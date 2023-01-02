ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 45,000 migrants crossed the English Channel to UK in 2022

By Shabnoor Irshad
 3 days ago

Government figures show that a total of 45,756 were recorded to have crossed the English Channel into the UK in 2022.

The last crossings of the year took place on Christmas Day (25 December) when 90 people made their way over from France.

They arrived on two boats after making the journey from across the Channel.

The Home Office had previously estimated that the total could be as high as 60,000.

Due to bad weather conditions, no further crossings were reported during the last six days of the year.

