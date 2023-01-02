ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

One person arrested following Lower Valley apartment fire

By Samuel Harasimowicz
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UGuJ5_0k0pEEvb00

EL PASO, Texas - One person is facing charges following a fire breaking out in El Paso's Lower Valley.

The fire happened at Marmolejo Apartments, located at 600 N Carolina Drive, according for First Responders.

One person suffered minor injuries, and another person was displaced due to the fire, according to a spokesman from the Fire Department.

Firefighters first responded to the scene around midnight Monday morning, and the fire was knocked down at 12:18 a.m., according to tweets from the El Paso Fire Department.

Police have not released information on identities of those involved, and what charges the suspect is now facing.

Fire Marshal's Investigators are now looking into the incident.

The post One person arrested following Lower Valley apartment fire appeared first on KVIA .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA

Motorcycle crash in east El Paso leaves one person critical condition

UPDATE -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has released an official statement regarding the crash on Gateway East early Wednesday morning. Sheriff's Deputies were called out to the intersection of Gateway East and Nuevo Hueco Tanks Road at 4:40 a.m. due to a call about a crash involving a motorcyclist, according to the statement.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Serious motorcycle accident reported near I-10 and Eastlake Blvd.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident involving a motorcycle that happened at Nuevo Hueco Tanks Road and Gateway East near Eastlake Blvd. The crash, which was first reported around 4:40 a.m., resulted in the closure of exit 35 near I-10 and Eastlake Blvd., slowing down traffic […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KVIA

Unidentified man’s body found in Canutillo; Major Crimes Unit investigating

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Bill Childress Elementary and the Canutillo Transportation Facility are under a secure protocol, according to a Canutillo ISD Twitter post. The post indicates there is no threat to schools or facilities. The post says the protocol is a precaution following an ongoing criminal investigation nearby...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man found dead after shooting takes place in Canutillo

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the El Paso County Sherriff’s Office, at approximately 12:10 p.m., the El Paso Sheriff’s Deputies we’re flagged in reference to a shooting Wednesday at the 100 block of Brooks in Canutillo. According to officials, a deceased male was located upon arrival who appeared to have been shot. The male […]
CANUTILLO, TX
KVIA

One person hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A person was taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in central El Paso Wednesday evening, according to fire dispatch. One of the vehicles may have rolled over. According to preliminary reports, the injuries appear to be life-threatening. This is a developing news story....
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Multiple crashes throughout El Paso County impact Wednesday morning commute

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso first responders were busy Wednesday morning responding to several crashes throughout the county. Overnight, El Paso police responded to a crash on Joe Battle and Gateway West before 3 a.m. Police say one person was taking to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. That crash cleared just before 5 a.m.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Man suffers serious injuries in multiple dog attack in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A man suffered serious injuries after being attacked by multiple dogs in central El Paso Wednesday, according to preliminary emergency reports. The incident happened around 1 p.m. at the 2400 block of Wyoming. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Suspect in Christmas holiday homicides accused of killing aunt, girlfriend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man arrested in connection with two murders over the Christmas holiday is accused of killing his aunt and his girlfriend, according to court documents obtained by KTSM. Police arrested 33-year-old Gabriel Ramirez in connection with two fatal stabbings that happened on Dec. 25 and 26. He has […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Car rolls over onto Sierra Middle School campus, Las Cruces police officer involved

UPDATE: Investigators say police received a call about a carjacking at the Citizens Bank on Main Street just after 9 a.m. A woman drove off in a Volkswagen and was found at the Evelyn and Spruce intersection. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A two-vehicle crash involving a Las Cruces police officer ended with one The post Car rolls over onto Sierra Middle School campus, Las Cruces police officer involved appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

El Paso man arrested in double homicide

EL PASO, Texas– El Paso police confirm 33-year-old Gabriel Ramirez was arrested in connection to two murders. On Dec. 25, police said the Crimes Against Persons department were called to the 3700 block of Truman to investigate a murder after receiving a 911 call from a woman who reported she was being stabbed.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Police respond to rollover crash in Anthony, New Mexico

ANTHONY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are responding to a rollover crash in Anthony, New Mexico Monday. The crash happened on Sandia Drive new the Texas state line. A truck rolled over on the side of the road. Our crew saw officers from Anthony police and New Mexico State Police.
ANTHONY, NM
KFOX 14

Overturned dumping truck slows traffic in south central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire and police responded to an overturned dumping truck in south-central El Paso Monday morning. The incident happened on Interstate 10 heading west at Paisano Drive, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The crash involved three vehicles with two vehicles reported...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy