u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 31

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CoinDesk

Solana's SOL Token Surges 20% as Dog Coin Bonk Fires Up Community Interest

Solana's SOL has surged about 20% in the past 24 hours even as larger cryptocurrencies like bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) barely moved, as a decision by newly launched shiba inu-themed token Bonk (BONK) to do a large airdrop generated interest in the Solana community. SOL leapt back above $13...
u.today

Dogecoin (DOGE) Breaks Out After Development Fund Announcement: Crypto Market Review, Jan. 2

u.today

SHIB Price Goes Green as Coin Becomes One of Most Purchased Assets

dailyhodl.com

Solana-Based Altcoin Explodes 1,374% As Ethereum Rival’s Ecosystem Bounces Back

A newly launched altcoin based on Ethereum (ETH) competitor Solana (SOL) is in the middle of an explosive rally, defying the broader crypto markets. Bonk Coin (BONK) is a meme coin built for the Solana community to re-energize itself following the collapse of FTX and its subsequent effect on SOL, which ended up dropping nearly 97% from all-time highs after the debacle.
u.today

"Crypto King” Barry Silbert Hits Back at Cameron Winklevoss

Barry Silbert, the founder and CEO of Digital Currency Group, responded to an open letter by Cameron Winklevoss on Wednesday addressing DCG’s supposed $1.675 billion debt. Silbert’s tweet focused on denying any missed payments, assuring that DCG had never missed an interest payment and was current on all loans outstanding, with the next payment due in May 2023.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Likely at Start of Historic Accumulation Phase, According to Messari CEO Ryan Selkis

Crypto intelligence firm Messari founder and CEO Ryan Selkis says that on-chain signals are flashing a buy signal for Bitcoin (BTC). In an interview with the financial publication Barron’s, Selkis says that the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) indicator suggests investors are in the early days of a long-term accumulation phase, exhibiting behavior that’s similar to when it bottomed out in previous bearish cycles.
NEWSBTC

Terra (LUNA) and Solana (SOL) Lose Most of Their Value, While Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Continues to Gain in 2023

The crypto universe has always been a terrifying place for a regular investor. Overnight double-digit drops in prices are more the norm than the exception. Crypto investing is not for the fainthearted. However, 2022 took this to a new level, as most cryptos lost over 90% of their value within a few short weeks. Even by crypto standards, that’s rough. Now, it appears that the incumbents like Terra (LUNA) and Solana (SOL) are headed for a wipeout, while newcomers like Snowfall Protocol (SNW) are shooting up like the new bitcoin. Keep reading to know what’s happening.
securities.io

Solana Thrives on BONK Meme Coin Hype; SOL Price Approaches Crucial Hurdle

Solana (SOL) suffered a peculiarly more significant price pullback than most rival alts for the majority of last year due to its substantial presence in the balance sheets of financially afflicted FTX and its affiliated entities. The token’s recent market performance has, however, seemingly restored confidence among investors. A price recovery to double-digit territory fresh into the year wiped away the bulk of FTX contagion-inspired losses making token holders growingly convinced that the tides could be turning good.
u.today

Bitcoin Whales in One of Most Aggressive Accumulation Cycles in History: Details

u.today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Kicks off 2023 with Almost Half Billion Tokens Burned in 3 Days

u.today

Filecoin (FIL) Loses Steam But Maintains Its Weekly Bullish Growth

u.today

XRP: Strong Bullish Scenarios Emerge, Will Price Rally in 2023?

