Columbus gas prices rise for the first time in several weeks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus drivers got a not-so-nice start to the new year after the average price of a gallon of gasoline increased for the first time in several weeks.

Bucking a recent trend , the average price at the pump rose 22.1 cents per gallon, settling in at $3.06 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 500 stations in Columbus.

Columbus Gas Price Tracker

The average price per gallon is still 26.1 cents lower than one month ago, but 11.8 cents higher than this time last year.

Nationally, gasoline has increased 12.3 cents per gallon, up to $3.17 on average. The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was priced at $2.38 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.79.

