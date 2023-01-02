Community Day Classic is going to have its first appearance as of 2023, and players will go on to play Pokemon Go on Jan. 21. With a performance from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Larvitar will be the feature Pokemon for the Community Day Classic which kicks off this year. This means that the Rock-type will be roaming the wilds and appearing more frequently in that period with increased Shiny odds.

17 HOURS AGO