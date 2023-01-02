ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

New Year Bank Holiday: UK supermarket closing times

By Ellie Muir
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H0alR_0k0pFlpF00

The New Year Bank Holiday is upon us. For those wanting to stock up for the week ahead, some supermarkets will be open. Their closing times, however, may vary across the country.

Here’s a full rundown of supermarket closing times for 2 January 2023.

Aldi

Aldi is open today, with most stores closing at 8pm. You can check its Bank Holiday closing times for your local branch here .

Lidl

Lidl is open and most stores will close at 10pm. Times may vary, however. Customers can check local opening times here .

Asda

Asda is observing normal hours, closing at 8pm. Some 24 hour stores will stick to usual hours. However, times may vary at between locations. Check individual store hours here .

Co-op

Co-op is open, closing at its usual time between 10pm and 11pm. You can find individual store closing times here , as they may vary.

Morrisons

Morrisons will be closing at its typical time of 8pm. Again, times may vary between stores. Check closing times for your local branch here .

Tesco

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QiUuH_0k0pFlpF00

According to its website, Tesco superstores will be closing at 5pm today. Some Tesco Express stores, however, may stay open until 11pm. Tesco has over 3,400 stores and opening times can differ across the UK. You can find your local branch’s closing times here .

Sainsbury’s

Larger Sainsbury’s branches will close at 8pm this evening, but smaller stores may stay open until 11pm. Check local closing times here .

Waitrose

Most Waitrose locations will close at 4pm this afternoon. Of course, timings may vary across branches. Find out your local branch’s closing times here .

M&S Food

Some M&S Food branches will be observing Bank Holiday hours, closing at 6pm. Smaller stores and branches inside railway stations may stay open until 8pm. You can check individual store closing times here .

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

An Aldi Clearance Price Change Has Customers In Shambles

Aldi has long been praised for its very low prices. Even now as inflation rages on, the German grocer continues to be a top spot to shop for people looking to save a few bucks when re-stocking their pantry and fridge. And while you might not think it can get any cheaper than $0.59 Greek yogurt, $2.45 coffee creamer, or sirloin steaks that ring in around $3.00 less than at other national chains – all of which Go Banking Rates says have been found at Aldi – it turns out, it can.
The Guardian

10 of the best charity holiday stays in the UK

The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh has fingers in pies with a surprisingly broad range of fillings. Not only does this esteemed 500-year-old institution own the city’s Surgeon’s Hall, an iconic William Playfair building completed in 1832 which houses the college’s headquarters, as well as the grippingly gruesome Surgeon’s Hall Museum. It also owns a four-star hotel just behind Surgeon’s Hall, the profits from which help provide training for surgeons worldwide in need of financial assistance. No one could argue that the 129-bedroom hotel is as eye-catching as Playfair’s classical-style design but a £1.8m overhaul a couple of years ago saw it become Edinburgh’s largest independent four-star hotel and it’s a comfortable choice for those looking to dip one toe into the city centre and another into climbing Arthur’s Seat.
BBC

Corby food packaging factory closure could affect 95 jobs

A factory that produces plastic packaging for supermarkets could close with the possible loss of 95 jobs. A consultation is ongoing with workers at Berry Superfos Thermoforming in Corby, Northamptonshire, regarding the possible closure. Berry Global Group has proposed the closure to "streamline operations, increase capacity utilization, and best serve...
BBC

Peterborough GP surgery works festive bank holidays to ease demand

Staff at a GP surgery worked two festive bank holidays in a bid to ease an expected reopening surge. Staff at Thistlemoor Medical Centre, in Peterborough, opted to stay open on Tuesday, 27 December and Monday, 2 January to deal with demand. The surgery has 40 consulting rooms and 15...
R.A. Heim

Big Changes Coming to Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar tree store frontPhoto byPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Have you been in a Dollar Tree store recently? Well, the chain with over 8,000 stores is changing things up a bit in the last year. With 667 stores in Texas, this is big news for the lone star state.
TEXAS STATE
Footwear News

Big Lots Stores Closing Locations List of ‘Underperforming Stores’ — with More to Come in 2023

Big Lots is continuing its rounds of store closures in the United States, following an ongoing movement announced earlier this month. On Dec. 1, Jonathan Ramsden, executive Vice President for Big Lots, stated on an earnings call that the retailer will close more stores in the coming months to increase its revenue. “The closures this year will end up being somewhat higher than the openings,” Ramsden told Best Life. “Going forward, we would hope and expect to return to a normalized level of closures, but we’ll certainly continue to look closely at underperforming stores.” In the same call, Big Lots CEO Bruce Thorn attributed the...
Thrillist

McDonald's Will Serve 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers This Week

McDonald’s keeps dishing up deals in December. It put together a string of 21 days where it will serve up a daily special to entice you to swing through its drive-thru. This week, it is going back to the well with a deal you have seen earlier in the week if you have been paying attention. From December 22 to 23, you can grab a 50-cent Double Cheeseburger through the chain’s mobile app.
consumerqueen.com

Coca-Cola Discontinued List: Stock Up Now!

