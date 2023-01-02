Read full article on original website
Kinston reflects on 2022, makes plans for improvement in 2023
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – With 2022 now over, communities in Eastern North Carolina are looking back on all they’ve accomplished, as well as what they are hoping to improve on. That includes the City of Kinston. Residents were asked what’s one of the major worries they think about going into 2023. “The crime rate,” said Tenneka […]
WITN
Possible tornado Wednesday afternoon in Aurora
AURORA, N.C. (WITN) -As storms rolled through eastern Carolina Wednesday a possible tornado hit Aurora, Beaufort County. Richard Alligood captured it on camera and sent it to WITN. In the video, you can see what appears to be a tornado just left of the poles. There was some damage in...
neusenews.com
Munn Gymnasium sustains damage in storm
Munn Gymnasium at South Lenoir High School sustained damage as a storm moved through the area. “The roof was damaged in places but is intact structurally. School is expected to open to students on Thursday as scheduled,” said Lenoir County Public Information Officer Patrick Holmes. South Lenoir’s athletic director,...
carolinacoastonline.com
First county baby of 2023 arrives
— Johanna and Kyle Riley of Havelock had not planned on being the parents of the first baby of 2023 for Carteret County, but that’s the way it played out Jan. 1 when their son, Mason Franklin Riley, arrived at 12:41 a.m. at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
WITN
Storms leave behind damage in Duplin County
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A home and a car are among the property that was damaged when storms moved through Duplin County Wednesday afternoon. Jerry Harrell says his home on Highway 241 between Pink Hill and Beulaville was damaged when a big tree came crashing down. No one was home...
neusenews.com
Grants bolster LCPS’s effort to make yellow buses green
Kinston High School bus driver Diana Smith shows off her new propane-powered school bus, one of five LCPS has added to its fleet. Coming soon are an electric-powered bus and four highly efficient diesel-powered buses – like the propane buses, all funded by grants won by the LCPS Transportation Department.
WITN
Two fires within four days erupt in Beaufort County neighborhood
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two fires have broken out in less than a week just three blocks apart in Beaufort County. On New Year’s Eve day, a couple lost their belongings and three dogs to a fire that started in the kitchen of their home in the Rosedale subdivision off of Highway 264 outside of Washington.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 2, 3 & 4
Linwood "Buddy" Letchworth, 67, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2022 at Carolina East in New Bern. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. James Bennett. James Bennett, 80, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023...
neusenews.com
Lenoir County marriages
The following couples were married in Lenoir County:. 11/17, Crystal Paige Sandoval to Eulogio Galicia Sanchez. 10/31, Jennifer Denise Ammons to Reston Lee Kirkman. 11/08, Stevem Ernest Hughes to Edna Earlene Buchan. 11/09, Austin Daniel Price to Emily Grace Wiederkehr. 11/16, Tiphani Ambrose Harris Avila to Elizabeth Diane McKeel. 11/21,...
WITN
Man gets federal prison time for shootout with Nash County deputies
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Florida man was sentenced today on federal crimes for a shootout in 2021 with Nash County deputies. Jarred Ford was given 10 years in federal prison on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon. Deputy William Toney was shot three times by...
Beaufort County woman wins big in Cash 5 jackpot game
RALEIGH, N.C. – The odds were definitely in Laura Dorgan’s favor when the Washington resident won $225,538 on a $1 Cash 5 ticket. NC Education Lottery announced the win Wednesday. They said Dorgan purchased her lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Food Lion at Washington Square Mall in Washington. She matched all five white balls […]
WITN
New Year’s Day brought the sudden death of a Pitt County Schools Elementary teacher
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Students of Ridgewood Elementary are walking the halls with heavy hearts after losing one of their teachers, Mrs. Cherry McKnight. Kylie Ormond, one of McKnight’s childhood friends says, “I loved her and it’s very special to see how many other lives she touched in that way.”
neusenews.com
Obituary: Bonita Joy (Stroud) Bourdas
Bonita Joy (Stroud) Bourdas, age 68, of Kinston, NC, was promoted to Glory on Monday, January 2nd, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones. Bonita was a loving and devoted Daughter, Sister, Aunt and Wife. Although Bonita never had Children of her own, all of her Nieces and Nephews held a very special place in her heart.
Plane lands safely at Onslow Co. airport after emergency call
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — An American Airlines flight made a safe landing after an emergency call came in early Wednesday afternoon to Albert J. Ellis Airport in Onslow County. The call came in shortly after 1 p.m. after the pilot of American Airlines flight 5971 reported smelling a burning odor coming from the cockpit. Emergency […]
WECT
Events planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several events will take place across southeastern North Carolina to commemorate and honor the late civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., this month. Wilmington. The 21st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will take place in Wilmington on Monday, Jan. 16. The parade, which...
newbernnow.com
City of New Bern and Craven County Public Notices – Dec. 30, 2022
NOTICE OF OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY: 115 Hillmont Road. NOTICE OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY OWNED BY THE CITY NEW BERN AND CRAVEN COUNTY BEING ADVERTISED PURSUANT TO §§160-269 AND 153A-l76 OF THE N.C. GENERAL STATUTES. TAKE NOTICE that the City of New Bern and...
WITN
UPDATE: Missing Craven County teen found
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said that a missing teenager has been found. Deputies said that 15-year-old Tanajah Lewis is back with her family.
WITN
Fentanyl bust nets $3 million bond for Havelock man
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A Havelock man is in jail under a $3 million bond after being arrested on drug trafficking charges. Havelock police on Friday arrested Troy Chance on three counts of trafficking fentanyl and maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of selling illegal narcotics. Police said the charges...
WITN
Update: No serious injuries in accident involving pickup and tractor-trailer
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -NC Highway Patrol says Tuesday’s accident on the Highway 11 bypass in Pitt County was caused when the driver of a pickup, who was parked on the shoulder, attempted to get back on the road and pulled out in front of a tractor-trailer. The driver...
WITN
Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
