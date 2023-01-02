ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

New Hampshire Bulletin

New Hampshire House rejects efforts to allow for remote voting, ban firearms

The New Hampshire House voted down two attempts to allow for remote participation in the House, keeping in place pre-pandemic rules that require a physical presence for floor votes and committee hearings. On a roll call vote Wednesday, the House chamber rejected an effort by House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm to allow for proxy voting, […] The post New Hampshire House rejects efforts to allow for remote voting, ban firearms appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

New Hampshire lawmakers to vote on Medicaid expansion

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Medicaid expansion will be among the bills up for a vote this session in New Hampshire. Lawmakers in the Granite State reconvene this week for the start of the new legislative session. State law requires them to reauthorize Medicaid funding. Lawmakers say about 52,000 low-income Granite...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

Vt. lawmakers plan to reintroduce ‘clean heat’ bill

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new session of the Vermont Legislature kicks off Wednesday, and tackling climate change is expected to be a top priority for Democratic leaders. About a third of carbon emissions in our region come from heating our homes. Democrats last year failed to override Governor Phil Scott’s veto of a thermal energy bill targetting fossil fuels. Now, with a new larger majority, lawmakers plan to bring the measure back.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

New purpose for Vermont church closed by lack of parishioners

VERMONT STATE
Seacoast Current

Lie a Lot? 3 New England States Surprisingly Landed in Top 10 for Most Dishonest

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Do you think that you live in a state where some may be very good at lying? Are you yourself a good liar? It is not news that dishonest people can be found almost everyplace around the globe. I mean come on, who hasn't told at least a little white lie once in their lives?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NHPR

Community power is coming to NH in 2023. Here’s what to expect.

Some Granite Staters could get their electricity in a new way this year, with the possibility of cheaper, more renewable power ahead with the start of community power programs. Community power allows municipalities to buy electricity on behalf of their residents. (Utilities will still be responsible for getting that electricity...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thepulseofnh.com

NH Residents Urged To Consider Treatment Choices

Hospitals in the Granite State are experiencing high numbers of patients which is increasing wait times and straining emergency department capacity. The New Hampshire Hospital Association also says significant staff shortages continue to complicate surges in visits due to limited bed availability. The public is urged to consider the most appropriate care for their needs, whether it’s calling a primary care provider, going to an urgent care or walk-in clinic, or going to a hospital if it’s an emergency.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Countdown begins to New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Four years ago this month, the 2020 New Hampshire primary was, for all intents and purposes, already underway. Julián Castro and Elizabeth Warren launched exploratory committees in December 2018. Tulsi Gabbard, Kirsten Gillibrand, Pete Buttigieg, and Kamala Harris all grabbed January headlines, with many more candidates on their heels.
FLORIDA STATE
FinanceBuzz

These 10 States Have the Best Public School Systems

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. As...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCAX

Vermont AG files lawsuit against hearing aid company

It’s that time of the year when folks are usually able to head out onto the ice to fish. A new session of the Vermont Legislature kicks off Wednesday, and tackling climate change is expected to be a top priority for Democratic leaders. Tuesday Weathercast. Updated: 4 hours ago.
VERMONT STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Is It Illegal to Warm Up Your Car in New Hampshire?

As Granite Staters, we consider ourselves pretty hearty folks. We stick it out during the dark cold winter months because they make the spring, summer, and fall that much sweeter. I have tried living somewhere that doesn't experience four seasons and you know what? It's not for me! And when you live in New England, sometimes you even get to experience all four seasons in one day! Now that's a wild ride.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Q106.5

New Year – New Laws in Maine That May Affect You

For those working at minimum wage, Maine is one of 27 states that has increased the hourly minimum wage for 2023. As of Sunday, the hourly minimum wage is now $13.80, up from $12.75. The new tip wage for service employees is half, now at $6.90 per hour for those who receive tips. The employer must be able to show that the employee receives at least the minimum wage of $13.80 per hour when the direct wage and tips are combined at the end of the week.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Maine’s new House Speaker pledges to ‘find where the common ground lies’ on major issues

AUGUSTA – House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross made history last month when she became the first Black lawmaker in Maine ever elected to that top post. But as Maine’s new House Speaker prepares to kick off the 2023 legislative session, the longtime social justice advocate said her focus will be on finding common ground to help all Mainers on issues ranging from housing and energy costs to access to health care and the opioid crisis.
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire hospitals seeing big uptick in wait times

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Hospital emergency departments across New Hampshire are seeing incredible demands to start the new year and people are waiting longer and longer to be seen. “I would say on an average day, that people are waiting here about four hours, but I don't think this is...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

