West Virginia State

WDTV

Winter-like temperatures after today!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be much cooler than the past few days, and skies will be partly sunny. Then after today, cooler temperatures are on the way, and more precipitation is expected. Find out more in the video above!. Yesterday, a cold front lifted into West Virginia, bringing...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

Periodic rain today, cool weather thereafter!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Showers, and even a few thunderstorms, will push in today, leading to soggy conditions. On the bright side, temperatures will be on the warm side. Later this week, colder temperatures will come back. Find out more in the video above!. A warm air mass lifted into...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

Emergency Services Monitoring Flooding In Northern Panhandle

The West Virginia Emergency Management Division has received reports of flooding in the Northern Panhandle and is monitoring the situation with local emergency officials. Marshall County Emergency Management has reported flooding within the county. The flooding has mostly affected roads and yards, but the water is working its way toward homes and into the school at Cameron. Public schools within Cameron dismissed at 12:30 p.m. today, with the remaining schools in Marshall County dismissing at 1 p.m.
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Flood warnings in effect

(WSAZ) -- Tuesday, a flood warning is in effect for several counties in the region. According to the National Weather Service, the following counties are under a flood warning until 7:45 p.m.:. OHIO. Athens. Gallia. Jackson. Lawrence. Meigs. Vinton. KENTUCKY. Greenup. WEST VIRGINIA. Mason. Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and...
OHIO STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Multiple counties under flood warning

PARKERSBURG — Most of the Mid-Ohio Valley is under a flood warning. The warning, which will be in effect until 7:45 p.m. this evening, is calling for the possibility of flooding caused by excessive rainfall, the National Weather Service reported in its warning issued at 12:20 p.m. The warning...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers to prepare for winter weather

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - In the wake of December’s winter storm, the Ohio State Highway Patrol encouraged drivers to remain vigilant as winter continues. The Highway Patrol advises drivers winterize their vehicles and keep a winter car kit on hand. They also said it’s important that people adjust their driving in response to the weather. In winter, this can mean driving more slowly, increasing following distances, and keeping a careful lookout for ice, especially on bridges, ramps and overpasses. The Highway Patrol also said drivers need to make sure their car batteries are in working order and that their tires have enough tread.
MARIETTA, OH
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in West Virginia

West Virginia does not keep close records of bears caught in the state by size. Therefore, it’s impossible to know exactly which bear was the largest and how big it was. However, there are several reports of large bears being caught at different times. Furthermore, some independent organizations keep their own records. Therefore, the largest bear probably belongs to one of these hunters.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Williamson Daily News

This Week in West Virginia History

CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Jan. 1, 1859: Michael Joseph Owens was born in Point Pleasant. A skilled glassblower by age 15, Owens went on to mechanize the making of industrial glass products and launched a factory in Charleston that became the world’s largest producer of window glass.
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

A Slowdown on the Hillbilly Highway

Recently released U.S. Census data contain both good and bad news for West Virginia. First the bad news. The state’s overall population dropped again. The number of state residents was 1,775,156 as of July 2022. That is a decline of 18,599 from April 2020, and a continuation of the population decrease that started at the midway point of the last century.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

Hope Gas agrees to purchase Peoples WV

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Hope Gas is set to purchase Peoples WV through an agreement with Essential Utilities, Inc. Peoples WV currently provides gas service to the following counties in West Virginia:. Barbour. Braxton. Clay. Doddridge. Gilmer. Harrison. Lewis. Marion. Marshall. Monongalia. Ritchie. Taylor. Tyler. Upshur. Wetzel. According to Essential...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia on list of worst states to live in

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Even though West Virginia is one of the most affordable states to live in, the Mountain State is considered one of the worst places to live in, according to a study by WalletHub. The study says they used four criteria to make the list: affordability; economy; education and health; and quality […]
IDAHO STATE

