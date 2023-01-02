Read full article on original website
rapaport.com
Botswana Diamonds Looking to Enter Zimbabwe
Botswana Diamonds is in talks to begin exploration work in Zimbabwe after a previous project in the country failed to materialize, management said last month. “Zimbabwe has excellent potential to be a significant diamond producer,” chairman John Teeling commented December 8 in the company’s annual results announcement. While a joint venture with UK-based Vast Resources “came to nothing,” the company is “now actively involved in discussions on a possible entry,” Teeling added. “Whether this happens or not will depend on the ground offered and on the joint-venture terms.”
americanmilitarynews.com
China taking positions to deny access to key waters
Chinese maritime militia vessels posing as fishing boats are edging closer to Palawan as part of a ploy to restrict access by Filipinos to key areas in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), according to a maritime law expert. Jay Batongbacal, a maritime law professor at the University of the Philippines,...
brytfmonline.com
Everyone from China refuses to come to the country
The infection exploded in China. Several countries have taken measures to avoid infection from China, which the country does not agree with, and countermeasures are now being announced. Chinese authorities say entry restrictions for Chinese imposed by a number of countries lack scientific basis and are unreasonable. – Some countries...
Nissan, Renault agree to limit use of IP in new venture - Nikkei
Jan 4 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) and French automaker Renault SA (RENA.PA) have agreed to restrict the use of the intellectual property they developed together in a new company established by Renault, according to a report by Nikkei on Wednesday.
rigzone.com
Billionaire Says South African Grid Too Weak for Green Energy
South Africa needs to upgrade its coal-fired power plants rather than focus on renewable energy, according to a sanctioned Russian billionaire who made his fortune in part from generating electricity using the fuel. “The priority for the country should be first to fix and modernize the existing fleet of power...
Nuclear is not the answer to the UK’s energy requirements
In his letter (22 December), Tom Smith describes the problems of storing the radioactive waste that is being produced by the UK nuclear reactors, and says that we need more honesty about these issues. The latter is also true of other problems with “new nuclear build”. Take, for example, the proposed Sizewell C reactor on the east coast.
Philippines’ Marcos seeks agreements in China amid tensions
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines says President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. hopes to sign a number of agreements during a visit to Beijing next week that comes amid ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea. A statement from the Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said a...
csengineermag.com
Cortec Corporation USA Acquires 100% Ownership of Cortec Southeast Asia Technologies Pvt Ltd. in Singapore from Joint Venture Partner
Cortec® Corporation, the global leader in VpCI®/MCI® corrosion control technologies, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Cortec® Southeast Asia (CSEA) offices in Singapore. CSEA is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Cortec® Corporation. This development promises to improve service and support to customers in Southeast Asia due to a direct connection with Cortec® headquarters in Saint Paul, Minnesota.
China Dominance Wanes as Sourcing Sands Shift
The pandemic planted the seeds of a sourcing shakeup, and over the past year, a number of global supplier relationships have begun to ripen. A decades-long era of undisputed China dominance in footwear and apparel sourcing appears to be on the wane. And while the superpower held on to its ranking as the No. 1 producer of U.S. fashion imports in 2022, neighbors and global competitors are steadily augmenting their capabilities and capacity in response to demand from brands and retailers keen to explore nearshoring and supply chain diversification. Sourcing Journal spoke to industry experts about this year’s sourcing MVPs, as well...
CFOs brace for a long and deep recession—in the U.K.
Finance chiefs view bank borrowing and debt issuance as the least attractive it has been since the financial crisis.
NASDAQ
Australia, NZ dlrs jump on China coal news, yen reversal
SYDNEY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were back on the ascent on Thursday after Beijing relaxed restrictions on Australian coal exports and the Japanese yen suffered its largest drop on the Aussie since mid-2016. A series of wild swings left the Aussie up at $0.6830...
pgjonline.com
Indonesia Approves $3 Billion Development Plan for South China Sea Gas Block
(Reuters) — Indonesia has approved the first plan of development for the Tuna offshore gas field with total estimated investment of $3.07 billion up to the start of production, upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas said on Monday. The Tuna field, located in the South China Sea between...
1st tanker carrying LNG from US arrives in Germany
BERLIN (AP) — The first regular shipment of liquefied natural gas from the United States arrived in Germany on Tuesday, part of a wide-reaching effort to help the country replace energy supplies it previously received from Russia. The tanker vessel Maria Energy arrived at the North Sea port of...
hypebeast.com
Rolex Raises Prices in the US and UK Once Again
Rolex is gearing up for the looming recession with a price hike once again in the US and UK market. According to Bloomberg, the Swiss watch brand is increasing its prices by about 2.5% in both regions. The news comes after Rolex raised its prices in most markets by 3.5% last January and another 5% in the UK last September to counter the declining British pound.
agupdate.com
Chinese COVID outbreak shaking grain markets
China, the world’s largest soybean buyer, is moving to unwind coronavirus measures on travelers from early January, putting it on track to emerge from three years of self-imposed global isolation. That’s set to buoy demand for crops, according to Maxar Technologies. Reuters reported that the relaxing of health...
Washington Examiner
China ramps down semiconductor chip war with US
China is pausing its spending on interventions in the semiconductor market meant to compete with the United States. Chinese officials are looking to move away from the subsidies they had enacted to improve China's chances of producing chips capable of competing with U.S. production, according to Bloomberg. The retrenchment is partly a response to the subsidies failing to produce the hoped-for results, as well as the financial pressures created by China's struggle with COVID-19.
‘It is one minute before midnight’: the view from Germany’s industrial heartland
The winding route through the German countryside from Stuttgart to the small town of Mulfingen gives few clues that this south-west region is home to several companies that are global market leaders in their field. But north-east Baden-Württemberg boasts several successful specialist firms which make up the Mittelstand, the base...
US News and World Report
Norway Says Fund to Reduce Amazon Deforestation in Brazil Back in Business
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Norway, the major donor to the Amazon Fund, said the initiative for backing forest protection had been re-activated now that Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was back in office and vowing to halt deforestation. "Brazil's new President has signaled a clear ambition to stop deforestation...
US News and World Report
China Ready to Resume Oil and Gas Talks With the Philippines, Says Xi
BEIJING/MANILA (Reuters) - China is ready to resume oil and gas talks and manage maritime issues "cordially" with the Philippines, China President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday, according to Chinese state television. Xi was speaking to his Philippines counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who was on a three-day visit to Beijing.
earth.com
World’s largest Covid wave currently unfolding across China
After three years following a strict “zero-Covid” strategy, China relaxed most of its restrictions at the beginning of December, leading to an unprecedented outbreak. Due to the population’s major lack of natural immunity, a “soup” of Omicron variants is now rapidly spreading throughout China in what is probably the largest Covid-19 wave the world has witnessed since the beginning of the pandemic.
