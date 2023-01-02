Read full article on original website
Related
MyWabashValley.com
Showers, storms, possible record high and now
Showers and thunderstorms tonight and overnight into Tuesday. Severe threat is to our south. We could see some heavy rain which could lead to localized street flooding. Areas of fog, as well. Winds gusting overnight with a low of 54. Rain Tuesday with a high of 65 which would tie the record.
No rain for a while, low humidity through next week
Plenty of sunshine today with highs in the low 60s. That’s a little bit above average for this time of the year. Our average low has bottomed out at 56° and we’ll start to warm back up on January the 18th.
Comments / 0