New Year Bank Holiday: UK supermarket closing times

The New Year Bank Holiday is upon us. For those wanting to stock up for the week ahead, some supermarkets will be open. Their closing times, however, may vary across the country.

Here’s a full rundown of supermarket closing times for 2 January 2023.

Aldi

Aldi is open today, with most stores closing at 8pm. You can check its Bank Holiday closing times for your local branch here .

Lidl

Lidl is open and most stores will close at 10pm. Times may vary, however. Customers can check local opening times here .

Asda

Asda is observing normal hours, closing at 8pm. Some 24 hour stores will stick to usual hours. However, times may vary at between locations. Check individual store hours here .

Co-op

Co-op is open, closing at its usual time between 10pm and 11pm. You can find individual store closing times here , as they may vary.

Morrisons

Morrisons will be closing at its typical time of 8pm. Again, times may vary between stores. Check closing times for your local branch here .

Tesco

According to its website, Tesco superstores will be closing at 5pm today. Some Tesco Express stores, however, may stay open until 11pm. Tesco has over 3,400 stores and opening times can differ across the UK. You can find your local branch’s closing times here .

Sainsbury’s

Larger Sainsbury’s branches will close at 8pm this evening, but smaller stores may stay open until 11pm. Check local closing times here .

Waitrose

Most Waitrose locations will close at 4pm this afternoon. Of course, timings may vary across branches. Find out your local branch’s closing times here .

M&S Food

Some M&S Food branches will be observing Bank Holiday hours, closing at 6pm. Smaller stores and branches inside railway stations may stay open until 8pm. You can check individual store closing times here .