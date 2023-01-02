ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Family asks for help locating Staten Island man, 58

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Relatives of Joe Perry Sr., a 58-year-old Tottenville resident, say they have been searching for their loved one for almost two weeks now. According to his family, Perry Sr. has been missing since Friday, Dec. 23. Perry Sr.’s daughter-in-law, Cassandra Perry, told the Staten Island Advance/SILive.com that he was seen wearing a gray hoodie underneath a black winter coat and blue-jean pants in the vicinity of Ellis Street in his neighborhood.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC Mayor Eric Adams says city will keep using private company if needed to keep ferry service running to Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Outsourcing a public good to a private company might continue if need be, Mayor Eric Eric Adams said Wednesday. On New Year’s Eve, the Department of Transportation (DOT) ran two Staten Island Ferry trips between the Whitehall and St. George terminals using smaller boats that NY Waterways owns.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Jan. 3, 2023: Victor Cenci, Merchant Marine, member of electricians union, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Victor Cenci, 96, died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Arrochar on Jan.1, 2023. The lifelong Staten Islander is predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Theresa (nee Cacciabue). In WW II, he was a radio operator in the Merchant Marine, sailing to ports all across the globe. Like his father, Victor was a proud member of the Electricians Union, Local 3 IBEW. He was recognized at a luncheon in 2022 as a 75-year member. During his 50-year career he was a foreman on multiple projects across the city. Additionally, Victor was also a member of the Staten Island Electrical Club, the Electrical Retiree Club, the South Beach Civic Association and the American Legion Cespino-Russo Post. Read the full obituary on SILive.com.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

It’s peak mating season for coyotes on Staten Island, animals could be more active: NYC Parks

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island’s coyote population may begin a period of greater activity as peak mating season commences in New York City. The city Parks Department said January marks the start of the species’ breeding period, which extends into March before pups are born in the spring. At least one coyote has been observed on the borough in recent months, specifically on the West Shore.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
roi-nj.com

Habit Burger Grill opening 15th N.J. location in East Brunswick

East Brunswick is getting a new cooked-to-order open flame restaurant. The California-based Habit Burger Grill on Wednesday announced it is bringing its love of craft and signature flavor to Middlesex County with the opening of its 15th location in the state. Located at 751 Route 18, the chain will serve...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
94.5 PST

A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations

If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
PASSAIC, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Jan. 4, 2023: Kay Lande Selmer Brown, singer born to Norwegian immigrants, music therapy pioneer, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Kay Lande Selmer Brown passed away on Nov. 20, 2022. A Westerleigh native, she attended PS 30, Port Richmond High School, the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester and then the Juilliard School of Music in New York, learning to sing in seven languages while helping to pay her tuition by working as a medical assistant at the Holland Tunnel. She received her first music scholarship to study voice at the Metropolitan Opera House Studios when she was 11 years old. Her career led her to work with a variety of giants in show business, including Arthur Godfrey, Kay Kyser, Frank Sinatra, Jackie Gleason, Gene Kelly, Bob Hope, Jim Henson, the Muppets and the Sesame Street cast. She also sang the theme song to the TV show “Flipper.” Born to Norwegian immigrants, Brown was proud of her heritage — she sang for King Harold and Queen Sonja of Norway, and served as the co-grand marshal with Mayor Edward Koch at the Norwegian Independence Day Parade in Brooklyn in 1986. She also was a pioneer in music therapy, whose results with the handicapped have been widely recorded. For the full obituary, click here.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Home of the Week: Contemporary cliff-side, ocean views, indoor pool, Todt Hill, $3.65M

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- According to the listing on siborrealtors.com, this 2007 contemporary cliff-side residence embedded into Todt Hill at 186 Flagg Place is being sold for $3,650,000. This four-story modern mansion boasts approximately 8,182 square feet of luxurious living space. The listing claims the property contains five bedrooms, nine...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
68K+
Followers
44K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy