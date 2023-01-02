EL PASO, Texas - One person is facing charges following a fire breaking out in El Paso's Lower Valley.

The fire happened at Marmolejo Apartments, located at 600 N Carolina Drive, according for First Responders.

One person suffered minor injuries, and another person was displaced due to the fire, according to a spokesman from the Fire Department.

Firefighters first responded to the scene around midnight Monday morning, and the fire was knocked down at 12:18 a.m., according to tweets from the El Paso Fire Department.

Police have not released information on identities of those involved, and what charges the suspect is now facing.

Fire Marshal's Investigators are now looking into the incident.

The post One person arrested following Lower Valley apartment fire appeared first on KVIA .