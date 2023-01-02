Read full article on original website
Halo Infinite: Whiterun City recreated from The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
The city of Whiterun, on the date of the Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was recreated by Halo Infinite. The Forge in Halo Infinite has already produced some highlights. The bloody DOOM Forge map appeared just spectacular, if you don’t forget that these maps were created by normal Halo players.
Project Leonardo: Sony introduces the touch screen for the PS5
Accessibility is an area that attracts more attention to the gaming industry. Sony has introduced a controller with Project Leonardo which can be adjusted in a variety of ways. The Adaptive Controller is an in-house device for those with limited mobility. Since it was highly customizable, many people could easily...
Dataminers understand that the Tera Raid boss shields function in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Pokemon is usually seen as a very simple game, but casual players don’t understand any kind of depth at all in these relatively easy games. There is a dedicated fan base of Pokemon that goes even further and breaks down every part of the game in detail which is now happening to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Silent Hill has At least 3 Unannounced Projects in Development Rumors
Asked in a thread on ResetEra, they revealed that the projects are separate from The Short Message. There are at least three Silent Hill projects which haven’t yet been announced, including The Short Message. Yes, really! But one of them has already died. Konami has announced the remake of...
A senior union boss says Elon Musk is a 'perfect recruitment tool' for the trade union movement after the billionaire slashed Twitter's workforce
Paul Nowak, head of the UK's Trades Union Congress, said that one union representing tech workers has seen signups from Twitter staff increase tenfold.
PSVR2 getting Gran Turismo 7 and Beat Saber full list of PSVR2 launches games
The PlayStation VR2 has just got two new games (pic: Sony). Sony announced a new title for the PSVR2 and its going to become a free upgrade for the PS5 version of Gran Turismo 7. The CES (Consumer Electronics Show) hasn’t been a huge deal for video game companies in...
Riot created a new maps of the Valorant
It wasn’t a mystery that a new VALORANT map was launched in the city and Riot released some visuals to tease its release. Even though it is hard to understand what’s happening in this regard, a new and brief tease will come out on January 5, 2023. In...
Sony wants to make gaming easier with the project’s Leonardo controller
Sony has revealed an entirely new controller that’s all about accessibility. Project Leonardo is a very customizable gaming controller that works on the PlayStation 5 but can be converted into interactive gaming. Sonys are always giving players access to what they think is essential for the past few years....
The two first two games are being added for free
In the second season of The Wizard of Dawn of Death, two games will be delisted from digital storefronts in the same manner (pic: IO Interactive). On the basis of the January Freelancer update, IO Interactive is going to stream the Hitman trilogy so you can buy all three for a price of one.
Arcane Season 2 Lore, Updates, Release date, and all that we know about it
After the beginning of the great season in November 2021, Arcane League of Legends must finally meet new expectations this time. Riot Games has become a fan-favorite, winning various awards, including The Game Award for Best Adaptation in the 2022 edition. Now that 2022 has finally arrived, the Arcane season...
Geralt and Ciri fight in this The Witcher 3 cosplay
With the recent next-gen update of The Witcher 3 users went back to diving without water in an exciting Geralt of Rivia adventure. To those who don’t choose to follow, the Strigo is still not on his own. At his side is a younger Cirilla whose name has remained known.
The GPU RTX 4070 Ti GeForce is officially presented
Nvidia introduced the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card. This model, which was canceled during the mid-October, was developed by GeForce and comes on sale this Thursday, 5. January. The minimum price for new items is $799. Recall that the GeForce RTX 4080 12GB was priced at $899. GeForce RTX...
Atomic Heart Developers Promise on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Mind-Blowing Optimization
Some issues about game which are releasing as cross-gen titles often go on, but as some unfortunate examples show in the past, as many of the games have become quite inferior to older hardware. The Mundfish, the long-awaited Atomic Heartis launching next month, and the shooter will not join the list of those above examples.
The winners are announced, and the Elden Ring is back!
The annual Steam Awards began in line with the Winter Sale and all the winners were announced. Elden Ring is also here again!. From the last month of the year, the Steam Winter Sale took place again this time, thanks to huge discounts. As a result, Valve always lets the fans choose the best games of the year in different categories. Which titles are the best among computer gamers? The results are now gone.
Square Enix is putting assets together in order to acquire Sony
We still haven’t reached a final conclusion to the saga of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. We may be getting a sequel because the rumors that Sony bought some of the most famous Japanese studios are possible. Square Enix sold its western studios in 2022. Square Enix sold...
Latest Pokemon News: Fans adore Eevee rival as the bizarre Pokemon Go glitch takes Mewtwo into a berry
It’s been a great day. We have three more exciting things in the store for youan excellent idea, a glitch, and a very productive achievement. The idea that was a great idea is grounded in logic. After realizing that Eevee and its Eeveelutions make up half of all existing Pokemon-types, fans think it’s time to create a rival Pokemon that works for the same purpose to make up the rest.
One Piece Episode 1046 Release Date & Time – One Piece Episode 1046
Robin and Brook win the battle against Black Maria and her subordinates. When Luffy gets back, and Shinobu transforms Momonosuke into a girl. The battles around Onigashima are still ongoing. Here’s the excerpts for the episode 1046 of One Piece. When One Piece Episode 1046 comes to light. One...
Microsoft workers form the industry’s biggest union
A group of video game testers led Microsoft’s first labor union, and is now the biggest company in the video game industry. In the majority of around 300 workers from the Microsoft subsidiary ZeniMax Studios elected to unionize, according to The Communications Workers of America. Microsoft bought ZeniMax Studios...
Encanceled The Legend of Zelda documentary finally returned to YouTube despite complaints from Nintendo
DidyouKnowGamings new strategy game The Legend of Zeldas video documentary has returned to YouTube after being removed from the platform upon request of Nintendo. This is one of the few cases in which a YouTuber can win a copyright infringement dispute and see a third of his videos resurfacing in the internet. Everything becomes even more special when it comes to the fact that Nintendo didn’t have the ability to play similar games this time around.
No current Substantive Settlement talks to Microsoft over Activision Blizzard, Says FTC
Last week, a report from the United States Federal Trace Commission stated that the SFTC is suing Microsoft antitrust in an attempt to block the company’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. While the trial is going to move forward, it seems that Microsoft and the agency haven’t yet started negotiating the same settlement.
