a sequel because the rumors that Sony bought some of the most famous Japanese studios are possible. Square Enix sold its western studios in 2022. Square Enix sold...
DNF Duel Update 1.10 – Fixes related issues This January 5th, – Fixes five more issues!
Arc System Works has released DNF Duel Today to address the issue of the connection to the game. Look down the patch notes below that appear at January 5. DNF Duel Update 1.10 Update Notes | DNF Duel January 5 Update Notes:. Arc System Works posted some information about the...
