ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lutz, FL

Lutz cafe offers plant-based, faith-based tips for the new year

By Robert Boyd
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24cH96_0k0pFrsN00

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — This is the week many of us make goals for a happier, healthier new year. There is a family-owned and operated cafe in Lutz that is trying to help with those New Year’s resolutions when it comes to how we eat.

Mia and Robby Graham are living a real-life dream come true, Revelations Cafe, a business built on faith and plant-based foods.

“It’s a lifestyle, it’s not a diet, it’s not a fad, it’s just a way of living,” said Mia.

According to the couple, this lifestyle turned out to be life-saving.

“It was an extremely bad case of Covid; both of us ended up in the hospital,” said Robby. “It was pretty scary for me, but because I was eating so healthy and because I was exercising, I truly believe that’s why I survived Covid.”

“I believe that my diet and my lifestyle had a huge effect on my recovery,” said Mia. “I know there were a lot of people who did not make it from the circumstance I was in.”

Now fully recovered and back at the cafe, Mia and Robby want to pass on their good fortune through their menu.

“Just add more fruits and vegetables to your life and then slowly, you would probably desire more fruits and vegetables and less of some of the other things,” said Mia.

On January 8th at 3 p.m., they are holding a free New Year New You Virtual Health Summit from the cafe.

“Everyone looks to the new year as an opportunity to make some of those changes and they oftentimes don’t succeed because they don’t have the proper support system and so we are here to offer support for people who want to get started in a healthier way of living,” said Mia.

“And we’re going to be giving teachings; we’re going to be talking about the benefits; some of these people are well known in the plant-based community,” said Robby.

They’ve also released a book and documentary in hopes their personal journey can inspire others.

“It’s just taking one day at a time and not thinking about it as something you can’t do, or shouldn’t do, or something that you have to do, but instead something that you want to do because you want to improve your overall quality of life,” said Mia.

For more information on the New Year, New You Health Summit, the book or the documentary, go to the Revelations Cafe Film website.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stpetecatalyst.com

Largo hospital becomes the first to use aorta repair tech

The HCA Florida Largo Hospital is the first in Tampa Bay to successfully repair a patient’s damaged aorta close to the brain vessels with new tech, avoiding the need for open heart surgery. The new device (Thoracic Endovascular Branch Graft) was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) for commercial use. The technique, which would be used for selected eligible patients, allows the surgeon to repair the largest artery that is located in the chest with a stent graft, delivered through a catheter, according to the hospital's news release. “It’s incredibly exciting to be the first hospital in the Tampa Bay area to offer this latest device for patients who may benefit from his technique of surgery. We are committed to making a difference by offering the latest, less invasive technology to our patients and remaining at the forefront of these advances,” Dr. Christiano Caldeira, a cardiothoracic surgeon, said in the announcement.
LARGO, FL
ABC Action News

Edison Food + Drink Lab Shows Off Some of the Dishes They Offer

New interpretations of everyday food expertly engineered into current, modern cuisine is one of the missions behind Edison: Food+ Drink Lab!. Local powerhouse and 5X James Beard Semifinalist, Chef Jeannie Pierola, leads the way as they explore flavors using the finest components, precise execution, and their collective creativity. Edison: Food+...
Front Office Sports

Tampa Bay Rays’ New Home Could Transform City

The Tampa Bay Rays will likely transform St. Petersburg. The question is how. The city released proposals from four developers for a ballpark-centered development in St. Pete’s Gas Plant district. Residents were invited to provide feedback at a Wednesday evening forum. The Rays, working with development company Hines, proposed...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
thrillgeek.com

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Launches Limited-Time BOGO Offer on the 2023 Fun Card

Families can start 2023 the right way with buy-one-get-one savings on year-round park admission to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island! For a limited time online, guests can pay for a day, and return again and again for FREE the rest of the year. For the price of a single-day admission to Busch Gardens, the Fun Card provides admission to visit TWO parks, through December 31, 2023. Purchase a Busch Gardens Fun Card for $132.99 and receive an Adventure Island Fun Card for FREE.
TAMPA, FL
iheart.com

Name the Flamingo at Tampa International Airport

It's almost time for the flamingo at Tampa International Airport to get a new name!. A panel of 6 judges from the Hillsborough County Aviation Administration, along with the artist who created the flamingo, met three times to evaluate the submissions. There were over 65,000 entries, so narrowing it down to three was quite the task.
TAMPA, FL
Kristen Walters

Popular food chain opens another new location in Florida

A popular food chain is hosting a grand opening event for its newest location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of fruit cobblers and giant cookies, you may be excited to learn that the Peach Cobbler Factory will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Tampa this week on Saturday, January 7, 2023.
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

Top residential real estate sales in Lakewood Ranch for Dec. 12-23

A Country Club home topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Deborah Vincent, of Lakewood Ranch, sold her home at 13215 Palmers Creek Terrace to Howard Bruce Brandon and Marilyn Brandon, of Greensboro, North Carolina, for $1,935,500. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,701 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.35 million in 2014.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy