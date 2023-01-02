Read full article on original website
Larvitar shakes things up for the 2023s first Pokemon Go Community Day Classic
Community Day Classic is going to have its first appearance as of 2023, and players will go on to play Pokemon Go on Jan. 21. With a performance from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Larvitar will be the feature Pokemon for the Community Day Classic which kicks off this year. This means that the Rock-type will be roaming the wilds and appearing more frequently in that period with increased Shiny odds.
Project Leonardo: Sony introduces the touch screen for the PS5
Accessibility is an area that attracts more attention to the gaming industry. Sony has introduced a controller with Project Leonardo which can be adjusted in a variety of ways. The Adaptive Controller is an in-house device for those with limited mobility. Since it was highly customizable, many people could easily...
Payday 3 drops the first teaser trailer for the New Year after the silent 2022 silent version
Payday 3 – you can ring in the New Year’s Time. 2023 awoke with the first teaser trailer for Payday 3, which is still being announced for this year, and is now confirmed for Steam. Since there were no updates on Payday 3s development throughout 2022, you would...
Finding your dream job with Lensa as a game developer is an essential tool for getting your dream job done
Game development and job search sites are both things that look logical, but how realistic they are? The answer is not at all because both of them use similar base to their function. The websites use programming, and games, too. Being a game developer at new companies like Lensa is...
When is the book 4 of Dragons Blood coming out on Dota 2 Netflix?
The Dragons Blood Dota 2 Netflix series is one of the many anime adaptations that the streaming platform funded. The Dragon Blood series was rated seven and eight respectively on IMDb and IGN. Let’s go back to the lore, and when we forecast the next season to drop. The...
Besides the top laners, in KSante, the leagues’ first wave of balance changes in 2023 would be nerfed if teams were to join the league in some form or more in the first wave
Riot Games is ringing in the new year with a ten-day playoff coming to the League of Legends roster of champions. The first major update, patch 131, of the games and the first of the new season, will also be the first of its kind. Riot released details of the balancing in a patch preview earlier today.
Lobbies for everyone: Apex Legends will finally answer one of the biggest demands of the competitive community
The Apex Legends players got some extra magic with the first major event of 2023. Yes, Spellbound will have the right cosmetics, the return of control, and a Seer Heirloom, which players must pursue. Apex players have lobbied Respawn for a long time now, so they can be formed and...
Halo Infinite: Whiterun City recreated from The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
The city of Whiterun, on the date of the Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was recreated by Halo Infinite. The Forge in Halo Infinite has already produced some highlights. The bloody DOOM Forge map appeared just spectacular, if you don’t forget that these maps were created by normal Halo players.
PSVR2 getting Gran Turismo 7 and Beat Saber full list of PSVR2 launches games
The PlayStation VR2 has just got two new games (pic: Sony). Sony announced a new title for the PSVR2 and its going to become a free upgrade for the PS5 version of Gran Turismo 7. The CES (Consumer Electronics Show) hasn’t been a huge deal for video game companies in...
Silent Hill has At least 3 Unannounced Projects in Development Rumors
Asked in a thread on ResetEra, they revealed that the projects are separate from The Short Message. There are at least three Silent Hill projects which haven’t yet been announced, including The Short Message. Yes, really! But one of them has already died. Konami has announced the remake of...
Atomic Heart Developers Promise on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Mind-Blowing Optimization
Some issues about game which are releasing as cross-gen titles often go on, but as some unfortunate examples show in the past, as many of the games have become quite inferior to older hardware. The Mundfish, the long-awaited Atomic Heartis launching next month, and the shooter will not join the list of those above examples.
Sony wants to make gaming easier with the project’s Leonardo controller
Sony has revealed an entirely new controller that’s all about accessibility. Project Leonardo is a very customizable gaming controller that works on the PlayStation 5 but can be converted into interactive gaming. Sonys are always giving players access to what they think is essential for the past few years....
Arcane Season 2 Lore, Updates, Release date, and all that we know about it
After the beginning of the great season in November 2021, Arcane League of Legends must finally meet new expectations this time. Riot Games has become a fan-favorite, winning various awards, including The Game Award for Best Adaptation in the 2022 edition. Now that 2022 has finally arrived, the Arcane season...
The two first two games are being added for free
In the second season of The Wizard of Dawn of Death, two games will be delisted from digital storefronts in the same manner (pic: IO Interactive). On the basis of the January Freelancer update, IO Interactive is going to stream the Hitman trilogy so you can buy all three for a price of one.
Destiny 2 Xur Inventory, The lens of Galanor, The Ahamkara, The Wankin and More,..
In spite of the new year, Xur follows the same routine in Destiny: Bungies. He is currently on the Tower Hangar until tomorrow, but his weekly reset has a lot of familiar Exotics. Prometheus Lens is an electrically modified pylon rifle. It costs 29 legendary strids. New rolls are available...
Riot created a new maps of the Valorant
It wasn’t a mystery that a new VALORANT map was launched in the city and Riot released some visuals to tease its release. Even though it is hard to understand what’s happening in this regard, a new and brief tease will come out on January 5, 2023. In...
The GPU RTX 4070 Ti GeForce is officially presented
Nvidia introduced the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card. This model, which was canceled during the mid-October, was developed by GeForce and comes on sale this Thursday, 5. January. The minimum price for new items is $799. Recall that the GeForce RTX 4080 12GB was priced at $899. GeForce RTX...
Apex Legends Spellbound Collection Event Features Seer Heirloom and Control Mode, Beggins January 11th
Apex Legends has already started collecting items for its first collection event of 2023 with Spellbound, an event which combines fantasy-esque skins with event items for grabs. The event runs from 11 – 25 Jan. As for every other event, Respawn Entertainment released a trailer which showcases what has...
DNF Duel Update 1.10 – Fixes related issues This January 5th, – Fixes five more issues!
Arc System Works has released DNF Duel Today to address the issue of the connection to the game. Look down the patch notes below that appear at January 5. DNF Duel Update 1.10 Update Notes | DNF Duel January 5 Update Notes:. Arc System Works posted some information about the...
The LCS radio show is going to lose its most face in 2023
After becoming one of the most popular faces of the LCS broadcast and competition League of Legends, he said he won’t come back to the LCS this year. The 31-year-old said that the new direction of the LCS doesn’t require a consistent host, and that he will be studying many different options for the next chapter of his life. However, he remains active, and talks to Riot Games to see where he can work in 2023 with the company, even if it is limited.