This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Do you love the classic taste of Coca-Cola? Stock up now, before it's too late! As part of its efforts to streamline and make more efficient their portfolio of products, Coca-Cola has announced a list of items that will no longer be produced for consumer consumption. Included in this Coca-Cola Discontinued List are some long-time favorites – drinks, mixes and flavored syrups that have had customers coming back time after time. Don't miss out on your fill of these classics; read on to find out which refreshments will be discontinued by Coca-Cola so you can hurry to stores while supplies last!
Reuters

Walmart paid most of $1 billion tax for PhonePe shifting base to India

BENGALURU, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) late on Wednesday confirmed that it had already paid the Indian government most of the nearly $1 billion in tax owed after digital payments company PhonePe, which the U.S. retailer owns through Flipkart, shifted its headquarters from Singapore to India.
The Guardian

A North Sea coast walk to a unique pub: the Marsden Grotto, South Shields

I have lived and worked in the north-east of England for almost three decades and explored just about every mile of its coastline. The stretch between the rivers Wear and Tyne is often overlooked, perhaps because it’s partly concealed on the map by the Sunderland and Newcastle conurbation. On previous bike rides and walks I’ve come across old lighthouses, industrial and military relics and other curious features. Now I’ve strung them all together into a route that includes a succession of sandy bays.
The Independent

UK recorded average annual temperature of 10C for first time in 2022

The UK’s annual average temperature topped 10C for the first time in 2022, as last year was confirmed as the country’s warmest on record.The mean temperature across the 12 months was 10.03C, beating the previous all-time high of 9.88C in 2014, the Met Office said.It means 15 of the UK’s top 20 warmest years on record have all occurred this century – with the entire top 10 within the past two decades.All four UK nations set new records in 2022, with England seeing the highest average temperature at 10.94C, followed by Wales (10.23C), Northern Ireland (9.85C) and Scotland (8.50C).More follows. Read More More than 45,000 migrants crossed the English Channel to UK in 2022Weather alert warns of heavy rain and potential for floodingIn Pictures: Heatwaves, storms and a big freeze all hit UK in 2022
The Independent

Top bosses set to surpass annual pay of average worker just five days into 2023

The bosses of the largest companies in the UK will have earned more money in the first five days of 2023 than an average worker in the country does over the entire year, according to a new analysis.Before 2pm on Thursday afternoon, the CEOs at the UK’s one hundred largest companies – listed on the FTSE 100 – would have banked an average of £33,000 since New Year’s Day, according to calculations from the High Pay Centre, a think tank that campaigns for fairer pay for workers. According to data from the Office for National Statistics and the financial reports of...
The Independent

Coffin factory staff walk out as industrial action enters fourth month

Staff at the Co-op’s only UK coffin factory are taking further strike action in an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions.Unite the union confirmed coffinmakers at the factory in Govan, Glasgow, began industrial action on Wednesday which will run continuously through to January 16.It means the workers have entered their fourth month of strike action.The union claims Co-op bosses have failed to make an acceptable offer to resolve the long running dispute.Members also claim the Funeralcare company spent more than £1 million last year purchasing coffins from third party suppliers at a time when the row could have been resolved...
BBC

Birmingham doctor saves man's life on London to India flight

A doctor has described battling for five hours as he saved the life of a passenger on a long-haul flight. Dr Vishwaraj Vemala, 48, a liver specialist at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, was on his way to India with his mother when a fellow passenger went into cardiac arrest. Aided...
The Independent

Met Office confirms 2022 was UK’s warmest ever year with average temperature of 10C

The UK recorded an annual average temperature of more than 10C for the first time last year, the Met Office said as it confirmed 2022 was the country’s hottest year on record.And research by Met Office scientists has found that climate change driven by humans made the UK’s record-breaking annual temperature around 160 times more likely to occur.The full temperature data for 2022 shows that the country saw a provisional annual average temperature of 10.03C, the highest in records dating back to 1884 and 0.15C higher than the previous record of 9.88C set in 2014.The warm conditions would have been...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy