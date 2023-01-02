Read full article on original website
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.Fatim HemrajManhattan, NY
On New Year's Eve, a 21-year-old woman got on the subway to head home. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Yuri Garcia?Fatim HemrajQueens, NY
Mayor Adams Received the Worst News About More Migrants Arriving From This StateTom HandyNew York City, NY
"I Don’t Have A Drinking Problem. Other People Have A Problem With Drinking." Nervous System Expert Masha Kay Weighs InBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
‘Bag Lady’ Mugs Woman Inside Chicken Shack in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Staten Island obituaries for Jan. 3, 2023: Victor Cenci, Merchant Marine, member of electricians union, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Victor Cenci, 96, died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Arrochar on Jan.1, 2023. The lifelong Staten Islander is predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Theresa (nee Cacciabue). In WW II, he was a radio operator in the Merchant Marine, sailing to ports all across the globe. Like his father, Victor was a proud member of the Electricians Union, Local 3 IBEW. He was recognized at a luncheon in 2022 as a 75-year member. During his 50-year career he was a foreman on multiple projects across the city. Additionally, Victor was also a member of the Staten Island Electrical Club, the Electrical Retiree Club, the South Beach Civic Association and the American Legion Cespino-Russo Post. Read the full obituary on SILive.com.
Rescue of workers from bucket truck prompts closure of Goethals Bridge to Staten Island
UPDATE: All lanes have re-opened with residual delays due to earlier police activity, according to a tweet from the Port Authority Twitter account.
Ocean Breeze fire prompts FDNY ‘all hands’ response
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. A fire at a home in Ocean Breeze prompted an ‘all hands’ FDNY response Wednesday evening. Firefighters responded to 414 Dongan Hills Ave. at 9:18 p.m., according to an alert from the FDNY’s Twitter feed. The fire seemed to have started in the basement...
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
It’s peak mating season for coyotes on Staten Island, animals could be more active: NYC Parks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island’s coyote population may begin a period of greater activity as peak mating season commences in New York City. The city Parks Department said January marks the start of the species’ breeding period, which extends into March before pups are born in the spring. At least one coyote has been observed on the borough in recent months, specifically on the West Shore.
Habit Burger Grill opening 15th N.J. location in East Brunswick
East Brunswick is getting a new cooked-to-order open flame restaurant. The California-based Habit Burger Grill on Wednesday announced it is bringing its love of craft and signature flavor to Middlesex County with the opening of its 15th location in the state. Located at 751 Route 18, the chain will serve...
This Staten Island mother/daughter team joined forces to open Blow Lounge salon
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Cindy Garcia never wanted her daughter, Amber Morales, to be a hairstylist. “My husband [Morales’ late step-father] and I tried talking her out of this career field, but she was adamant, and she decided she wanted to go to cosmetology school to pursue it,” said Garcia.
A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations
If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
Staten Island woman, 26, reported missing a month after she was seen in Brooklyn
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate a 26-year-old woman last seen nearly a month ago in Brooklyn. Kianah Venters was spotted on Dec. 6 around 3 p.m. inside 275 Jackson Avenue in Brooklyn, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
First Indoor Amusement Park In New York State Opens In Brooklyn
In the United States, there are around 175 Urban Air Adventure Park indoor entertainment parks. However, until New Year's Eve, New York City did not have one. Kids Playing and Adults Wondering.Photo bynrdonUnsplash.
Staten Island obituaries for Jan. 4, 2023: Kay Lande Selmer Brown, singer born to Norwegian immigrants, music therapy pioneer, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Kay Lande Selmer Brown passed away on Nov. 20, 2022. A Westerleigh native, she attended PS 30, Port Richmond High School, the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester and then the Juilliard School of Music in New York, learning to sing in seven languages while helping to pay her tuition by working as a medical assistant at the Holland Tunnel. She received her first music scholarship to study voice at the Metropolitan Opera House Studios when she was 11 years old. Her career led her to work with a variety of giants in show business, including Arthur Godfrey, Kay Kyser, Frank Sinatra, Jackie Gleason, Gene Kelly, Bob Hope, Jim Henson, the Muppets and the Sesame Street cast. She also sang the theme song to the TV show “Flipper.” Born to Norwegian immigrants, Brown was proud of her heritage — she sang for King Harold and Queen Sonja of Norway, and served as the co-grand marshal with Mayor Edward Koch at the Norwegian Independence Day Parade in Brooklyn in 1986. She also was a pioneer in music therapy, whose results with the handicapped have been widely recorded. For the full obituary, click here.
Staten Island Home of the Week: Contemporary cliff-side, ocean views, indoor pool, Todt Hill, $3.65M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- According to the listing on siborrealtors.com, this 2007 contemporary cliff-side residence embedded into Todt Hill at 186 Flagg Place is being sold for $3,650,000. This four-story modern mansion boasts approximately 8,182 square feet of luxurious living space. The listing claims the property contains five bedrooms, nine...
2 New York Women Killed On New Year’s Day In Hudson Valley
An early morning New Year's Day crash killed two women in the Hudson Valley. Two women from the Lower Hudson Valley were killed in a car crash just after the ball dropped on New Year's Day. Fatal Accident Under Investigation In Rockland County, New York. On New Year's Day around...
